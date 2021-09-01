The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    SCHEDULES

    BIG TEN

    Thursday

    Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Friday

    Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

    Fordham at Nebraska, Noon

    Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon

    West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

    UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    Thursday

    Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

    Friday

    St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Saturday

    W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

    Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

    Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

    Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

    MAC PRESEASON PREDICTIONS

    (first-place votes)

    East Division

    1. Kent St. (6) 63; 2. Miami (2) 55; 3. Ohio (2) 51; 4. Buffalo (2) 46; 5. Akron 19; 6. Bowling Green 18

    West Division

    1. Ball St. (9) 65; 2. W. Michigan (1) 53; 3. Toledo (2) 51; 4. Cent. Michigan 39; 5. E. Michigan 26; 6. No. Illinois 18

