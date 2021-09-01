The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 14 12 .538
    New York 11 17 .393 10½
    Washington 10 16 .385 10½
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 14
    Indiana 6 19 .240 14

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
    x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
    Minnesota 16 9 .640
    Phoenix 15 10 .600
    Dallas 11 15 .423 8
    Los Angeles 10 17 .370

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 85, Washington 75

    Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72

    Minnesota 74, New York 66

    Chicago at Phoenix, late

    Today

    No games scheduled

    INDIANA 74,

    LOS ANGELES 72

    LOS ANGELES (72): N.Ogwumike 7-12 3-3 17, Sykes 2-8 0-2 6, Zahui B 0-3 1-4 1, Cooper 4-7 1-1 9, Wheeler 3-11 3-3 10, Coffey 5-7 0-0 13, Cox 6-7 2-2 14, Guirantes 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 10-15 72.

    INDIANA (74): Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 4-11 2-4 12, McCowan 3-6 9-11 15, Allen 3-8 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 9-15 3-3 25, Breland 0-3 4-4 4, Lavender 3-5 0-0 6, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 20-24 74.

    Los Angeles 13 17 26 16 72
    Indiana 16 19 18 21 74

    3-Point Goals—Los Angeles 6-17 (Coffey 3-4, Sykes 2-3, Wheeler 1-4, Zahui B 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allen 0-2, Vivians 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Los Angeles 20 (Sykes 5), Indiana 39 (McCowan 19). Assists—Los Angeles 21 (Wheeler 7), Indiana 11 (Allen, Breland, K.Mitchell, Vivians 2). Total Fouls—Los Angeles 17, Indiana 14.

