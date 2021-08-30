Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-180
|St. Louis
|+156
|Philadelphia
|-186
|at Washington
|+160
|San Diego
|-167
|at Arizona
|+147
|Milwaukee
|-139
|at San Francisco
|+121
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-187
|Atlanta
|+164
American League
|Minnesota
|-120
|at Detroit
|+102
|at Toronto
|-285
|Baltimore
|+233
|at Tampa Bay
|-126
|Boston
|+109
|N.Y. Yankees
|-145
|at L.A. Angels
|+125
|Houston
|-158
|at Seattle
|+140
Interleague
|Colorado
|-150
|at Texas
|+133
