Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|49
|.632
|—
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|Boston
|76
|59
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|56
|.579
|—
|Cleveland
|65
|64
|.504
|10
|Detroit
|63
|71
|.470
|14½
|Kansas City
|59
|72
|.450
|17
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|—
|Oakland
|73
|60
|.549
|5
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
Wednesday
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Seattle 1, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8, Oakland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late
Today
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kan. City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|61
|.534
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|15
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|52
|.609
|—
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|12½
|Chicago
|59
|75
|.440
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|84
|.364
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|48
|.636
|—
|Los Angeles
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
Wednesday
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, gm1
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, gm2
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late
Milwaukee at San Francisco, late
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, late
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Today
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Friday
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
GAME ONE
ST. LOUIS 5,
CINCINNATI 4
|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmdt 1b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lopez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mikolas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|DShds pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miley p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Aqno ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
St. Louis
DP—St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B—O’Neill (20), Miley (3), Votto (18), Suárez (16). HR—Goldschmidt 2 (24), Bader (10). SF—Sosa (1). S—Mikolas (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Mikolas
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|G.Cbrra W,3-5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos S,4-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|Miley L,11-5
|4
|12
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cessa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—G.Cabrera. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:20. A—10,365 (42,319).
GAME TWO
CINCINNATI 12,
ST. LOUIS 2
|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|India 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gldshmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lpez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rondón 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphensn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Akiyama lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino lf-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeShlds cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Happ p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PncdeLeon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|29
|12
|12
|12
St. Louis
E—DeJong (8), O’Neill (9). LOB—St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Sánchez (2), India (24), Suárez (17), DeShields (1). HR—Edman (10), Arenado (27), Castellanos 2 (26), Suárez 2 (24), Farmer (13). SF—Farmer (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Happ L,3-1
|1
|8
|7
|7
|2
|0
|Fernández
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Pnc de Leon
|1 1/3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Whitley
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dickson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Cincinnati
|Gray W,7-6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happ pitched to 5 batters in the 2nd.
HBP—Gray (Edman). Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ryan Wills. T—2:48. A—10,892 (42,319).
INTERLEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 3,
MINNESOTA 0
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Plnco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnaldsn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astdillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmine 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Simmns ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arrez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
Chicago
DP—Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B—An.Romine (2). HR—Schwindel (7). SB—Happ (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Steele W,3-2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Alzolay S,1-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
Minnesota
|Ryan L,0-1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Gibaut
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Steele (Rooker). Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West. T—2:28. A—21,784 (38,544).
LATE TUESDAY
CHICAGO CUBS 3,
MINNESOTA 1
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hrmslo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Polanco dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dnaldsn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmine ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmns ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grdn ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|9
|1
Chicago
E—Gant (1), Donaldson (12). DP—Chicago 3, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Wisdom (8), Arraez (15). 3B—Chirinos (1). HR—Schwindel (6), Happ (17). SB—Sanó (2). SF—Polanco (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Davies
|4 1/3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Rdrígz W,3-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Heuer H,3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan H,3
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Minnesota
|Gant L,0-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Minaya
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garza Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Garza Jr. (Chirinos). WP—Gant.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:34. A—22,224 (38,544).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4, PITTSBURGH 2
|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Park 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|García ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
Pittsburgh
E—Howard (1), Grandal (6). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B—Moncada (23), García (15). HR—Grandal (18), Abreu (28). SF—García (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Pittsburgh
|Wilson L,2-6
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chicago
|Giolito
|4 1/3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Tepera
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kopech W,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hdrks S,30-36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP—Giolito(2). Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:57. A—19,221 (40,615).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|56
|47
|.544
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|56
|48
|.538
|½
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|53
|50
|.515
|3
|West Michigan (Det.)
|50
|54
|.481
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|49
|54
|.476
|7
|Lansing (Oakand)
|49
|54
|.476
|7
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|68
|34
|.667
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|57
|47
|.548
|12
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|49
|54
|.476
|19½
|Beloit (Miami)
|48
|56
|.462
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|46
|57
|.447
|22½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|39
|65
|.375
|30
Tuesday
Great Lakes 4, TINCAPS 3
West Michigan 4, Peoria 1
Lake County 4, South Bend 3
Cedar Rapids 12, Quad Cities 2
Wisconsin 8, Beloit 7, 10 inn.
Lansing at Dayton, ppd.
Wednesday
West Michigan 8, Peoria 2
Lake County 6, South Bend 5
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1
Lansing at Dayton, gm2, late
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, late
Today
Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story