TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled RHP Matt Foster and INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Dillon Maples and RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP R.J. Alaniz from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Delino DeShields from Louisville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed C Clint Capela to a veteran extension.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Danny Trevathan and OT Teven Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DBs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian. Waived WR Rodney Adams. Signed OLBs Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara, CBs Thomas Graham Jr., Artie Burns, RBs Artavis Pierce, Ryan Nall, WRs Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, K Brian Johnson, DT Auzoyah Alufohai, OLs Dieter Eislen, Arlington Hambright and DB Teez Tabor to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, JoJo Natson, DT Sheldon Day, TE Jordan Franks, DEs Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver, RB John Kelly, LB Elijah Lee, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens and FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad. Signed DE Joe Jackson. Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Thakarius Keyes off waivers from Kansas City and CB Chris Wilcox off waivers from Tampa Bay. Waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III. Signed WRs Tarik Black, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns, LBs Curtis Bolton, Malik Jefferson, DT Andrew Brown, CB Anthony Chesley, DE Kameron Cline, Ss Sean Davis, Shawn Davis, TE Farrod Green, QB Brett Hundley, C Joey Hunt, RB Deon Jackson and OT Carter O’Donnell to the practice squad.