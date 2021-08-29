AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON 5,

CLEVELAND 3, 10 INN.

Boston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Duran cf 5 1 0 0 Straw cf 5 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 5 2 3 1 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 2 3 3 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 1 2 1 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Zimmer rf 2 1 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 5 0 2 1 Vázquez c 3 0 2 0 Hedges c 5 0 0 0 Muñoz pr 0 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Mrcdo ph-lf 3 0 2 1 T.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 39 5 12 4 Totals 39 3 9 3 Boston 200 000 000 3—5 Cleveland 020 000 000 1—3

E—Johnson (2). DP—Boston 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 8, Cleveland 13. 2B—Bogaerts (33), Vázquez (18), Zimmer (6), Giménez (6), Reyes (14). HR—Schwarber (2), Martinez (24), Reyes (24). S—T.Shaw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Eovaldi 5 1/3 6 2 2 0 7 Taylor 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 Sawamura 1 1 0 0 2 1 Davis 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 Richards 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Whitlck W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pérez H,1 1/3 0 1 0 1 1 Otvno S,10-14 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Quantrill 7 6 2 1 2 6 B.Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wittgren L,2-7 1/3 2 3 2 0 0 Young 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Pérez (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T—3:59. A—26,221 (34,788).

OAKLAND 3,

N.Y. YANKEES 2

New York Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 3 2 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 M.Cpmn 3b 4 1 1 1 Voit dh 3 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0 Odor 3b 3 0 0 0 Murphy dh 2 1 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 2 1 Urshla ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 5 2 New York 000 000 002—2 Oakland 020 100 00x—3

E—Odor (13), Rizzo (1). DP—New York 1, Oakland 1. LOB—New York 3, Oakland 7. 2B—Judge (19), Pinder (11), Kemp (15). HR—Judge (29), M.Chapman (21). SB—Marte 2 (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Cortes L,2-2 5 1/3 4 3 3 3 4 Abreu 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland

Mntas W,10-9 7 2 0 0 1 6 Chafin H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Romo S,1-3 1 2 2 2 0 0

Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little. T—2:45. A—18,337 (46,847).

TORONTO 3,

DETROIT 2, 10 INN.

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 Grrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 Grossmn rf 4 1 1 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Dickersn rf-lf 4 0 3 1 Camern dh 0 0 0 0 Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 0 2 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 0 1 Valera 3b 1 0 0 0 Short pr 0 0 0 0 Hrnndz ph-rf 3 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 0 W.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 Smith 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 Hill cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 41 3 12 3 Totals 34 2 5 2 Toronto 000 001 100 1—3 Detroit 000 000 200 0—2

DP—Toronto 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Toronto 12, Detroit 5. HR—Kirk (4). SB—Bichette (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Manoah 6 1/3 4 2 2 0 8 Rchrds BS,1-6 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 2 Romano W,6-1 2 1 0 0 0 2

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 81 48 .628 — — 9-1 W-6 41-23 40-25 New York 76 53 .589 5 — 9-1 L-1 39-25 37-28 Boston 75 56 .573 7 — 6-4 W-3 41-26 34-30 Toronto 67 61 .523 13½ 6½ 4-6 W-1 34-29 33-32 Baltimore 40 88 .313 40½ 33½ 2-8 L-2 19-43 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 75 56 .573 — — 4-6 L-1 43-24 32-32 Cleveland 63 64 .496 10 10 6-4 L-2 34-30 29-34 Detroit 62 68 .477 12½ 12½ 4-6 L-1 34-31 28-37 Kansas City 59 70 .457 15 15 7-3 W-3 32-31 27-39 Minnesota 57 72 .442 17 17 4-6 W-2 32-33 25-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 77 52 .597 — — 7-3 W-4 41-25 36-27 Oakland 71 59 .546 6½ 3½ 3-7 W-1 36-31 35-28 Seattle 69 61 .531 8½ 5½ 5-5 L-3 37-28 32-33 Los Angeles 63 67 .485 14½ 11½ 4-6 L-3 32-31 31-36 Texas 44 85 .341 33 30 2-8 L-4 28-36 16-49

Today

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Saturday

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 inn.

Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 inn.

Houston 5, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

Monday

Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 69 59 .539 — — 7-3 L-1 32-32 37-27 Philadelphia 65 64 .504 4½ 5 4-6 W-2 38-28 27-36 New York 62 67 .481 7½ 8 3-7 W-1 37-27 25-40 Washington 55 73 .430 14 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-33 24-40 Miami 54 76 .415 16 16½ 3-7 W-1 33-32 21-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 78 52 .600 — — 5-5 L-3 36-29 42-23 Cincinnati 71 60 .542 7½ — 6-4 L-1 36-29 35-31 St. Louis 65 62 .512 11½ 4 4-6 W-1 35-30 30-32 Chicago 57 74 .435 21½ 14 5-5 W-1 33-32 24-42 Pittsburgh 47 82 .364 30½ 23 5-5 L-1 27-37 20-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 84 45 .651 — — 7-3 W-1 42-19 42-26 Los Angeles 81 48 .628 3 — 8-2 L-1 42-22 39-26 San Diego 69 61 .531 15½ 1½ 2-8 W-1 41-29 28-32 Colorado 59 69 .461 24½ 10½ 7-3 W-2 43-22 16-47 Arizona 44 87 .336 41 27 4-6 L-2 27-36 17-51

Today

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 4:10 p.m.

Saturday

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late

San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Monday

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Ureña 3 3 0 0 0 2 Lange 1 1 0 0 1 2 Alexander 2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2 Foley 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0 Funkhsr L,6-2 1 1 1 0 1 0

HBP—Manoah (W.Castro). WP—Foley, Funkhouser. Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser. T—3:39. A—18,783 (41,083).

MIAMI 6, CINCINNATI 1

Cincinnati Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi India 2b 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 Naquin cf 4 0 1 1 Chishlm 2b 5 2 3 0 Cstellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro lf 4 1 2 3 Mustakas 3b 1 0 0 0 Andersn 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez rf 4 1 1 3 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 DeLaCrz cf 4 0 2 0 Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 Jackson c 3 0 1 0 Schrock lf 3 1 2 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Gutierrez p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Stphensn ph 1 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 34 6 12 6 Cincinnati 001 000 000—1 Miami 500 001 00x—6

E—Barnhart (2). DP—Cincinnati 0, Miami 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Miami 9. 2B—Naquin (24), Barnhart (21), Chisholm Jr. (12), Alfaro (15). HR—Sánchez (5). SB—Alfaro (8), Anderson (5). S—Gutierrez (6), Alcantara (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Gtierrez L,9-5 3 7 5 5 0 2 Santillan 2 3 0 0 2 2 Garrett 1 2 1 1 0 0 Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami

Alcntra W,8-12 7 6 1 1 1 12 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP—Gutierrez (Anderson). Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:00. A—10,407 (36,742).

INTERLEAGUE

CHICAGO CUBS 7,

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 0

Chicago (N) Chicago (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega lf 4 1 1 4 Andersn ss 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 5 0 0 0 Mncada 3b 4 0 2 0 Happ dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 2 2 2 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 2b 4 1 1 0 Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 1 2 0 Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo cf 4 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 1 0 Alcántara ss 3 1 1 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 29 0 4 0 Chicago (N) 010 510 000—7 Chicago (A) 000 000 000—0

DP—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB—Chicago (N) 4, Chicago (A) 5. 2B—Abreu (23). HR—Wisdom 2 (25), Ortega (8). S—Chirinos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (N)

Mills W,6-6 8 1/3 4 0 0 2 3 Heuer 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago (A)

Lynn L,10-4 5 7 7 7 2 7 Ruiz 2 1 0 0 1 3 Wright 2 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Mills (Grandal). Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley. T—2:45. A—38,668 (40,615).

This Date In Baseball

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1948 — Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 12-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base.

1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hit a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.

LATE FRIDAY

N.Y. YANKEES 8,

OAKLAND 2

New York Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0 Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 0 Pindr ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Judge cf-rf 5 1 3 4 Marte cf 5 1 2 0 Stanton rf 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 5 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 1 1 1 MChpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 34 2 8 1 New York 000 230 003—8 Oakland 000 000 200—2

E—Gallo (6). DP—New York 1, Oakland 0. LOB—New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B—Gallo (12), Velazquez (4), Harrison (4). HR—Stanton (24), Voit (8), Judge (28), Higashioka (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Cole W,13-6 6 6 0 0 2 9 Rodríguez 1/3 2 2 1 1 0 Green H,17 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 3 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland

Manaea L,8-9 4 1/3 7 5 5 0 5 Guerra 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Puk 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 5 3 3 0 0

HBP—Manaea (Voit). Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor. T—3:27. A—22,463 (46,847).

CHI. WHITE SOX 17,

CHICAGO CUBS 13