The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 0 45 31
    Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 0 30 22
    Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 0 1 31 45
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30

    Thursday

    Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31

    Friday

    Michigan St. at Northwestern, late

    Today

    Temple at Rutgers, noon

    W. Michigan at Michigan, noon

    Fordham at Nebraska, noon

    Penn St. at Wisconsin, noon

    West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

    UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7
    Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Thursday

    Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

    Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

    Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

    Friday

    E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15

    Today

    W. Michigan at Michigan, noon

    Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

    Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

    Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

