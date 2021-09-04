The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    STANDINGS

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    Bishop Dwenger 3-0 3-0
    Bishop Luers 3-0 3-0
    Carroll 2-1 2-1
    Homestead 2-1 2-1
    Snider 2-1 2-1
    Concordia 1-2 1-2
    Northrop 1-2 1-2
    South Side 1-2 1-2
    North Side 0-3 0-3
    Wayne 0-3 0-3

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    Leo 1-0 3-0
    East Noble 1-0 2-0
    Columbia City 1-0 2-1
    New Haven 1-0 1-2
    Norwell 0-1 2-1
    Huntington North 0-1 1-2
    Bellmont 0-1 0-3
    DeKalb 0-1 0-3

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    South Adams 1-0 3-0
    Jay County 1-0 2-1
    Heritage 1-0 1-2
    Adams Central 0-0 1-1
    Bluffton 0-1 1-2
    Southern Wells 0-1 0-3
    Woodlan 0-1 0-3

    NECC

    Large School

    Conf. Overall
    Garrett 0-0 2-1
    Angola 0-0 1-2
    Lakeland 0-0 1-2
    West Noble 0-0 1-2
    Fairfield 0-0 0-3

    Small School

    Conf. Overall
    Central Noble 0-0 3-0
    Eastside 0-0 3-0
    Churubusco 0-0 2-1
    Prairie Heights 0-0 2-1
    Fremont 0-0 1-1

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    Mishawaka 1-0 3-0
    Northridge 1-0 3-0
    Concord 1-0 2-1
    Warsaw 1-0 2-1
    Goshen 0-1 2-1
    NorthWood 0-1 1-2
    Plymouth 0-1 0-3
    Wawasee 0-1 0-3

    BISHOP LUERS 45, HOMESTEAD 42

    Bishop Luers 14 21 3 7 45
    Homestead 7 14 7 14 42

    BL—N/A 14 run (N/A kick)

    H—Smith Jr. 1 run (Jarrett kick)

    BL—N/A 62 pass from Clark (N/A kick)

    H—Smith Jr. 13 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

    BL—N/A 2 run (N/A kick)

    H—Smith Jr. 46 run (Jarrett kick)

    BL—N/A 8 pass from Clark (N/A kick)

    BL—Glenn 41 pass from Clark (N/A kick)

    H—Fuchs 16 run (Jarrett kick)

    BL—N/A 29 FG

    H—Fuchs 1 run (Jarrett kick)

    H—Slaven 1 run (Jarrett kick)

    BL—N/A 7 run (N/A kick)

    SNIDER 45,

    CONCORDIA 13

    Snider 7 7 10 21 45
    Concordia 0 0 0 13 13

    S—N/A 17 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

    S—Haupert 14 run (Peterson kick)

    S—Brown 67 run (Peterson kick)

    S—Peterson 27 FG

    C—Johnson 9 pass from Mattox (Brunow kick)

    S—Brown 12 run (Peterson kick)

    C—Johnson 10 pass from Mattox (kick blocked)

    S—N/A 5 run (Peterson kick)

    S—N/A 86 run (Peterson kick)

    NORTHROP 13,

    WAYNE 12

    Wayne 0 0 12 0 12
    Northrop 0 7 0 6 13

    N—Davis 60 pass from Norfleet III (Gump kick)

    W—Collins 57 run (pass failed)

    W—Nelson 1 run (pass failed)

    N—Davis 20 pass from Norfleet III (run failed)

    CARROLL 40,

    NORTH SIDE 0

    Carroll 14 13 13 0 40
    North Side 0 0 0 0 0

    C—Starks 8 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

    C—Coverstone 20 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

    C—Bennett interception return (Lopez kick)

    C—Barcalow 11 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

    C—Becker 80 run (pass failed)

    C—Bennett 3 run (Lopez kick)

    EASTSIDE 48,

    WEST NOBLE 13

    West Noble 3 0 7 3 13
    Eastside 7 28 13 0 48

    E—Wallace 8 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    WN—Macias 46 FG

    E—Holman 15 run (Biddle kick)

    E—Wallace 51 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    E—Davis 7 run (Biddle kick)

    E—Jacobs 38 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    E—Bradley fumble recovery (Macias kick)

    E—Bibbee 20 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    E—Wallace 20 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    E—Wallace 12 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)

    WN—Macias 22 FG

    CHURUBUSCO 42, GARRETT 19

    Churubusco 0 15 20 7 42
    Garrett 6 6 0 7 19

    G—Hess 4 pas from Lytle (kick failed)

    C—Nondorff 4 pass from Buroff (Emenhiser kick)

    G—Koskie 4 run (run failed)

    C—Buroff 1 run (Nondorff run)

    C—Buroff 15 run (Emenhiser kick)

    C—Hille 40 pass from Buroff (Emenhiser kick)

    C—Nondorff 49 interception return (kick failed)

    C—Buroff 54 run (Emenhsier kick)

    G—Lytle 1 run (Lytle kick)

    LEO 41, NORWELL 7

    Leo 21 13 7 0 41
    Norwell 0 0 0 7 7

    L—Barbour 1 run (Patton kick)

    L—Crawford 64 run (Patton kick)

    L—Crawford 46 run (Patton kick)

    L—Sheron 9 run (Patton kick)

    L—Sheron 6 run (kick failed)

    L—Crawford 33 run (Patton kick)

    N—N/A 3 run (N/A kick)

    SOUTH ADAMS 42, BLUFFTON 32

    South Adams 14 7 7 14 42
    Bluffton 7 12 6 7 32

    SA—Schoch 14 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

    B—Gibson 47 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)

    SA—Schoch 60 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

    B—Ringger 1 run (kick failed)

    B—Hunt 85 run (pass failed)

    SA—Schoch 15 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

    SA—Summersett 9 run (Kongar kick)

    B—Reiff 37 pass from Hunt (run failed)

    SA—O. Wanner 14 run ((Kongar kick)

    SA—Kongar 46 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

    B—Reiff 8 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)

    HERITAGE 37,

    WOODLAN 13

    Woodlan 0 0 7 6 13
    Heritage 8 8 8 13 37

    H—Rogers 3 run (Meyer run)

    H—Rogers 3 run (Meyer run)

    W—Snyder 12 run (Hall kick)

    H—Rogers 5 run (

    H—Rogers 3 run (kick failed)

    W—Wood 21 run (kick faield)

    H—Rogers 29 run (kick good)

    SCORES

    Anderson 36, Muncie Central 0

    Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Jeffersonville 13

    Bishop Dwenger 50, South Side 14

    Bishop Luers 45, Homestead 42

    Bloomington North 35, T.H. South 8

    Brown Co. 54, Cloverdale 14

    Brownsburg 28, Franklin Central 14

    Brownstown 49, Madison 35

    Carroll (Flora) 34, Madison-Grant 8

    Carroll 40, North Side 0

    Carroll Co., Ky. 49, Madison 35

    Castle 49, Ev. Bosse 0

    Center Grove 41, Carmel 14

    Centerville 28, Indpls Park Tudor 13

    Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14

    Charlestown 60, Clarksville 14

    Chelsea, Mich. 42, Angola 14

    Churubusco 42, Garrett 19

    Cin. Moeller, Ohio 39, E. Central 22

    Clinton Prairie 41, Clinton Central 0

    Columbia City 62, Bellmont 35

    Columbus North 54, Southport 13

    Concord 30, NorthWood 29, OT

    Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Attucks 6

    Covington 60, N. Vermillion 40

    Crawfordsville 49, Western Boone 6

    Danville 42, Lebanon 19

    Decatur Central 17, Whiteland 6

    Delta 41, Cass 0

    E. Noble 57, Huntington North 13

    Eastbrook 42, Mississinewa 7

    Eastern (Greentown) 28, Delphi 14

    Eastern Hancock 47, Wes-Del 7

    Eastside 48, W. Noble 13

    Elkhart 47, Hammond Morton 8

    Ev. Mater Dei 31, Vincennes 6

    Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Central 7

    Fishers 16, Noblesville 13

    Fountain Central 26, Frontier 12

    Franklin Co. 54, Rushville 0

    Frankton 18, Blackford 7

    Gibson Southern 68, Washington 6

    Greencastle 34, W. Vigo 0

    Hamilton Hts. 26, Rensselaer 21

    Hamilton Southeastern 40, Avon 14

    Heritage 37, Woodlan 13

    Heritage Christian 18, Guerin Catholic 15

    Heritage Hills 14, Boonville 12

    Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Pike 21

    Indpls Brebeuf 40, Indpls Ritter 6

    Indpls Cathedral 37, Penn 0

    Indpls Lutheran 35, Triton Central 7

    Indpls Perry Meridian 21, Franklin 19

    Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Chatard 21

    Indpls Scecina 41, Cascade 0

    Indpls Shortridge 28, Purdue Poly. 0

    Jasper 42, Ev. Reitz 21

    Jay Co. 64, Southern Wells 12

    Jimtown 53, Osceola Grace 6

    Knox 20, Highland 14

    Kokomo 42, Marion 14

    Lafayette Catholic 42, Northwestern 0

    Lafayette Harrison 57, Logansport 21

    Lafayette Jeff 62, McCutcheon 21

    Lakeland 34, Prairie Hts. 0

    Lapel 40, Shenandoah 21

    Lawrence North 20, Lawrence Central 6

    Lawrenceburg 63, Milan 13

    Leo 41, Norwell 7

    Linton 34, Monrovia 8

    Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 31, Providence 21

    Martinsville 38, Greenwood 21

    Merrillville 50, Crown Point 13

    Mishawaka 36, Goshen 7

    Mishawaka Marian 48, Bremen 6

    Monroe Central 19, N. Decatur 18

    Mooresville 63, Plainfield 42

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Princeton 7

    N. Daviess 35, Eastern (Greene) 0

    N. Harrison 28, Corydon 7

    N. Judson 34, N. Newton 12

    N. Knox 47, Tecumseh 6

    N. Posey 40, Southridge 28

    New Albany 48, Jennings Co. 6

    New Haven 13, DeKalb 10, 2OT

    New Palestine 42, Yorktown 14

    New Prairie 24, Lowell 14

    Northfield 48, Maconaquah 0

    Northridge 42, Wawasee 0

    Northrop 13, Wayne 12

    Northview 16, Sullivan 13

    Oak Hill 56, Elwood 6

    Owen Valley 35, Indian Creek 7

    Pendleton Hts. 30, New Castle 26

    Perry Central 51, Crawford Co. 0

    Pioneer 12, LaVille 7

    Rochester 35, Whitko 6

    Rock Creek Academy 28, Indiana Deaf 26

    S. Adams 42, Bluffton 32

    S. Bend Adams 39, S. Bend Riley 6

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 27, Glenn 9

    S. Dearborn 24, Batesville 17

    S. Putnam 29, Tri 6

    S. Spencer 55, Pike Central 0

    Seymour 28, Columbus East 24

    Sheridan 40, Tri-Central 6

    Silver Creek 26, Floyd Central 0

    Snider 45, Concordia 13

    Southmont 13, N. Montgomery 0

    Southmont 13, Seeger 0

    Southwood 34, N. Miami 6

    Speedway 43, Beech Grove 26

    Tell City 14, Forest Park 10

    Tippecanoe Valley 45, Peru 9

    Tipton 42, Twin Lakes 7

    Traders Point Christian 24, S. Newton 12

    Tri-West 61, Frankfort 14

    Trimble Co., Ky. 44, Switzerland Co. 6

    Union City 25, Hagerstown 9

    Union Co. 46, Knightstown 7

    Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26

    W. Central 20, Tri-County 7

    W. Lafayette 69, Western 19

    Warren Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0

    Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14

    Westfield 42, Zionsville 21

    Whiting 35, Hammond Noll 7

    Winamac 35, Manchester 18

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story