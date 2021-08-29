Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Chicago
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|New York
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Washington
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|16
|.385
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Phoenix 80, New York 64
Chicago 73, Seattle 69
Saturday
Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71
Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 61
Washington 76, Dallas 75
Today
Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
LAS VEGAS 87,
INDIANA 71
LAS VEGAS (87): A.Wilson 3-7 5-8 11, Young 5-9 3-3 13, Cambage 4-11 4-4 12, Gray 5-7 0-0 13, Williams 6-10 1-1 15, Park 4-6 0-0 8, Stokes 0-0 1-2 1, Plum 4-14 4-4 14, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 18-22 87.
INDIANA (71): Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 6-11 1-2 15, McCowan 4-5 4-10 12, K.Mitchell 6-15 2-2 15, Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Breland 0-6 0-0 0, Lavender 3-6 4-4 10, Aa.Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 4-5 2-2 11, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 13-20 71.
|Las Vegas
|27
|23
|24
|13
|—
|87
|Indiana
|17
|14
|23
|17
|—
|71
3-Point Goals—Las Vegas 7-12 (Gray 3-4, Williams 2-3, Plum 2-5), Indiana 4-15 (T.Mitchell 2-3, Allen 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-4, Vivians 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Las Vegas 38 (Cambage 9), Indiana 31 (McCowan 13). Assists—Las Vegas 23 (Gray, Plum 6), Indiana 18 (McCowan 7). Total Fouls—Las Vegas 17, Indiana 18.
