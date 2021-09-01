Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
SCHEDULES
BIG TEN
Thursday
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Fordham at Nebraska, Noon
Penn St. at Wisconsin, Noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Thursday
Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Friday
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
MAC PRESEASON PREDICTIONS
(first-place votes)
East Division
1. Kent St. (6) 63; 2. Miami (2) 55; 3. Ohio (2) 51; 4. Buffalo (2) 46; 5. Akron 19; 6. Bowling Green 18
West Division
1. Ball St. (9) 65; 2. W. Michigan (1) 53; 3. Toledo (2) 51; 4. Cent. Michigan 39; 5. E. Michigan 26; 6. No. Illinois 18
