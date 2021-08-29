Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|0
|30
|22
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|0
|1
|22
|30
Aug. 28
Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Thursday
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Fordham at Nebraska, Noon
Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
MORE SCORES
Fresno St. 45, UConn 0
Kentucky St. 20, Central St. (Ohio) 6
UCLA 44, Hawaii 10
