Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Washington
|10
|16
|.385
|10½
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Indiana
|6
|19
|.240
|14
|Atlanta
|6
|20
|.231
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.370
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Dallas 72, Atlanta 68
Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57
Las Vegas 90, Chicago 83
Seattle 85, New York 75
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Monday
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
