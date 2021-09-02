The Journal Gazette
 
    AUTO RACING

    Cup Series

    COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500

    Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

    Schedule: Sunday, race, 6 p.m.

    Track: Darlington Raceway

    Race distance: 367 laps, 501.3 miles.

    Last year: William Byron won after starting sixth.

    Last race: Ryan Blaney won his second race in a row and third of the season on a wild final lap of overtime at Daytona.

    Fast facts: Tyler Reddick finished fifth and claimed the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, which begin this weekend. ... Kyle Larson won the regular-season championship with a 28-point edge over Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Winless Denny Hamlin, who led the points most of the season, will start seventh on the playoff grid.

    Next race: Sept. 11, Richmond, Virginia.

