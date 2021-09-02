The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 84 49 .632
    New York 77 56 .579 7
    Boston 76 59 .563 9
    Toronto 70 62 .530 13½
    Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 77 56 .579
    Cleveland 65 64 .504 10
    Detroit 63 71 .470 14½
    Kansas City 59 72 .450 17
    Minnesota 58 75 .436 19

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 78 55 .586
    Oakland 73 60 .549 5
    Seattle 72 62 .537
    Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
    Texas 47 86 .353 31

    Wednesday

    Colorado 9, Texas 5

    Seattle 1, Houston 0

    N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

    Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

    Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

    Detroit 8, Oakland 6

    Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

    Cleveland at Kansas City, late

    Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late

    Today

    Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

    Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

    Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

    Friday

    Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

    Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Kan. City, 8:10 p.m.

    Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 70 61 .534
    Philadelphia 68 64 .515
    New York 65 67 .492
    Washington 55 76 .420 15
    Miami 55 78 .414 16

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Milwaukee 81 52 .609
    Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10
    St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½
    Chicago 59 75 .440 22½
    Pittsburgh 48 84 .364 32½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    San Francisco 84 48 .636
    Los Angeles 84 49 .632 ½
    San Diego 71 63 .530 14
    Colorado 61 72 .459 23½
    Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

    Wednesday

    St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, gm1

    Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, gm2

    Colorado 9, Texas 5

    Arizona 8, San Diego 3

    Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

    Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late

    Milwaukee at San Francisco, late

    Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

    Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

    Today

    Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.

    Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

    Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

    Friday

    Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

    Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

    Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

    Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    GAME ONE

    ST. LOUIS 5,

    CINCINNATI 4

    St. Louis Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 India 2b 4 0 0 0
    Gldshmdt 1b 2 2 2 3 Naquin cf 2 0 0 0
    O’Neill lf 4 0 2 0 Lopez ph-lf 2 0 0 0
    Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 Cstllanos rf 4 1 2 0
    Carlson rf 4 0 2 0 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1
    Sosa ss 3 0 1 1 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
    Bader cf 4 1 3 1 Farmer ss 3 1 1 0
    Knizner c 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 1 1 1 1
    Mikolas p 0 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 0 1 0
    Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 Schrock lf 1 0 0 0
    G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ph 1 0 0 0
    Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
    García p 0 0 0 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0
    Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Suárez ph 1 0 1 0
    DShds pr-cf 0 0 0 0
    Miley p 1 0 1 2
    Aqno ph-cf 2 0 1 0
    Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 31 5 14 5 Totals 29 4 9 4

    St. Louis 111 200 0—5 Cincinnati 031 000 0—4

    DP—St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B—O’Neill (20), Miley (3), Votto (18), Suárez (16). HR—Goldschmidt 2 (24), Bader (10). SF—Sosa (1). S—Mikolas (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    St. Louis

    Mikolas 3 5 4 4 1 3
    G.Cbrra W,3-5 2 3 0 0 0 2
    García H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Gllegos S,4-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Cincinnati

    Miley L,11-5 4 12 5 5 1 2
    Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Santillan 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Cessa 1 2 0 0 0 1

    WP—G.Cabrera. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:20. A—10,365 (42,319).

    GAME TWO

    CINCINNATI 12,

    ST. LOUIS 2

    St. Louis Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Edman 2b 2 1 1 1 India 2b 3 2 2 0
    Gldshmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Lpez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Rondón 3b 1 0 0 0 Stphensn c 4 1 1 0
    O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Cstllanos rf 3 3 2 6
    Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 Akiyama lf 0 0 0 0
    Knizner 1b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0
    Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Schrock 1b 0 0 0 0
    Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 2 1
    Molina c 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 1 1 3
    Sánchez c 1 0 1 0 Aquino lf-rf 1 1 0 0
    DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 DeShlds cf 4 0 2 2
    Bader cf 2 0 0 0 Gray p 3 1 1 0
    Happ p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
    Fernández p 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ph 1 0 0 0
    PncdeLeon p 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
    Whitley p 0 0 0 0
    Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
    Dickson p 0 0 0 0
    Reyes p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 24 2 3 2 Totals 29 12 12 12

    St. Louis 100 100 0—2 Cincinnati 272 010 x—12

    E—DeJong (8), O’Neill (9). LOB—St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Sánchez (2), India (24), Suárez (17), DeShields (1). HR—Edman (10), Arenado (27), Castellanos 2 (26), Suárez 2 (24), Farmer (13). SF—Farmer (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    St. Louis

    Happ L,3-1 1 8 7 7 2 0
    Fernández 1/3 1 2 2 1 1
    Pnc de Leon 1 1/3 1 2 2 4 1
    Whitley 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Dickson 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 3

    Cincinnati

    Gray W,7-6 5 2 2 2 0 3
    Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Happ pitched to 5 batters in the 2nd.

    HBP—Gray (Edman). Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ryan Wills. T—2:48. A—10,892 (42,319).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 3,

    MINNESOTA 0

    Chicago Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0
    Schwindel dh 4 1 1 3 Plnco 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
    Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Dnaldsn 3b 3 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Sanó dh 3 0 0 0
    Au.Romine c 3 0 0 0 Rooker lf 2 0 2 0
    Rivas 1b 2 1 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
    Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 Astdillo 1b 3 0 0 0
    An.Rmine 2b 3 1 1 0 Simmns ss 2 0 0 0
    Arrez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 28 0 2 0

    Chicago 003 000 000—3 Minnesota 000 000 000—0

    DP—Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B—An.Romine (2). HR—Schwindel (7). SB—Happ (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Steele W,3-2 5 1 0 0 3 3
    Alzolay S,1-1 4 1 0 0 0 5

    Minnesota

    Ryan L,0-1 5 3 3 3 1 5
    Gibaut 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Steele (Rooker). Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West. T—2:28. A—21,784 (38,544).

    LATE TUESDAY

    CHICAGO CUBS 3,

    MINNESOTA 1

    Chicago Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0
    Hrmslo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0
    Schwindel dh 4 1 1 1 Polanco dh 2 0 1 1
    Happ lf 4 1 1 1 Dnaldsn 3b 3 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0
    Duffy 2b 3 1 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0
    Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Rooker lf 2 0 1 0
    Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 Cave ph-lf 2 0 0 0
    Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 Rortvedt c 2 0 1 0
    An.Rmine ss 4 0 0 0 Rfsnydr ph 1 0 1 0
    Jeffers c 1 0 0 0
    Simmns ss 2 0 0 0
    Grdn ph-ss 1 0 0 0
    Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 9 1

    Chicago 110 000 010—3 Minnesota 100 000 000—1

    E—Gant (1), Donaldson (12). DP—Chicago 3, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Wisdom (8), Arraez (15). 3B—Chirinos (1). HR—Schwindel (6), Happ (17). SB—Sanó (2). SF—Polanco (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Davies 4 1/3 6 1 1 0 3
    Rdrígz W,3-2 2 0 0 0 2 0
    Heuer H,3 1 3 0 0 1 1
    Morgan H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Wick S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Minnesota

    Gant L,0-3 5 3 2 2 0 5
    Minaya 1 3 0 0 0 1
    Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3
    Thielbar 1 1 1 1 0 2
    Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1

    Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

    HBP—Garza Jr. (Chirinos). WP—Gant.

    Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:34. A—22,224 (38,544).

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4, PITTSBURGH 2

    Pittsburgh Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
    Difo 3b 3 0 1 0 Mncada 3b 4 0 1 0
    Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1
    Moran dh 4 0 1 1 Jiménez dh 4 1 1 0
    Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 1 1 1
    Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 1
    Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0
    Park 2b 3 1 0 0 García ss 1 0 1 1
    Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 4

    Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 Chicago 011 002 00x—4

    E—Howard (1), Grandal (6). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B—Moncada (23), García (15). HR—Grandal (18), Abreu (28). SF—García (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Pittsburgh

    Wilson L,2-6 5 6 4 4 1 1
    Shreve 1 0 0 0 2 2
    Mears 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Howard 1 0 0 0 1 1

    Chicago

    Giolito 4 1/3 3 2 2 4 5
    Tepera 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Kopech W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Bummer H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Kimbrel H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Hdrks S,30-36 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

    WP—Giolito(2). Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:57. A—19,221 (40,615).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 56 47 .544
    Lake County (Cleve.) 56 48 .538 ½
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 53 50 .515 3
    West Michigan (Det.) 50 54 .481
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 49 54 .476 7
    Lansing (Oakand) 49 54 .476 7

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 68 34 .667
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 57 47 .548 12
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 49 54 .476 19½
    Beloit (Miami) 48 56 .462 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 46 57 .447 22½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 39 65 .375 30

    Tuesday

    Great Lakes 4, TINCAPS 3

    West Michigan 4, Peoria 1

    Lake County 4, South Bend 3

    Cedar Rapids 12, Quad Cities 2

    Wisconsin 8, Beloit 7, 10 inn.

    Lansing at Dayton, ppd.

    Wednesday

    West Michigan 8, Peoria 2

    Lake County 6, South Bend 5

    Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

    Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0

    Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1

    Lansing at Dayton, gm2, late

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, late

    Today

    Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

