MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 4 4 49 44 28 Orlando City 9 4 8 35 30 24 Nashville 8 2 11 35 34 20 N.Y. City FC 10 6 4 34 36 19 Philadelphia 8 6 8 32 28 23 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 9 6 27 25 29 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 Inter Miami CF 6 9 5 23 21 31 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 9 8 17 21 37 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Sporting K.C. 11 4 7 40 37 22 Colorado 11 4 5 38 30 20 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minn. United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 8 10 3 27 29 39 Real Salt Lake 7 8 6 27 31 27 Vancouver 6 7 8 26 27 31 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 FC Dallas 6 9 7 25 30 33 L.A. FC 6 9 6 24 28 31 Austin FC 5 12 4 19 20 29 Houston 3 9 10 19 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie.

Aug. 29

FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3

Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 2, Seattle 0

Friday

New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.