    Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -180 St. Louis +156
    Philadelphia -186 at Washington +160
    San Diego -167 at Arizona +147
    Milwaukee -139 at San Francisco +121
    at L.A. Dodgers -187 Atlanta +164

    American League

    Minnesota -120 at Detroit +102
    at Toronto -285 Baltimore +233
    at Tampa Bay -126 Boston +109
    N.Y. Yankees -145 at L.A. Angels +125
    Houston -158 at Seattle +140

    Interleague

    Colorado -150 at Texas +133

