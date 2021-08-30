The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 20 6 .769
    Chicago 14 12 .538 6
    New York 11 16 .407
    Washington 10 15 .400
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½
    Indiana 5 19 .208 14

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
    x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
    Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
    Phoenix 15 10 .600
    Dallas 11 15 .423 8
    Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71

    Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 61

    Washington 76, Dallas 75

    Sunday

    Chicago 107, Seattle 75

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    No games scheduled

