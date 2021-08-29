Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-165
|at Pittsburgh
|+145
|at Philadelphia
|-176
|Arizona
|+152
|at N.Y. Mets
|-175
|Washington
|+150
|Cincinnati
|-167
|at Miami
|+144
|at Atlanta
|-120
|San Francisco
|-100
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-240
|Colorado
|+195
American League
|Tampa Bay
|-210
|at Baltimore
|+178
|Boston
|-149
|at Cleveland
|+130
|Toronto
|-156
|at Detroit
|+135
|Houston
|-225
|at Texas
|+189
|at Seattle
|-162
|Kansas City
|+144
|N.Y. Yankees
|-144
|at Oakland
|+126
Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-138
|at Minnesota
|+122
|at Chicago WS
|-202
|Chicago Cubs
|+169
NFL Preseason
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3½
|(36½)
|at Dallas
|at San Fran.
|1½
|4½
|(35½)
|Las Vegas
|at Cincinnati
|+2½
|1½
|(36)
|Miami
|New England
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|at N.Y. Giants
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at Atlanta
