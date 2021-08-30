Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|6
|New York
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Washington
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|16
|.385
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71
Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 61
Washington 76, Dallas 75
Sunday
Chicago 107, Seattle 75
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
