Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|0
|45
|31
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|0
|30
|22
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|0
|1
|31
|45
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|0
|1
|22
|30
Thursday
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
Friday
Michigan St. at Northwestern, late
Today
Temple at Rutgers, noon
W. Michigan at Michigan, noon
Fordham at Nebraska, noon
Penn St. at Wisconsin, noon
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|7
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|15
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
Friday
E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15
Today
W. Michigan at Michigan, noon
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
