    Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 0 30 22
    Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30

    Thursday

    Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Friday

    Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

    Fordham at Nebraska, Noon

    Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon

    West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

    UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

