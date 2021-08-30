Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|30
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|33
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|66
|52
|Miami
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|79
|63
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|45
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|44
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|81
|33
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|60
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|74
|20
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|21
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|51
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|57
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|23
|48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|33
|72
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|47
|90
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|40
|51
|Dallas
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|89
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|50
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|69
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|78
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|69
|Green Bay
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|21
|68
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|41
|73
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|65
|39
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|37
|50
|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|34
|47
Friday
Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17
Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31
Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9
Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25
Saturday
Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0
Baltimore 37, Washington 3
Chicago 27, Tennessee 24
Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16
Denver 17, L.A. Rams 12
Seattle 27, L.A. Chargers 0
Arizona at New Orleans, ccd., weather
Sunday*
Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14
Miami 29, Cincinnati 26
San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10
New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20
Cleveland at Atlanta, late
*End of Preseason
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New York at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at New York, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story