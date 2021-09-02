Jeffers c 1 0 0 0

Simmns ss 2 0 0 0 Grdn ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 9 1 Chicago 110 000 010—3 Minnesota 100 000 000—1

E—Gant (1), Donaldson (12). DP—Chicago 3, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Wisdom (8), Arraez (15). 3B—Chirinos (1). HR—Schwindel (6), Happ (17). SB—Sanó (2). SF—Polanco (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Davies 4 1/3 6 1 1 0 3 Rdrígz W,3-2 2 0 0 0 2 0 Heuer H,3 1 3 0 0 1 1 Morgan H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Wick S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota

Gant L,0-3 5 3 2 2 0 5 Minaya 1 3 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3 Thielbar 1 1 1 1 0 2 Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Garza Jr. (Chirinos). WP—Gant.

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:34. A—22,224 (38,544).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4, PITTSBURGH 2

Pittsburgh Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Difo 3b 3 0 1 0 Mncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1 Moran dh 4 0 1 1 Jiménez dh 4 1 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 1 1 1 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 1 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Park 2b 3 1 0 0 García ss 1 0 1 1 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 4 Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 Chicago 011 002 00x—4

E—Howard (1), Grandal (6). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B—Moncada (23), García (15). HR—Grandal (18), Abreu (28). SF—García (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Wilson L,2-6 5 6 4 4 1 1 Shreve 1 0 0 0 2 2 Mears 1 0 0 0 0 1 Howard 1 0 0 0 1 1

Chicago

Giolito 4 1/3 3 2 2 4 5 Tepera 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Kopech W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bummer H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hdrks S,30-36 1 1 0 0 0 0

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP—Giolito(2). Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:57. A—19,221 (40,615).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 56 47 .544 — Lake County (Cleve.) 56 48 .538 ½ Dayton (Cincinnati) 53 50 .515 3 West Michigan (Det.) 50 54 .481 6½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 49 54 .476 7 Lansing (Oakand) 49 54 .476 7

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 68 34 .667 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 57 47 .548 12 Wisconsin (Milw.) 49 54 .476 19½ Beloit (Miami) 48 56 .462 21 South Bend (Cubs) 46 57 .447 22½ Peoria (St. Louis) 39 65 .375 30

Tuesday

Great Lakes 4, TINCAPS 3

West Michigan 4, Peoria 1

Lake County 4, South Bend 3

Cedar Rapids 12, Quad Cities 2

Wisconsin 8, Beloit 7, 10 inn.

Lansing at Dayton, ppd.

Wednesday

West Michigan 8, Peoria 2

Lake County 6, South Bend 5

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1

Lansing at Dayton, gm2, late

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, late

Today

Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

