Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at San Fran.
|-156
|Milwaukee
|+138
|at N.Y. Mets
|-180
|Miami
|+155
|at Chicago Cubs
|-153
|Pittsburgh
|+133
|Atlanta
|-140
|at Colorado
|+120
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at Washington
|OFF
American League
|Oakland
|-165
|at Detroit
|+145
|at Tampa Bay
|-153
|Boston
|+133
|Cleveland
|-120
|at Kansas City
|-100
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Rutgers
|14
|14½
|(51½)
|Temple
|at Ball St.
|25½
|25½
|(59½)
|W. Illinois
|at Buffalo
|48½
|45
|(55)
|Wagner
|at UCF
|4
|5
|(68½)
|Boise St.
|at Y’town St.
|9
|9
|(61½)
|Inc. Word
|at NC State
|17½
|18½
|(59)
|S. Florida
|at App. St.
|11½
|10½
|(57½)
|E. Carolina
|at Tulsa
|30½
|20½
|(53½)
|UC Davis
|at Utah
|35½
|27½
|(42½)
|Weber St.
|S. Illinois
|11½
|10½
|(57½)
|at SE Miss.
|at W. Kent.
|15½
|20
|(48½)
|UT Martin
|Ohio St.
|13½
|14
|(63½)
|at Minnesota
|at New Mexico
|19½
|19
|(68½)
|Hou. Bapt.
|at Tennessee
|33
|35
|(61)
|Bo. Green
|at Murray St.
|28½
|28½
|(49½)
|MVSU
|at UNLV
|11
|4
|(67½)
|E. Wash.
|at Arizona St.
|45½
|45½
|(55½)
|S. Utah
Friday
|North Carolina
|6½
|5½
|(64)
|at Virg. Tech
|at W. Forest
|32½
|31
|(63)
|Old Dominion
|Duke
|7
|6½
|(60½)
|at Charlotte
|at E. Michigan
|30½
|30
|(53)
|St. Francis
|at Kansas
|14½
|14½
|(59)
|South Dakota
|at Colorado
|35½
|35½
|(56)
|N. Colorado
|at N’western
|6½
|3
|(45)
|Michigan St.
|S. Dakota St.
|3½
|3½
|(53)
|at Colo. St.
|at Kentucky
|29½
|31
|(54½)
|LA-Monroe
|at Boston Coll.
|48½
|46½
|(54½)
|Colgate
|at Michigan
|17½
|17
|(67)
|W. Michigan
|at Wisconsin
|4½
|5½
|(50)
|Penn St.
|at Kansas St.
|1½
|3
|(53)
|Stanford
|at Georgia St.
|3
|2
|(50½)
|Army
|at Nebraska
|40½
|40
|(50½)
|Fordham
