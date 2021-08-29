The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    St. Louis -165 at Pittsburgh +145
    at Philadelphia -176 Arizona +152
    at N.Y. Mets -175 Washington +150
    Cincinnati -167 at Miami +144
    at Atlanta -120 San Francisco -100
    at L.A. Dodgers -240 Colorado +195

    American League

    Tampa Bay -210 at Baltimore +178
    Boston -149 at Cleveland +130
    Toronto -156 at Detroit +135
    Houston -225 at Texas +189
    at Seattle -162 Kansas City +144
    N.Y. Yankees -144 at Oakland +126

    Interleague

    Milwaukee -138 at Minnesota +122
    at Chicago WS -202 Chicago Cubs +169

    NFL Preseason

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Jacksonville +1½ (36½) at Dallas
    at San Fran. (35½) Las Vegas
    at Cincinnati +2½ (36) Miami
    New England (35½) at N.Y. Giants
    Cleveland 7 (36) at Atlanta

