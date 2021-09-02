The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 14 13 .519 7
    New York 11 17 .393 10½
    Washington 10 16 .385 10½
    Atlanta 6 19 .240 14
    Indiana 6 19 .240 14

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
    x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
    Minnesota 16 9 .640
    x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3
    Dallas 11 15 .423 8
    Los Angeles 10 17 .370

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 85, Washington 75

    Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72

    Minnesota 74, New York 66

    Phoenix 103, Chicago 83

    Wednesday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

    New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    No games scheduled

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story