The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 14 14 .500
    Washington 10 16 .385 10½
    New York 11 18 .379 11
    Indiana 6 19 .240 14
    Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 20 7 .741
    x-Seattle 19 10 .655 2
    x-Minnesota 17 9 .654
    x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3
    Dallas 12 15 .444
    Los Angeles 10 18 .370 10

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Thursday

    Dallas 72, Atlanta 68

    Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57

    Las Vegas 90, Chicago 83

    Seattle 85, New York 75

    Friday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.

    Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Sunday

    Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.

    Monday

    Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story