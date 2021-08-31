The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 20 6 .769
    Chicago 14 12 .538 6
    New York 11 16 .407
    Washington 10 15 .400
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½
    Indiana 5 19 .208 14

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
    x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
    Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
    Phoenix 15 10 .600
    Dallas 11 15 .423 8
    Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Sunday

    Chicago 107, Seattle 75

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    No games scheduled

