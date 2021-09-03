Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
Thursday
Ohio St. at Minnesota, late
Today
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Temple at Rutgers, noon
W. Michigan at Michigan, noon
Fordham at Nebraska, noon
Penn St. at Wisconsin, noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Thursday
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Bowling Green at Tennessee, late
Today
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday
W. Michigan at Michigan, noon
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
BALL ST. 31,
WESTERN ILLINOIS 21
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Ball St.
|7
|0
|14
|10
|—
|31
First Quarter
BALL—Hall 49 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:24.
Second Quarter
WIU—T.Tate 1 run (Laramie kick), 2:01.
Third Quarter
BALL—W.Jones 21 run (Chanove kick), 10:29.
WIU—Houston 75 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 10:17.
BALL—Hall 48 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:41.
Fourth Quarter
BALL—Steele 37 run (Chanove kick), 12:33.
BALL—FG Chanove 35, 2:50.
WIU—Houston 3 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 1:19.
|WIU
|BALL
|First downs
|15
|19
|Total Net Yards
|437
|405
|Rushes-yards
|24-70
|40-217
|Passing
|367
|188
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|4-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-42-1
|17-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|0-0
|Punts
|7-41.4
|6-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-73
|5-26
|Time of Possession
|30:59
|29:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—W. Illinois, Wanza 8-37, Choquette 5-23, Walker 4-5, Sampson 5-4, Tate 2-1. Ball St., W.Jones 18-93, Steele 7-79, Plitt 5-18, Marcus 4-17, Hall 4-12, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—W. Illinois, Sampson 29-42-1-367. Ball St., Plitt 17-28-0-188.
RECEIVING—W. Illinois, Houston 12-237, Daniels 5-39, Choquette 4-30, Walker 3-19, Tate 2-(minus 1), Bender 1-34, Sikes 1-5, Karsjens 1-4, Reed 1-0. Ball St., Hall 8-137, Tyler 4-32, Jackson 3-23, Marcus 1-3, Turner 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FGS—W. Illinois, Laramie 40.
TRINE 52,
MANCHESTER 14
|Trine
|7
|24
|14
|7
|—
|52
|Manchester
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
First Quarter
T—Kirby 16 run (Hibbets kick), 11:59.
Second Quarter
T—Kirby 7 run (Hibbets kick), 9:56.
T—Kline 53 pass from Price (Hibbets kick), 3:10.
T—Arthur 29 pass from Price (Hibbets kick), 1:42.
T—Hibbets 46 FG, :00
Third Quarter
T—Gibson 62 intercpetion return (Hibbets kick), 13:04.
T—Kirby 2 run (Hibbets kick), 6:03.
Fourth Quarter
M—Lathrop 35 pass from Campbell (Kibler kick), 7:31.
T—Forney 4 run (Wampler kick), 3:35.
M—Hovey 11 pass from Campassi (Kibler kick), :25.
|T
|M
|First downs
|24
|14
|Total Net Yards
|526
|278
|Rushes-yards
|35-194
|34-114
|Passing
|332
|164
|Punt Returns
|3-39
|8-240
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|8-237
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-0
|20-41-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-19
|Punts-Avg.
|5-34.6
|8-30.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|13-115
|8-72
|Time of Possession
|30:37
|29:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Trine, Kirby 15-109, Tagliaferri 1-24, Keefe 3-23, Anderson 1-22, Christiano 1-14, Forney 3-12, Vinson 3-3, Williams 2-(minus 2), Price 5-(minus 3), Kaylor 1-(minus 8). Manchester, Smith 11-83, Hovey 2-18, Love 11-15, Campassi 4-5, Paul 4-(minus 3), James 2-(minus 4).
PASSING—Trine, Price 9-16-2—312, Kaylor 3-6-0—20. Manchester, James 14-27-0—90, Campassi 6-14-2—74.
RECEIVING—Trine, Arthur 3-98, Pearson 3-96, Kline 2-94, Vargo 1-24, Lyall 1-15, Johnson 1-7, Williams 1-(minus 2). Manchester, Greer 10-79, Lathrop 1-35, Love 3-16, Hovey 1-11, Powell 1-9, Paul 1-7, Sims 1-5, Abiagom 1-4, Smith 1-(minus 2).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story