    Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

        W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _
    New York 77 56 .579
    Boston 77 59 .566 8
    Toronto 70 62 .530 13
    Baltimore 41 91 .311 42

    Central Division

      W L Pct GB
    Chicago 78 56 .582 _
    Cleveland 66 64 .508 10
    Detroit 63 72 .467 15½
    Kansas City 59 73 .447 18
    Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

    West Division

      W L Pct GB
    Houston 78 55 .586 _
    Oakland 74 60 .552
    Seattle 72 62 .537
    Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
    Texas 47 86 .353 31

     

    Today

    Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

    Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

    Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

    Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

    Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Oakland 8, Detroit 6

    Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

    Cleveland at Kansas City, late

    Saturday

    Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

    Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

    Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

    Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

     

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

        W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 70 62 .530 _
    Philadelphia 69 64 .519
    New York 66 67 .496
    Washington 55 77 .417 15
    Miami 55 79 .410 16

    Central Division

      W L Pct GB
    Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _
    Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10
    St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½
    Chicago 59 75 .440 22½
    Pittsburgh 48 85 .361 33

    West Division

      W L Pct GB
    Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _
    San Francisco 85 49 .634 _
    San Diego 71 63 .530 14
    Colorado 61 72 .459 23½
    Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

     

    Today

    Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

    Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

    Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

    San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

    N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

    Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late

    Atlanta at Colorado, late

    Saturday

    N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., gm1

    N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., gm2

    Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

    Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

    Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

    Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

    Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

     

     

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

      W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 57 48 .543
    Lake County (Cleve.) 57 48 .543
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 55 50 .524 2
    West Michigan (Det.) 50 54 .481
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 50 55 .476 7
    Lansing (Oakand) 49 56 .467 8

     

    WEST DIVISION

      W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 68 35 .660
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 58 47 .552 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 50 54 .481 18½
    Beloit (Miami) 48 57 .457 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 46 58 .442 22½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 39 65 .375 29½

     

    Wednesday

    West Michigan 8, Peoria 2

    Lake County 6, South Bend 5

    Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

    Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0

    Lansing 4, Dayton 3, gm1

    Dayton 5, Lansing 3, gm2

    TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 11

    Thursday

    Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 1

    Dayton 3, Lansing 2

    Lake County 8, South Bend 5

    Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3

    Cedar Rapids 10, Quad Cities 9

    Peoria at West Michigan, late

    Today

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

    Peoria at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

    Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

    Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

    Sunday

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

    Beloit at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

    Lansing at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.

    Peoria at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Lake County at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

     

    LOONS 5, TINCAPS 1

     Fort Wayne000100000—1

    Fort Wayne Great Lakes
      ab r h bi   ab r h bi
    Hassell III cf 3 0 1 0 Ward lf 4 1 2 0
    Mathis 3b 4 0 1 0 Pages rf 2 2 1 0
    Valenzuela c 4 0 0 0 Leonard cf 4 0 0 0
    Ornelas rf 3 1 2 1 Vivas 3b 4 2 2 2
    Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Lewis dh 4 0 2 1
    Homza dh 4 0 1 0 Valera ss 4 0 0 0
    Givin 2b 4 0 2 0 Ching 2b 3 0 0 0
    Alarcon 1b 4 0 0 0 Liput 1b 3 0 0 0
    Ilarraza lf 3 0 1 0 January c 1 0 0 0
    Totals 33 1 9 1 Totals 29 5 7 3
    Great Lakes 300 002 00x—5

     

    LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Great Lakes 1. 2B—Vivas. HR—Ornelas. SB—Mathis. E—Ilarraza.

     

      IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Moser L,4-6 3 5 3 3 0 2
    Morales 3 1/3 2 2 2 3 8
    Keating 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

    Great Lakes

    Miller 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 3
    Percival 2 1/3 5 1 1 2 3
    Mlshski W,3-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
    Fink 2 1 0 0 0 3

     

    WP—Morales. HBP—Pages (by Keating); (by ). Umpires—Home, Bryan van Vranken; First, Cliburn Rondon. T—3:00. A—2,881.

    LATE WEDNESDAY

    TINCAPS 12,

    LOONS 11, 11 INN.

    2B—Lopez, Mathis, Leonard, Deluca, Vivas. HR—Lopez, Hassell III 3, Lewis, Valera, Vranesh. LOB—Fort Wayne 5, Great Lakes 12. SB—Ilarraza. CS—Ilarraza.Fort WayneGreat LakesWP—Lehmann, Sung, Mokma, Rodulfo. Umpires—HP: Cliburn Rondon; 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—4:19. A—1,253.

    Fort Wayne Great Lakes
      ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hassell III cf 6 3 3 5 Ward dh 6 1 0 0
    Angeles 3b 6 0 0 0 Pages rf 4 2 3 0
    Ornelas rf 5 0 1 0 Leonard 3b 5 2 2 2
    Valenzuela c 3 2 3 0 Vivas 2b 6 1 3 2
    Lopez ss 5 2 2 3 Lewis 1b 4 1 2 2
    Mathis 1b 5 2 1 1 Taylor c 3 1 0 0
    Almanzar dh 3 1 1 0 Ching pr 0 0 0 0
    Reyes 2b 4 1 1 0 Deluca cf 6 1 1 0
    Ilarraza lf 5 1 2 2 Vranesh lf 5 1 1 3
              Valera ss 6 1 1 1
    Totals 42 12 14 11 Totals 45 11 13 10
    Fort Wayne 030 212 000 04—12
    Great Lakes 004 103 000 03—11
      IP H R ER BB SO
    Lehmann 4 7 5 5 1 4
    Minjarez 2 3 3 3 1 2
    Perez 1 1 0 0 2 2
    Kopps 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Boyd 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Sung W,1-1 1 2/3 2 3 2 3 4
    Smith S,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Choi 4 8 5 5 0 4
    Mokma 1 2/3 2 2 2 2 1
    Lockhart 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1
    Belge 3 1 0 0 1 4
    Rodulfo L,0-1 1 2 4 3 1 0

