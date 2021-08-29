The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 20 6 .769
    Chicago 13 12 .520
    New York 11 16 .407
    Washington 10 15 .400
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½
    Indiana 5 19 .208 14

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
    x-Seattle 18 9 .667
    Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
    Phoenix 15 10 .600
    Dallas 11 15 .423 8
    Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Friday

    Phoenix 80, New York 64

    Chicago 73, Seattle 69

    Saturday

    Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71

    Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 61

    Washington 76, Dallas 75

    Today

    Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    LAS VEGAS 87,

    INDIANA 71

    LAS VEGAS (87): A.Wilson 3-7 5-8 11, Young 5-9 3-3 13, Cambage 4-11 4-4 12, Gray 5-7 0-0 13, Williams 6-10 1-1 15, Park 4-6 0-0 8, Stokes 0-0 1-2 1, Plum 4-14 4-4 14, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 18-22 87.

    INDIANA (71): Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 6-11 1-2 15, McCowan 4-5 4-10 12, K.Mitchell 6-15 2-2 15, Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Breland 0-6 0-0 0, Lavender 3-6 4-4 10, Aa.Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 4-5 2-2 11, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 13-20 71.

    Las Vegas 27 23 24 13 87
    Indiana 17 14 23 17 71

    3-Point Goals—Las Vegas 7-12 (Gray 3-4, Williams 2-3, Plum 2-5), Indiana 4-15 (T.Mitchell 2-3, Allen 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-4, Vivians 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Las Vegas 38 (Cambage 9), Indiana 31 (McCowan 13). Assists—Las Vegas 23 (Gray, Plum 6), Indiana 18 (McCowan 7). Total Fouls—Las Vegas 17, Indiana 18.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story