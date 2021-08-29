Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON 5,
CLEVELAND 3, 10 INN.
|Boston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zimmer rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrcdo ph-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|T.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|Totals
|39
|3
|9
|3
Boston
E—Johnson (2). DP—Boston 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 8, Cleveland 13. 2B—Bogaerts (33), Vázquez (18), Zimmer (6), Giménez (6), Reyes (14). HR—Schwarber (2), Martinez (24), Reyes (24). S—T.Shaw (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovaldi
|5 1/3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Taylor
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Davis
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlck W,6-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pérez H,1
|1/3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Otvno S,10-14
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cleveland
|Quantrill
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|6
|B.Shaw
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren L,2-7
|1/3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Young
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Pérez (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T—3:59. A—26,221 (34,788).
OAKLAND 3,
N.Y. YANKEES 2
|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Urshla ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
New York
E—Odor (13), Rizzo (1). DP—New York 1, Oakland 1. LOB—New York 3, Oakland 7. 2B—Judge (19), Pinder (11), Kemp (15). HR—Judge (29), M.Chapman (21). SB—Marte 2 (20).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Cortes L,2-2
|5 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Abreu
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Oakland
|Mntas W,10-9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Chafin H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo S,1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Will Little. T—2:45. A—18,337 (46,847).
TORONTO 3,
DETROIT 2, 10 INN.
|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Grossmn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickersn rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Camern dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grriel Jr. lf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Valera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Short pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndz ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|W.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
Toronto
DP—Toronto 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Toronto 12, Detroit 5. HR—Kirk (4). SB—Bichette (20).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Manoah
|6 1/3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Rchrds BS,1-6
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romano W,6-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|81
|48
|.628
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-6
|41-23
|40-25
|New York
|76
|53
|.589
|5
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|39-25
|37-28
|Boston
|75
|56
|.573
|7
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|41-26
|34-30
|Toronto
|67
|61
|.523
|13½
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-29
|33-32
|Baltimore
|40
|88
|.313
|40½
|33½
|2-8
|L-2
|19-43
|21-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|75
|56
|.573
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|43-24
|32-32
|Cleveland
|63
|64
|.496
|10
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|34-30
|29-34
|Detroit
|62
|68
|.477
|12½
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-31
|28-37
|Kansas City
|59
|70
|.457
|15
|15
|7-3
|W-3
|32-31
|27-39
|Minnesota
|57
|72
|.442
|17
|17
|4-6
|W-2
|32-33
|25-39
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|77
|52
|.597
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|41-25
|36-27
|Oakland
|71
|59
|.546
|6½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-31
|35-28
|Seattle
|69
|61
|.531
|8½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|37-28
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|14½
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|32-31
|31-36
|Texas
|44
|85
|.341
|33
|30
|2-8
|L-4
|28-36
|16-49
Today
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Saturday
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 inn.
Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 inn.
Houston 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego at L.A. Angels, late
Monday
Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|69
|59
|.539
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|32-32
|37-27
|Philadelphia
|65
|64
|.504
|4½
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|38-28
|27-36
|New York
|62
|67
|.481
|7½
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|37-27
|25-40
|Washington
|55
|73
|.430
|14
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-33
|24-40
|Miami
|54
|76
|.415
|16
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|33-32
|21-44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|78
|52
|.600
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|36-29
|42-23
|Cincinnati
|71
|60
|.542
|7½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|36-29
|35-31
|St. Louis
|65
|62
|.512
|11½
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|35-30
|30-32
|Chicago
|57
|74
|.435
|21½
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|33-32
|24-42
|Pittsburgh
|47
|82
|.364
|30½
|23
|5-5
|L-1
|27-37
|20-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|84
|45
|.651
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|42-19
|42-26
|Los Angeles
|81
|48
|.628
|3
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|42-22
|39-26
|San Diego
|69
|61
|.531
|15½
|1½
|2-8
|W-1
|41-29
|28-32
|Colorado
|59
|69
|.461
|24½
|10½
|7-3
|W-2
|43-22
|16-47
|Arizona
|44
|87
|.336
|41
|27
|4-6
|L-2
|27-36
|17-51
Today
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 4:10 p.m.
Saturday
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0
Miami 6, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 7, White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late
San Diego at L.A. Angels, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Monday
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Ureña
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alexander
|2 2/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Foley
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhsr L,6-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP—Manoah (W.Castro). WP—Foley, Funkhouser. Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser. T—3:39. A—18,783 (41,083).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MIAMI 6, CINCINNATI 1
|Cincinnati
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chishlm 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Cstellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mustakas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andersn 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeLaCrz cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphensn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
Cincinnati
E—Barnhart (2). DP—Cincinnati 0, Miami 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Miami 9. 2B—Naquin (24), Barnhart (21), Chisholm Jr. (12), Alfaro (15). HR—Sánchez (5). SB—Alfaro (8), Anderson (5). S—Gutierrez (6), Alcantara (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Gtierrez L,9-5
|3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Santillan
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Garrett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Miami
|Alcntra W,8-12
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detwiler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Gutierrez (Anderson). Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:00. A—10,407 (36,742).
INTERLEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 7,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 0
|Chicago (N)
|Chicago (A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Andersn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnandz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
Chicago (N)
DP—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB—Chicago (N) 4, Chicago (A) 5. 2B—Abreu (23). HR—Wisdom 2 (25), Ortega (8). S—Chirinos (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago (N)
|Mills W,6-6
|8 1/3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Heuer
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chicago (A)
|Lynn L,10-4
|5
|7
|7
|7
|2
|7
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wright
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Mills (Grandal). Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley. T—2:45. A—38,668 (40,615).
This Date In Baseball
1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
1948 — Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 12-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base.
1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hit a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.
LATE FRIDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 8,
OAKLAND 2
|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pindr ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|MChpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
New York
E—Gallo (6). DP—New York 1, Oakland 0. LOB—New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B—Gallo (12), Velazquez (4), Harrison (4). HR—Stanton (24), Voit (8), Judge (28), Higashioka (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Cole W,13-6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Rodríguez
|1/3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Green H,17
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oakland
|Manaea L,8-9
|4 1/3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Guerra
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
HBP—Manaea (Voit). Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor. T—3:27. A—22,463 (46,847).
INTERLEAGUE
CHI. WHITE SOX 17,
CHICAGO CUBS 13
|Chicago (N)
|Chicago (A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Andrsn ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lamb ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Robert cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Duffy 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Happ lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Jiménez dh
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Au.Romine c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mnada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Chirinos dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hrndz 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmine ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vughn lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García rf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|13
|13
|12
|Totals
|41
|17
|15
|16
Chicago (N)
E—An.Romine 2 (2), Hernandez (11). LOB—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 11. 2B—Chirinos (5), Happ (15), Heyward (15), Anderson 2 (26), Robert (14), Abreu (22), Grandal (4). HR—Wisdom 2 (23), Hermosillo (2), Happ (16), Grandal 2 (16).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago (N)
|Thompson
|2
|5
|5
|4
|2
|1
|Sampsn L,0-1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rucker
|1 2/3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Brothers
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Megill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Meisinger
|1 1/3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Rodríguez
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Chicago (A)
|Keuchel
|1
|7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|López W,3-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wright
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Crochet
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd, Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd, Wright pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Sampson 2 (Vaughn, Abreu). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Bellino. T—4:09. A—37,892 (40,615).
SAN DIEGO 5,
L.A. ANGELS 0
|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crnworth ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Goslin 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Igless ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
San Diego
E—J.Iglesias 2 (16). LOB—San Diego 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Tatis Jr. (24). 3B—Profar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Msgrve W,9-8
|9
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
Los Angeles
|Criswell L,0-1
|1 1/3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Naughton
|4 1/3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mayers
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Selman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Mayers (Hosmer). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:42. A—25,376 (45,517).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|52
|49
|.515
|2
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|49
|52
|.485
|5
|Lansing (Oakand)
|48
|53
|.475
|6
|West Michigan (Det.)
|47
|54
|.465
|7
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|67
|33
|.670
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|56
|45
|.554
|11½
|Beloit (Miami)
|47
|54
|.465
|20½
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|47
|54
|.465
|20½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|45
|54
|.455
|21½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|38
|62
|.380
|29
Saturday
TINCAPS 8, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 4, Lake County 3
Lansing 7, West Michigan 6
Beloit 6, Cedar Rapids 1
Quad Cities 12, Wisconsin 0
South Bend at Peoria, late
Today
West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m
Dayton at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
TINCAPS 8, DRAGONS 2
|Dayton
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Siani cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Little lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McLain ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hmz ph-1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Willms pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cerda rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Nelson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almzr 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Yang c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alarcon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Givin 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Free 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|27
|8
|6
|5
Dayton
LOB—Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 6. 2B—Yang, Martinez, Lopez, Mathis. 3B—Almanzar. HR—Lopez. SB—Siani, McLain, Johnson, Little, Ilarraza. CS—Almanzar. E—Yang, Almanzar 2.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Dayton
|Bonnin L,0-1
|2 2/3
|1
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Keys
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Timpanelli
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Gill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fort Wayne
|Vela
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Shlcthlz W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bencomo
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Keating
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Walter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Bonnin, Keys, Vela 2, Bencomo. HBP—Reyes (by Keys); Mathis (by Timpanelli). Umpires—Home, Bobby Tassone; First, Kellen Martin. T—3:19. A—5,951.
LLWS
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Aug. 19
G1: Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1
G2: Ohio 1, Tennessee 0, 8 inn.
G3: Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2
G4: California 10, New Hampshire 2
Aug. 20
G5: Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2
G6: Michigan 8, Florida 0
G7: South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0
G8: Texas 6, Washington 0
Aug. 21
G9: New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1
G10: New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4
G11: Washington 1, Florida 0
G12: Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3
Aug. 22
G13: California 9, Ohio 0
G14: Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3
Aug. 23
G15: Michigan 6, Texas 5
G16: South Dakota 3, Oregon 0
G19: Ohio 8, Louisiana 2
G20: Nebraska 3, Washington 2
Aug. 24
G17: Texas 2, New Jersey 1
G18: New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6
Aug. 25
G21: Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3
G22: Texas 10, Nebraska 0
G23: South Dakota 1, California 0
G24: Hawaii 2, Michigan 0
Aug. 26
G25: Michigan 15, Texas 6
G26: Ohio 4, California 2
Aug. 28
G27: Ohio 5, South Dakota 2
G28: Michigan 2, Hawaii 1
Today
Third Place
G29: South Dakota vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m.
Championship
G30: Ohio vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story