    Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    Thursday

    Ohio St. at Minnesota, late

    Today

    Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    Temple at Rutgers, noon

    W. Michigan at Michigan, noon

    Fordham at Nebraska, noon

    Penn St. at Wisconsin, noon

    West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

    UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    Thursday

    Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

    Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

    Bowling Green at Tennessee, late

    Today

    St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Saturday

    W. Michigan at Michigan, noon

    Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

    Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

    Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

    BALL ST. 31,

    WESTERN ILLINOIS 21

    W. Illinois 0 7 7 7 21
    Ball St. 7 0 14 10 31

    First Quarter

    BALL—Hall 49 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:24.

    Second Quarter

    WIU—T.Tate 1 run (Laramie kick), 2:01.

    Third Quarter

    BALL—W.Jones 21 run (Chanove kick), 10:29.

    WIU—Houston 75 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 10:17.

    BALL—Hall 48 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:41.

    Fourth Quarter

    BALL—Steele 37 run (Chanove kick), 12:33.

    BALL—FG Chanove 35, 2:50.

    WIU—Houston 3 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 1:19.

    WIU BALL
    First downs 15 19
    Total Net Yards 437 405
    Rushes-yards 24-70 40-217
    Passing 367 188
    Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 2-30 4-47
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 29-42-1 17-28-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 0-0
    Punts 7-41.4 6-37.8
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
    Penalties-Yards 7-73 5-26
    Time of Possession 30:59 29:01

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—W. Illinois, Wanza 8-37, Choquette 5-23, Walker 4-5, Sampson 5-4, Tate 2-1. Ball St., W.Jones 18-93, Steele 7-79, Plitt 5-18, Marcus 4-17, Hall 4-12, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

    PASSING—W. Illinois, Sampson 29-42-1-367. Ball St., Plitt 17-28-0-188.

    RECEIVING—W. Illinois, Houston 12-237, Daniels 5-39, Choquette 4-30, Walker 3-19, Tate 2-(minus 1), Bender 1-34, Sikes 1-5, Karsjens 1-4, Reed 1-0. Ball St., Hall 8-137, Tyler 4-32, Jackson 3-23, Marcus 1-3, Turner 1-(minus 7).

    MISSED FGS—W. Illinois, Laramie 40.

    TRINE 52,

    MANCHESTER 14

    Trine 7 24 14 7 52
    Manchester 0 0 0 14 14

    First Quarter

    T—Kirby 16 run (Hibbets kick), 11:59.

    Second Quarter

    T—Kirby 7 run (Hibbets kick), 9:56.

    T—Kline 53 pass from Price (Hibbets kick), 3:10.

    T—Arthur 29 pass from Price (Hibbets kick), 1:42.

    T—Hibbets 46 FG, :00

    Third Quarter

    T—Gibson 62 intercpetion return (Hibbets kick), 13:04.

    T—Kirby 2 run (Hibbets kick), 6:03.

    Fourth Quarter

    M—Lathrop 35 pass from Campbell (Kibler kick), 7:31.

    T—Forney 4 run (Wampler kick), 3:35.

    M—Hovey 11 pass from Campassi (Kibler kick), :25.

    T M
    First downs 24 14
    Total Net Yards 526 278
    Rushes-yards 35-194 34-114
    Passing 332 164
    Punt Returns 3-39 8-240
    Kickoff Returns 1-17 8-237
    Comp-Att-Int 12-22-0 20-41-3
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-19
    Punts-Avg. 5-34.6 8-30.0
    Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
    Penalties-Yards 13-115 8-72
    Time of Possession 30:37 29:23

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Trine, Kirby 15-109, Tagliaferri 1-24, Keefe 3-23, Anderson 1-22, Christiano 1-14, Forney 3-12, Vinson 3-3, Williams 2-(minus 2), Price 5-(minus 3), Kaylor 1-(minus 8). Manchester, Smith 11-83, Hovey 2-18, Love 11-15, Campassi 4-5, Paul 4-(minus 3), James 2-(minus 4).

    PASSING—Trine, Price 9-16-2—312, Kaylor 3-6-0—20. Manchester, James 14-27-0—90, Campassi 6-14-2—74.

    RECEIVING—Trine, Arthur 3-98, Pearson 3-96, Kline 2-94, Vargo 1-24, Lyall 1-15, Johnson 1-7, Williams 1-(minus 2). Manchester, Greer 10-79, Lathrop 1-35, Love 3-16, Hovey 1-11, Powell 1-9, Paul 1-7, Sims 1-5, Abiagom 1-4, Smith 1-(minus 2).

