The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at San Fran. -156 Milwaukee +138
    at N.Y. Mets -180 Miami +155
    at Chicago Cubs -153 Pittsburgh +133
    Atlanta -140 at Colorado +120
    Philadelphia OFF at Washington OFF

    American League

    Oakland -165 at Detroit +145
    at Tampa Bay -153 Boston +133
    Cleveland -120 at Kansas City -100

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Rutgers 14 14½ (51½) Temple
    at Ball St. 25½ 25½ (59½) W. Illinois
    at Buffalo 48½ 45 (55) Wagner
    at UCF 4 5 (68½) Boise St.
    at Y’town St. 9 9 (61½) Inc. Word
    at NC State 17½ 18½ (59) S. Florida
    at App. St. 11½ 10½ (57½) E. Carolina
    at Tulsa 30½ 20½ (53½) UC Davis
    at Utah 35½ 27½ (42½) Weber St.
    S. Illinois 11½ 10½ (57½) at SE Miss.
    at W. Kent. 15½ 20 (48½) UT Martin
    Ohio St. 13½ 14 (63½) at Minnesota
    at New Mexico 19½ 19 (68½) Hou. Bapt.
    at Tennessee 33 35 (61) Bo. Green
    at Murray St. 28½ 28½ (49½) MVSU
    at UNLV 11 4 (67½) E. Wash.
    at Arizona St. 45½ 45½ (55½) S. Utah

    Friday

    North Carolina (64) at Virg. Tech
    at W. Forest 32½ 31 (63) Old Dominion
    Duke 7 (60½) at Charlotte
    at E. Michigan 30½ 30 (53) St. Francis
    at Kansas 14½ 14½ (59) South Dakota
    at Colorado 35½ 35½ (56) N. Colorado
    at N’western 3 (45) Michigan St.
    S. Dakota St. (53) at Colo. St.
    at Kentucky 29½ 31 (54½) LA-Monroe
    at Boston Coll. 48½ 46½ (54½) Colgate
    at Michigan 17½ 17 (67) W. Michigan
    at Wisconsin (50) Penn St.
    at Kansas St. 3 (53) Stanford
    at Georgia St. 3 2 (50½) Army
    at Nebraska 40½ 40 (50½) Fordham

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story