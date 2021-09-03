MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _ New York 77 56 .579 6½ Boston 77 59 .566 8 Toronto 70 62 .530 13 Baltimore 41 91 .311 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 78 56 .582 _ Cleveland 66 64 .508 10 Detroit 63 72 .467 15½ Kansas City 59 73 .447 18 Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 55 .586 _ Oakland 74 60 .552 4½ Seattle 72 62 .537 6½ Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ Texas 47 86 .353 31

Today

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland at Kansas City, late

Saturday

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 62 .530 _ Philadelphia 69 64 .519 1½ New York 66 67 .496 4½ Washington 55 77 .417 15 Miami 55 79 .410 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _ Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10 St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½ Chicago 59 75 .440 22½ Pittsburgh 48 85 .361 33

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ San Diego 71 63 .530 14 Colorado 61 72 .459 23½ Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

Today

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late

Atlanta at Colorado, late

Saturday

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., gm1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., gm2

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 57 48 .543 — Lake County (Cleve.) 57 48 .543 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 55 50 .524 2 West Michigan (Det.) 50 54 .481 6½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 50 55 .476 7 Lansing (Oakand) 49 56 .467 8

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 68 35 .660 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 58 47 .552 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 50 54 .481 18½ Beloit (Miami) 48 57 .457 21 South Bend (Cubs) 46 58 .442 22½ Peoria (St. Louis) 39 65 .375 29½

Wednesday

West Michigan 8, Peoria 2

Lake County 6, South Bend 5

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1

Dayton 5, Lansing 3, gm2

TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 11

Thursday

Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 1

Dayton 3, Lansing 2

Lake County 8, South Bend 5

Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3

Cedar Rapids 10, Quad Cities 9

Peoria at West Michigan, late

Today

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.

Peoria at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

LOONS 5, TINCAPS 1

Fort Wayne000100000—1

Fort Wayne Great Lakes ab r h bi ab r h bi Hassell III cf 3 0 1 0 Ward lf 4 1 2 0 Mathis 3b 4 0 1 0 Pages rf 2 2 1 0 Valenzuela c 4 0 0 0 Leonard cf 4 0 0 0 Ornelas rf 3 1 2 1 Vivas 3b 4 2 2 2 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Lewis dh 4 0 2 1 Homza dh 4 0 1 0 Valera ss 4 0 0 0 Givin 2b 4 0 2 0 Ching 2b 3 0 0 0 Alarcon 1b 4 0 0 0 Liput 1b 3 0 0 0 Ilarraza lf 3 0 1 0 January c 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 9 1 Totals 29 5 7 3 Great Lakes 300 002 00x—5

LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Great Lakes 1. 2B—Vivas. HR—Ornelas. SB—Mathis. E—Ilarraza.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Moser L,4-6 3 5 3 3 0 2 Morales 3 1/3 2 2 2 3 8 Keating 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Great Lakes

Miller 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 3 Percival 2 1/3 5 1 1 2 3 Mlshski W,3-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Fink 2 1 0 0 0 3

WP—Morales. HBP—Pages (by Keating); (by ). Umpires—Home, Bryan van Vranken; First, Cliburn Rondon. T—3:00. A—2,881.

LATE WEDNESDAY

TINCAPS 12,

LOONS 11, 11 INN.

2B—Lopez, Mathis, Leonard, Deluca, Vivas. HR—Lopez, Hassell III 3, Lewis, Valera, Vranesh. LOB—Fort Wayne 5, Great Lakes 12. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Ilarraza.Fort WayneGreat LakesWP—Lehmann, Sung, Mokma, Rodulfo. Umpires—HP: Cliburn Rondon; 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—4:19. A—1,253.