TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP James Karinchak to Columbus (Triple-A East). Activated 1B Bobby Bradley from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP José Ureña from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment. Placed RHP Erasmo Ramírez on waivers.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug 27. Recalled INF Alfonso Rivas and RHP Scott Effross from Iowa (Triple-A East. Designated RHPs Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned SS Jose Barrero to Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera on the active roster.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Dakota Hudson to the Florida Complex League Palm Beach Cardinals (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Alex Avila to the Florida Complex League Nationals (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHICAGO BULLS — Acquired F Derrick Jones Jr. from Portland along with a draft consideration. Acquired a draft consideration from Portland.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Rajon Rondo.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Acquired F Larry Nance from Cleveland.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL — Suspended New York Giants LB Ryan Anderson without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Doug Middleton, T Martez Ivy, LBs Paddy Fisher and Jonathan Celestin, RB Darious Clark, K Joey Slye and WR Ishmael Hyman.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from New England.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Traded QB Gardner Minshew II to Philadelphia.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Acquired OG Greg Mancz from Baltimore.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived C Cohl Cabral, DT Zeandae Johnson and RB Ito Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released QB Nick Mullens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year contract. Waived WR Richie James.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DL Ndamukong Suh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced head coach Mike Vrabel, WR coach Rob Moore and OL assistant coach Jason Houghtaling will miss tonight’s game following NFL COVID-19 protocols. Placed WR Racey McMath on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OT Paul Adams with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year offer sheet.