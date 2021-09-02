Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|New York
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
|Washington
|10
|16
|.385
|10½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|14
|Indiana
|6
|19
|.240
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Connecticut 85, Washington 75
Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72
Minnesota 74, New York 66
Phoenix 103, Chicago 83
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Today
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday
No games scheduled
