AUTO RACING

Cup Series

COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 6 p.m.

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race distance: 367 laps, 501.3 miles.

Last year: William Byron won after starting sixth.

Last race: Ryan Blaney won his second race in a row and third of the season on a wild final lap of overtime at Daytona.

Fast facts: Tyler Reddick finished fifth and claimed the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, which begin this weekend. ... Kyle Larson won the regular-season championship with a 28-point edge over Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Winless Denny Hamlin, who led the points most of the season, will start seventh on the playoff grid.

Next race: Sept. 11, Richmond, Virginia.