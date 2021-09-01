FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived RBs Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, WR Riley Ridley, G Arlington Hambright and OLB James Vaughters. Released CBs Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant, S Marqui Christian, C Adam Redmond, WR Dazz Newsome, CB Thomas Graham Jr., WR Chris Lacy, WR Isaiah Coulter, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, C Dieter Eiselen, S Teez Tabor, TE Scooter Harrington, T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., DE Daniel Archibong, OLB Sam Kamara, LB Charles Snowden, CB Dionte Ruffin and K Brian Johnson. Waived with injury DT LaCale London and CB Tre Roberson. Placed RB Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji and DE Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed DE Joseph Ossai on the reserve/injury list. Released DT Mike Daniels, TE Mason Schreck, DE Noah Spence, and WR Trent Taylor. Waived LB Joe Bachie, DE Amani Bledsoe, CB Tony Brown, P Drue Chrisman, S Trayvon Henderson, LB Keandre Jones, G Michael Jordan, DT Kahlil McKenzie, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Jacques Patrick, CB Antonio Phillips, CB Winston Rose, K Austin Seibert, QB Kyle Shurmur, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Gunnar Vogel, WR Scotty Washington, HB Pooka Williams Jr., HB Trayveon Williams, and DT Renell Wren.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Drew Forbes and T Greg Senat on injured reserve. Released Ss Elijah Benton, Jovante Moffatt, Sheldrick Redwine, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, KhaDarel Hodge, TEs Jordan Franks, Kyle Markway, G Colby Gossett, DEs Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson, Cameron Malveaux, Curtis Weaver, LBs Willie Harvey, Tegray Scales, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Javon Patterson, CB Emmanuel Rugamba, FB Johnny Stanton IV, and DT Marvin Wilson. Waived T Alex Taylor from injured reserve. Cut CB Brian Allen, DT Sheldon Day, LB Elijah Lee and WR JoJo Natson. Placed WR Davion Davis on reserve/suspended by commissioner.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired WR Trinity Benson and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Denver in exchange for a fifth and seventh-round 2022 draft pick. Released WR Geronimo Allison, Ks Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez and CBs Corn Elder and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Waived LBs Tavante Beckett, Rashod Berry and Jahlani Tavia, S Jalen Elliott, DT Bruce Hector, G Tommy Kraemer, TEs Alize Mack and Brock Wright, WRs Javon McKinley and Sage Surratt, RBs Dedrick Mills and Craig Reynolds and T Darrin Paulo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Abdullah Anderson, WR Reggie Begelton, QB Kurt Benkert, G Ben Braden, G/T Jacob Capra, G/T Coy Cronk, CB Stephen Denmark, CB Kabion Ento, CB Rojesterman Farris, S Innis Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, WR Damon Hazelton, TE Bronson Kaufusi, DL Carlo Kemp, K JJ Molson, DL Willington Previlon, LB Delontae Scott, P JK Scott, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, RB Patrick Taylor, S Christian Uphoff, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Ray Wilborn, RB Dexter Williams and WR Juwann Winfree. Placed T David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform list. Placed TE Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round 2022 draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a sixth-round 2022 draft pick. Waived WRs Tarik Black, DeMichael Harris and Tyler Vaughns, LBs Curtis Bolton, Isaiah Kaufusi and Malik Jefferson, DTs Andrew Brown and Kameron Cline, CBs Anthony Chesley and Holton Hill, S Shawn Davis, G Jake Eldrenkamp, TEs Farrod Green and Kahale Warring, T Charter O’Donnell and RBs Deon Jackson and Benny LeMay. Released Ss Ibraheim Campbell and Sean Davis, T Will Holden, QB Brett Hundley and C Joey Hunt. Waived TEs Jordan Thomas and Andrew Vollert from injured reserve. Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the reserve/non-football injury list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired TE Chris Herndon from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick. Released RB Ameer Abdullah, LS Andrew DePaola, G Dakota Dozier, DE Everson Griffen and CB Tye Smith. Waived T Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, LB Tuf Borland, QB Jake Browning, TE Zach Davidson, S Myles Dorn, G Kyle Hinton, DE Hercules Mata’afa, WR Myron Mitchell, CB Parry Nickerson, WR Whop Philyor, RB A.J. Rose, Jr., DE Kenny Willekes and TE Shane Zylstra. Waived with injury settlement WR Chad Beebe, S Luther Kirk, G Dru Samia, QB Nate Stanley.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Joshua Dobbs on the reserve injured list. Released P Jordan Berry, LS Kameron Canaday, WRs Rico Bussey and Cody White, RBs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels, OLs Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue, TE Kevin Radar, LBs Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson, DBs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner.

NFL

SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New York at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.