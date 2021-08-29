The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    BOSTON 5,

    CLEVELAND 3, 10 INN.

    Boston Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Duran cf 5 1 0 0 Straw cf 5 0 1 0
    Schwarber lf 5 2 3 1 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0
    Martinez dh 5 2 3 3 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0
    Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 1 2 1
    Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Zimmer rf 2 1 1 0
    Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 5 0 2 1
    Vázquez c 3 0 2 0 Hedges c 5 0 0 0
    Muñoz pr 0 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 0 0 0
    Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Mrcdo ph-lf 3 0 2 1
    T.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0
    Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0
    Totals 39 5 12 4 Totals 39 3 9 3

    Boston 200 000 000 3—5 Cleveland 020 000 000 1—3

    E—Johnson (2). DP—Boston 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 8, Cleveland 13. 2B—Bogaerts (33), Vázquez (18), Zimmer (6), Giménez (6), Reyes (14). HR—Schwarber (2), Martinez (24), Reyes (24). S—T.Shaw (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Eovaldi 5 1/3 6 2 2 0 7
    Taylor 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Sawamura 1 1 0 0 2 1
    Davis 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Richards 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Whitlck W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Pérez H,1 1/3 0 1 0 1 1
    Otvno S,10-14 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

    Cleveland

    Quantrill 7 6 2 1 2 6
    B.Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1
    Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Wittgren L,2-7 1/3 2 3 2 0 0
    Young 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Pérez (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley.

    T—3:59. A—26,221 (34,788).

    OAKLAND 3,

    N.Y. YANKEES 2

    New York Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Harrison ss 4 0 0 0
    Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
    Judge cf 4 1 3 2 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
    Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
    Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 M.Cpmn 3b 4 1 1 1
    Voit dh 3 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
    Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0
    Odor 3b 3 0 0 0 Murphy dh 2 1 0 0
    Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 1
    Urshla ph-ss 1 0 0 0
    Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 5 2

    New York 000 000 002—2 Oakland 020 100 00x—3

    E—Odor (13), Rizzo (1). DP—New York 1, Oakland 1. LOB—New York 3, Oakland 7. 2B—Judge (19), Pinder (11), Kemp (15). HR—Judge (29), M.Chapman (21). SB—Marte 2 (20).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Cortes L,2-2 5 1/3 4 3 3 3 4
    Abreu 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Oakland

    Mntas W,10-9 7 2 0 0 1 6
    Chafin H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Romo S,1-3 1 2 2 2 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little. T—2:45. A—18,337 (46,847).

    TORONTO 3,

    DETROIT 2, 10 INN.

    Toronto Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0
    Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0
    Grrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 Grossmn rf 4 1 1 0
    Kirk c 5 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
    Dickersn rf-lf 4 0 3 1 Camern dh 0 0 0 0
    Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 0 2 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 1 1
    Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 0 1
    Valera 3b 1 0 0 0 Short pr 0 0 0 0
    Hrnndz ph-rf 3 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 4 0 0 0
    Grichuk cf 5 1 1 0 W.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0
    Smith 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 Hill cf 4 0 1 0
    Totals 41 3 12 3 Totals 34 2 5 2

    Toronto 000 001 100 1—3 Detroit 000 000 200 0—2

    DP—Toronto 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Toronto 12, Detroit 5. HR—Kirk (4). SB—Bichette (20).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Toronto

    Manoah 6 1/3 4 2 2 0 8
    Rchrds BS,1-6 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Soria 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Romano W,6-1 2 1 0 0 0 2

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 81 48 .628 9-1 W-6 41-23 40-25
    New York 76 53 .589 5 9-1 L-1 39-25 37-28
    Boston 75 56 .573 7 6-4 W-3 41-26 34-30
    Toronto 67 61 .523 13½ 4-6 W-1 34-29 33-32
    Baltimore 40 88 .313 40½ 33½ 2-8 L-2 19-43 21-45

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 75 56 .573 4-6 L-1 43-24 32-32
    Cleveland 63 64 .496 10 10 6-4 L-2 34-30 29-34
    Detroit 62 68 .477 12½ 12½ 4-6 L-1 34-31 28-37
    Kansas City 59 70 .457 15 15 7-3 W-3 32-31 27-39
    Minnesota 57 72 .442 17 17 4-6 W-2 32-33 25-39

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 77 52 .597 7-3 W-4 41-25 36-27
    Oakland 71 59 .546 3-7 W-1 36-31 35-28
    Seattle 69 61 .531 5-5 L-3 37-28 32-33
    Los Angeles 63 67 .485 14½ 11½ 4-6 L-3 32-31 31-36
    Texas 44 85 .341 33 30 2-8 L-4 28-36 16-49

    Today

    Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

    Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

    Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.

    Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

    Saturday

    Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

    Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

    Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 inn.

    Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 inn.

    Houston 5, Texas 2

    Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0

    Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

    Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

    San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

    Monday

    Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.

    Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 69 59 .539 7-3 L-1 32-32 37-27
    Philadelphia 65 64 .504 5 4-6 W-2 38-28 27-36
    New York 62 67 .481 8 3-7 W-1 37-27 25-40
    Washington 55 73 .430 14 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-33 24-40
    Miami 54 76 .415 16 16½ 3-7 W-1 33-32 21-44

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 78 52 .600 5-5 L-3 36-29 42-23
    Cincinnati 71 60 .542 6-4 L-1 36-29 35-31
    St. Louis 65 62 .512 11½ 4 4-6 W-1 35-30 30-32
    Chicago 57 74 .435 21½ 14 5-5 W-1 33-32 24-42
    Pittsburgh 47 82 .364 30½ 23 5-5 L-1 27-37 20-45

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 84 45 .651 7-3 W-1 42-19 42-26
    Los Angeles 81 48 .628 3 8-2 L-1 42-22 39-26
    San Diego 69 61 .531 15½ 2-8 W-1 41-29 28-32
    Colorado 59 69 .461 24½ 10½ 7-3 W-2 43-22 16-47
    Arizona 44 87 .336 41 27 4-6 L-2 27-36 17-51

    Today

    Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

    St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

    Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

    San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 4:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

    Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

    Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0

    Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

    N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

    San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

    St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late

    San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

    Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Monday

    St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.

    Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    Milwaukee at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.

    Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Ureña 3 3 0 0 0 2
    Lange 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Alexander 2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2
    Foley 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Funkhsr L,6-2 1 1 1 0 1 0

    HBP—Manoah (W.Castro). WP—Foley, Funkhouser. Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser. T—3:39. A—18,783 (41,083).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    MIAMI 6, CINCINNATI 1

    Cincinnati Miami
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 5 1 1 0
    Naquin cf 4 0 1 1 Chishlm 2b 5 2 3 0
    Cstellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
    Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro lf 4 1 2 3
    Mustakas 3b 1 0 0 0 Andersn 3b 2 1 1 0
    A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez rf 4 1 1 3
    Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 DeLaCrz cf 4 0 2 0
    Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 Jackson c 3 0 1 0
    Schrock lf 3 1 2 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0
    Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
    Gutierrez p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
    Stphensn ph 1 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
    Santillan p 0 0 0 0
    Garrett p 0 0 0 0
    Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0
    Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Wilson p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 34 6 12 6

    Cincinnati 001 000 000—1 Miami 500 001 00x—6

    E—Barnhart (2). DP—Cincinnati 0, Miami 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Miami 9. 2B—Naquin (24), Barnhart (21), Chisholm Jr. (12), Alfaro (15). HR—Sánchez (5). SB—Alfaro (8), Anderson (5). S—Gutierrez (6), Alcantara (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Gtierrez L,9-5 3 7 5 5 0 2
    Santillan 2 3 0 0 2 2
    Garrett 1 2 1 1 0 0
    Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Miami

    Alcntra W,8-12 7 6 1 1 1 12
    Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 2

    HBP—Gutierrez (Anderson). Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:00. A—10,407 (36,742).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 7,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 0

    Chicago (N) Chicago (A)
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega lf 4 1 1 4 Andersn ss 4 0 0 0
    Schwindel 1b 5 0 0 0 Mncada 3b 4 0 2 0
    Happ dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
    Wisdom 3b 4 2 2 2 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
    Duffy 2b 4 1 1 0 Grandal dh 2 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 3 1 2 0 Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0
    Hermosillo cf 4 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0
    Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 1 0
    Alcántara ss 3 1 1 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0
    Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 29 0 4 0

    Chicago (N) 010 510 000—7 Chicago (A) 000 000 000—0

    DP—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB—Chicago (N) 4, Chicago (A) 5. 2B—Abreu (23). HR—Wisdom 2 (25), Ortega (8). S—Chirinos (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago (N)

    Mills W,6-6 8 1/3 4 0 0 2 3
    Heuer 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Chicago (A)

    Lynn L,10-4 5 7 7 7 2 7
    Ruiz 2 1 0 0 1 3
    Wright 2 1 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Mills (Grandal). Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley. T—2:45. A—38,668 (40,615).

    This Date In Baseball

    1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

    1948 — Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 12-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base.

    1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hit a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.

    LATE FRIDAY

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 8,

    OAKLAND 2

    New York Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0 Kemp lf 3 0 2 0
    Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 0 Pindr ph-rf 1 1 0 0
    Judge cf-rf 5 1 3 4 Marte cf 5 1 2 0
    Stanton rf 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1
    Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0
    Gallo lf 5 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
    Voit dh 4 1 1 1 MChpmn 3b 3 0 0 0
    Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha rf-lf 4 0 1 0
    Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
    Higashioka c 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
    Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 34 2 8 1

    New York 000 230 003—8 Oakland 000 000 200—2

    E—Gallo (6). DP—New York 1, Oakland 0. LOB—New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B—Gallo (12), Velazquez (4), Harrison (4). HR—Stanton (24), Voit (8), Judge (28), Higashioka (9).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Cole W,13-6 6 6 0 0 2 9
    Rodríguez 1/3 2 2 1 1 0
    Green H,17 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 3
    Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Oakland

    Manaea L,8-9 4 1/3 7 5 5 0 5
    Guerra 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Puk 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Smith 1 5 3 3 0 0

    HBP—Manaea (Voit). Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor. T—3:27. A—22,463 (46,847).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CHI. WHITE SOX 17,

    CHICAGO CUBS 13

    Chicago (N) Chicago (A)
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hermosillo cf 4 2 1 1 Andrsn ss 4 3 2 0
    Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 0 Lamb ph-lf 1 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 4 3 2 4 Robert cf 5 3 3 1
    Duffy 2b 4 2 1 0 Abreu 1b 5 3 3 2
    Happ lf 5 2 2 3 Jiménez dh 3 3 1 2
    Au.Romine c 5 1 1 0 Mnada 3b 4 2 1 2
    Chirinos dh 4 1 1 1 Grandal c 6 2 4 8
    Heyward rf 4 1 2 2 Hrndz 2b-ss 5 0 0 0
    An.Rmine ss 4 0 1 1 Vughn lf-rf 3 1 1 1
    García rf-2b 5 0 0 0
    Totals 39 13 13 12 Totals 41 17 15 16

    Chicago (N) 600 000 133—13 Chicago (A) 108 040 13x—17

    E—An.Romine 2 (2), Hernandez (11). LOB—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 11. 2B—Chirinos (5), Happ (15), Heyward (15), Anderson 2 (26), Robert (14), Abreu (22), Grandal (4). HR—Wisdom 2 (23), Hermosillo (2), Happ (16), Grandal 2 (16).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago (N)

    Thompson 2 5 5 4 2 1
    Sampsn L,0-1 1 2 4 1 1 0
    Rucker 1 2/3 4 4 4 1 0
    Brothers 1/3 0 0 0 2 0
    Megill 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Meisinger 1 1/3 2 3 3 3 0
    Rodríguez 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

    Chicago (A)

    Keuchel 1 7 6 5 1 1
    López W,3-1 5 0 0 0 0 7
    Wright 1 2 3 3 1 1
    Crochet 1 2 1 1 0 1
    Kimbrel 1 2 3 3 1 2

    Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd, Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd, Wright pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Sampson 2 (Vaughn, Abreu). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Bellino. T—4:09. A—37,892 (40,615).

    SAN DIEGO 5,

    L.A. ANGELS 0

    San Diego Los Angeles
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Tatis Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
    Crnworth ss 5 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 0 0
    Machado dh 5 1 2 0 Goslin 3b 4 0 2 0
    Hosmer 1b 4 1 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
    Nola c 5 0 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
    Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 J.Igless ss 3 0 0 0
    Kim 3b 4 1 1 0 Marsh cf 2 0 1 0
    Profar 2b 3 1 1 2 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
    Marisnick lf 4 0 1 1 Adell rf 2 0 0 0
    Totals 38 5 10 4 Totals 30 0 3 0

    San Diego 030 020 000—5 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0

    E—J.Iglesias 2 (16). LOB—San Diego 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Tatis Jr. (24). 3B—Profar (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Msgrve W,9-8 9 3 0 0 2 9

    Los Angeles

    Criswell L,0-1 1 1/3 6 3 3 0 0
    Naughton 4 1/3 3 2 0 2 2
    Mayers 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 3
    Selman 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Mayers (Hosmer). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:42. A—25,376 (45,517).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 54 47 .535
    Lake County (Cleve.) 54 47 .535
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 52 49 .515 2
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 49 52 .485 5
    Lansing (Oakand) 48 53 .475 6
    West Michigan (Det.) 47 54 .465 7

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 67 33 .670
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 56 45 .554 11½
    Beloit (Miami) 47 54 .465 20½
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 47 54 .465 20½
    South Bend (Cubs) 45 54 .455 21½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 38 62 .380 29

    Saturday

    TINCAPS 8, Dayton 2

    Great Lakes 4, Lake County 3

    Lansing 7, West Michigan 6

    Beloit 6, Cedar Rapids 1

    Quad Cities 12, Wisconsin 0

    South Bend at Peoria, late

    Today

    West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m

    Dayton at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.

    Great Lakes at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

    South Bend at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    TINCAPS 8, DRAGONS 2

    Dayton Fort Wayne
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Siani cf 4 1 1 0 Little lf 0 0 0 0
    McLain ss 3 0 1 0 Hmz ph-1b 2 2 0 0
    Johnson 2b 3 0 1 0 Mathis c 3 1 1 1
    Willms pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Ornelas rf 4 0 0 0
    Cerda rf 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 2 2 3
    Nelson c 1 0 0 0 Almzr 1b-lf 4 0 2 1
    Yang c 1 1 1 0 Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0
    Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Alarcon dh 3 0 0 0
    Cotton lf 4 0 0 0 Givin 3b 2 1 1 0
    Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Ilarraza cf 2 2 0 0
    Free 1b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 31 2 6 1 Totals 27 8 6 5

    Dayton 100 000 100—2 Fort Wayne 004 200 20x—8

    LOB—Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 6. 2B—Yang, Martinez, Lopez, Mathis. 3B—Almanzar. HR—Lopez. SB—Siani, McLain, Johnson, Little, Ilarraza. CS—Almanzar. E—Yang, Almanzar 2.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Dayton

    Bonnin L,0-1 2 2/3 1 4 4 5 3
    Keys 3 2 2 2 3 6
    Timpanelli 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 3
    Gill 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Fort Wayne

    Vela 4 1 1 1 4 7
    Shlcthlz W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Bencomo 2 3 1 1 0 2
    Keating 1 2 0 0 1 1
    Walter 1 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Bonnin, Keys, Vela 2, Bencomo. HBP—Reyes (by Keys); Mathis (by Timpanelli). Umpires—Home, Bobby Tassone; First, Kellen Martin. T—3:19. A—5,951.

    LLWS

    At South Williamsport, Pa.

    Double Elimination

    Aug. 19

    G1: Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1

    G2: Ohio 1, Tennessee 0, 8 inn.

    G3: Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2

    G4: California 10, New Hampshire 2

    Aug. 20

    G5: Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2

    G6: Michigan 8, Florida 0

    G7: South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0

    G8: Texas 6, Washington 0

    Aug. 21

    G9: New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1

    G10: New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4

    G11: Washington 1, Florida 0

    G12: Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3

    Aug. 22

    G13: California 9, Ohio 0

    G14: Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3

    Aug. 23

    G15: Michigan 6, Texas 5

    G16: South Dakota 3, Oregon 0

    G19: Ohio 8, Louisiana 2

    G20: Nebraska 3, Washington 2

    Aug. 24

    G17: Texas 2, New Jersey 1

    G18: New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6

    Aug. 25

    G21: Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3

    G22: Texas 10, Nebraska 0

    G23: South Dakota 1, California 0

    G24: Hawaii 2, Michigan 0

    Aug. 26

    G25: Michigan 15, Texas 6

    G26: Ohio 4, California 2

    Aug. 28

    G27: Ohio 5, South Dakota 2

    G28: Michigan 2, Hawaii 1

    Today

    Third Place

    G29: South Dakota vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m.

    Championship

    G30: Ohio vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.

