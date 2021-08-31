Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|6
|New York
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Washington
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|16
|.385
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday
Chicago 107, Seattle 75
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story