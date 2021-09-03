Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|50
|.627
|_
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|6½
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|8
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|.508
|10
|Detroit
|63
|72
|.467
|15½
|Kansas City
|59
|73
|.447
|18
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|4½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
Today
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Saturday
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|62
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|1½
|New York
|66
|67
|.496
|4½
|Washington
|55
|77
|.417
|15
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|53
|.607
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|12½
|Chicago
|59
|75
|.440
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|85
|.361
|33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Francisco
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
Today
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late
Atlanta at Colorado, late
Saturday
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., gm1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., gm2
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|57
|48
|.543
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|57
|48
|.543
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|55
|50
|.524
|2
|West Michigan (Det.)
|50
|54
|.481
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|50
|55
|.476
|7
|Lansing (Oakand)
|49
|56
|.467
|8
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|68
|35
|.660
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|58
|47
|.552
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|50
|54
|.481
|18½
|Beloit (Miami)
|48
|57
|.457
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|46
|58
|.442
|22½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|39
|65
|.375
|29½
Wednesday
West Michigan 8, Peoria 2
Lake County 6, South Bend 5
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1
Dayton 5, Lansing 3, gm2
TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 11
Thursday
Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 1
Dayton 3, Lansing 2
Lake County 8, South Bend 5
Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3
Cedar Rapids 10, Quad Cities 9
Peoria at West Michigan, late
Today
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.
Peoria at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
LOONS 5, TINCAPS 1
Fort Wayne000100000—1
|Fort Wayne
|Great Lakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hassell III cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mathis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pages rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Valenzuela c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leonard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vivas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Homza dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Valera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Givin 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ching 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alarcon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Liput 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|January c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|3
|Great Lakes
|300
|002
|00x—5
LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Great Lakes 1. 2B—Vivas. HR—Ornelas. SB—Mathis. E—Ilarraza.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Moser L,4-6
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Morales
|3 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Keating
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Great Lakes
|Miller
|2 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Percival
|2 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Mlshski W,3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fink
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP—Morales. HBP—Pages (by Keating); (by ). Umpires—Home, Bryan van Vranken; First, Cliburn Rondon. T—3:00. A—2,881.
LATE WEDNESDAY
TINCAPS 12,
LOONS 11, 11 INN.
2B—Lopez, Mathis, Leonard, Deluca, Vivas. HR—Lopez, Hassell III 3, Lewis, Valera, Vranesh. LOB—Fort Wayne 5, Great Lakes 12. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Ilarraza.Fort WayneGreat LakesWP—Lehmann, Sung, Mokma, Rodulfo. Umpires—HP: Cliburn Rondon; 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—4:19. A—1,253.
|Fort Wayne
|Great Lakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hassell III cf
|6
|3
|3
|5
|Ward dh
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Angeles 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Pages rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Ornelas rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Leonard 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Valenzuela c
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Vivas 2b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Lopez ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Lewis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mathis 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Almanzar dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ching pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Deluca cf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Ilarraza lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Vranesh lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Valera ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|42
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|45
|11
|13
|10
|Fort Wayne
|030
|212
|000
|04—12
|Great Lakes
|004
|103
|000
|03—11
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Lehmann
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Minjarez
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kopps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sung W,1-1
|1 2/3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Smith S,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|4
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Mokma
|1 2/3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Lockhart
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Belge
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Rodulfo L,0-1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
