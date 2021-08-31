The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 15 4 4 49 44 28
    Orlando City 9 4 8 35 30 24
    Nashville 8 2 11 35 34 20
    N.Y. City FC 10 6 4 34 36 19
    Philadelphia 8 6 8 32 28 23
    CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27
    D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32
    Columbus 7 9 6 27 25 29
    Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28
    Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33
    Inter Miami CF 6 9 5 23 21 31
    New York 6 10 4 22 23 25
    Cincinnati 3 9 8 17 21 37
    Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19
    Sporting K.C. 11 4 7 40 37 22
    Colorado 11 4 5 38 30 20
    LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35
    Minn. United 8 6 7 31 24 24
    Portland 8 10 3 27 29 39
    Real Salt Lake 7 8 6 27 31 27
    Vancouver 6 7 8 26 27 31
    San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29
    FC Dallas 6 9 7 25 30 33
    L.A. FC 6 9 6 24 28 31
    Austin FC 5 12 4 19 20 29
    Houston 3 9 10 19 24 34

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie.

    Aug. 29

    FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3

    Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1

    Portland 2, Seattle 0

    Friday

    New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

    New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

    Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

    Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

