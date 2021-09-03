Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am
TENNIS
US Open
At New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
(seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Second Round
Reilly Opelka (22), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, d. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Maxime Cressy, U.S., 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-5.
Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Ernesto Escobedo, U.S., 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Gael Monfils (17), France, def. Steve Johnson, U.S., 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Aslan Karatsev (21), Russia, d. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9), 6-1.
Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, def. Zachary Svajda, U.S., 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4.
Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, U.S., 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.
Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa (24), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 7-5.
Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Petra Kvitova (10), Czech Republic, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Jessica Pegula (23), United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.
Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.
Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu (6), Canada, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
