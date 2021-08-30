The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    PRESEASON

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30
    New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33
    N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52
    Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
    Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44
    Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33
    Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20
    Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26
    Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
    Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21
    Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51
    Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57
    L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72
    Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90
    N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51
    Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
    Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
    Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78
    Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69
    Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68
    Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39
    Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
    Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50
    L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47

    Friday

    Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

    Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

    Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

    Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

    Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

    Saturday

    Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

    Baltimore 37, Washington 3

    Chicago 27, Tennessee 24

    Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16

    Denver 17, L.A. Rams 12

    Seattle 27, L.A. Chargers 0

    Arizona at New Orleans, ccd., weather

    Sunday*

    Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

    Miami 29, Cincinnati 26

    San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10

    New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

    Cleveland at Atlanta, late

    *End of Preseason

    REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

    WEEK 1

    Thursday, Sept. 9

    Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday, Sept. 12

    Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    New York at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

    Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday, Sept. 13

    Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

    WEEK 2

    Thursday, Sept. 16

    N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday, Sept. 19

    New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

    New England at New York, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

    Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday, Sept. 20

    Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

