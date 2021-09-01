Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|6½
|New York
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
|Washington
|10
|16
|.385
|10½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|14
|Indiana
|6
|19
|.240
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Connecticut 85, Washington 75
Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72
Minnesota 74, New York 66
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Today
No games scheduled
INDIANA 74,
LOS ANGELES 72
LOS ANGELES (72): N.Ogwumike 7-12 3-3 17, Sykes 2-8 0-2 6, Zahui B 0-3 1-4 1, Cooper 4-7 1-1 9, Wheeler 3-11 3-3 10, Coffey 5-7 0-0 13, Cox 6-7 2-2 14, Guirantes 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 10-15 72.
INDIANA (74): Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 4-11 2-4 12, McCowan 3-6 9-11 15, Allen 3-8 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 9-15 3-3 25, Breland 0-3 4-4 4, Lavender 3-5 0-0 6, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 20-24 74.
|Los Angeles
|13
|17
|26
|16
|—
|72
|Indiana
|16
|19
|18
|21
|—
|74
3-Point Goals—Los Angeles 6-17 (Coffey 3-4, Sykes 2-3, Wheeler 1-4, Zahui B 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allen 0-2, Vivians 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Los Angeles 20 (Sykes 5), Indiana 39 (McCowan 19). Assists—Los Angeles 21 (Wheeler 7), Indiana 11 (Allen, Breland, K.Mitchell, Vivians 2). Total Fouls—Los Angeles 17, Indiana 14.
