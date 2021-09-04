Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
STANDINGS
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop Dwenger
|3-0
|3-0
|Bishop Luers
|3-0
|3-0
|Carroll
|2-1
|2-1
|Homestead
|2-1
|2-1
|Snider
|2-1
|2-1
|Concordia
|1-2
|1-2
|Northrop
|1-2
|1-2
|South Side
|1-2
|1-2
|North Side
|0-3
|0-3
|Wayne
|0-3
|0-3
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|Leo
|1-0
|3-0
|East Noble
|1-0
|2-0
|Columbia City
|1-0
|2-1
|New Haven
|1-0
|1-2
|Norwell
|0-1
|2-1
|Huntington North
|0-1
|1-2
|Bellmont
|0-1
|0-3
|DeKalb
|0-1
|0-3
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|South Adams
|1-0
|3-0
|Jay County
|1-0
|2-1
|Heritage
|1-0
|1-2
|Adams Central
|0-0
|1-1
|Bluffton
|0-1
|1-2
|Southern Wells
|0-1
|0-3
|Woodlan
|0-1
|0-3
NECC
Large School
|Conf.
|Overall
|Garrett
|0-0
|2-1
|Angola
|0-0
|1-2
|Lakeland
|0-0
|1-2
|West Noble
|0-0
|1-2
|Fairfield
|0-0
|0-3
Small School
|Conf.
|Overall
|Central Noble
|0-0
|3-0
|Eastside
|0-0
|3-0
|Churubusco
|0-0
|2-1
|Prairie Heights
|0-0
|2-1
|Fremont
|0-0
|1-1
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Mishawaka
|1-0
|3-0
|Northridge
|1-0
|3-0
|Concord
|1-0
|2-1
|Warsaw
|1-0
|2-1
|Goshen
|0-1
|2-1
|NorthWood
|0-1
|1-2
|Plymouth
|0-1
|0-3
|Wawasee
|0-1
|0-3
BISHOP LUERS 45, HOMESTEAD 42
|Bishop Luers
|14
|21
|3
|7
|—
|45
|Homestead
|7
|14
|7
|14
|—
|42
BL—N/A 14 run (N/A kick)
H—Smith Jr. 1 run (Jarrett kick)
BL—N/A 62 pass from Clark (N/A kick)
H—Smith Jr. 13 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)
BL—N/A 2 run (N/A kick)
H—Smith Jr. 46 run (Jarrett kick)
BL—N/A 8 pass from Clark (N/A kick)
BL—Glenn 41 pass from Clark (N/A kick)
H—Fuchs 16 run (Jarrett kick)
BL—N/A 29 FG
H—Fuchs 1 run (Jarrett kick)
H—Slaven 1 run (Jarrett kick)
BL—N/A 7 run (N/A kick)
SNIDER 45,
CONCORDIA 13
|Snider
|7
|7
|10
|21
|—
|45
|Concordia
|0
|0
|0
|13
|—
|13
S—N/A 17 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)
S—Haupert 14 run (Peterson kick)
S—Brown 67 run (Peterson kick)
S—Peterson 27 FG
C—Johnson 9 pass from Mattox (Brunow kick)
S—Brown 12 run (Peterson kick)
C—Johnson 10 pass from Mattox (kick blocked)
S—N/A 5 run (Peterson kick)
S—N/A 86 run (Peterson kick)
NORTHROP 13,
WAYNE 12
|Wayne
|0
|0
|12
|0
|—
|12
|Northrop
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
N—Davis 60 pass from Norfleet III (Gump kick)
W—Collins 57 run (pass failed)
W—Nelson 1 run (pass failed)
N—Davis 20 pass from Norfleet III (run failed)
CARROLL 40,
NORTH SIDE 0
|Carroll
|14
|13
|13
|0
|—
|40
|North Side
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
C—Starks 8 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)
C—Coverstone 20 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)
C—Bennett interception return (Lopez kick)
C—Barcalow 11 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)
C—Becker 80 run (pass failed)
C—Bennett 3 run (Lopez kick)
EASTSIDE 48,
WEST NOBLE 13
|West Noble
|3
|0
|7
|3
|—
|13
|Eastside
|7
|28
|13
|0
|—
|48
E—Wallace 8 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
WN—Macias 46 FG
E—Holman 15 run (Biddle kick)
E—Wallace 51 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
E—Davis 7 run (Biddle kick)
E—Jacobs 38 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
E—Bradley fumble recovery (Macias kick)
E—Bibbee 20 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
E—Wallace 20 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
E—Wallace 12 pass from Davis (Biddle kick)
WN—Macias 22 FG
CHURUBUSCO 42, GARRETT 19
|Churubusco
|0
|15
|20
|7
|—
|42
|Garrett
|6
|6
|0
|7
|—
|19
G—Hess 4 pas from Lytle (kick failed)
C—Nondorff 4 pass from Buroff (Emenhiser kick)
G—Koskie 4 run (run failed)
C—Buroff 1 run (Nondorff run)
C—Buroff 15 run (Emenhiser kick)
C—Hille 40 pass from Buroff (Emenhiser kick)
C—Nondorff 49 interception return (kick failed)
C—Buroff 54 run (Emenhsier kick)
G—Lytle 1 run (Lytle kick)
LEO 41, NORWELL 7
|Leo
|21
|13
|7
|0
|—
|41
|Norwell
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
L—Barbour 1 run (Patton kick)
L—Crawford 64 run (Patton kick)
L—Crawford 46 run (Patton kick)
L—Sheron 9 run (Patton kick)
L—Sheron 6 run (kick failed)
L—Crawford 33 run (Patton kick)
N—N/A 3 run (N/A kick)
SOUTH ADAMS 42, BLUFFTON 32
|South Adams
|14
|7
|7
|14
|—
|42
|Bluffton
|7
|12
|6
|7
|—
|32
SA—Schoch 14 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)
B—Gibson 47 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)
SA—Schoch 60 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)
B—Ringger 1 run (kick failed)
B—Hunt 85 run (pass failed)
SA—Schoch 15 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)
SA—Summersett 9 run (Kongar kick)
B—Reiff 37 pass from Hunt (run failed)
SA—O. Wanner 14 run ((Kongar kick)
SA—Kongar 46 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)
B—Reiff 8 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)
HERITAGE 37,
WOODLAN 13
|Woodlan
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|Heritage
|8
|8
|8
|13
|—
|37
H—Rogers 3 run (Meyer run)
H—Rogers 3 run (Meyer run)
W—Snyder 12 run (Hall kick)
H—Rogers 5 run (
H—Rogers 3 run (kick failed)
W—Wood 21 run (kick faield)
H—Rogers 29 run (kick good)
SCORES
Anderson 36, Muncie Central 0
Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Jeffersonville 13
Bishop Dwenger 50, South Side 14
Bishop Luers 45, Homestead 42
Bloomington North 35, T.H. South 8
Brown Co. 54, Cloverdale 14
Brownsburg 28, Franklin Central 14
Brownstown 49, Madison 35
Carroll (Flora) 34, Madison-Grant 8
Carroll 40, North Side 0
Carroll Co., Ky. 49, Madison 35
Castle 49, Ev. Bosse 0
Center Grove 41, Carmel 14
Centerville 28, Indpls Park Tudor 13
Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14
Charlestown 60, Clarksville 14
Chelsea, Mich. 42, Angola 14
Churubusco 42, Garrett 19
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 39, E. Central 22
Clinton Prairie 41, Clinton Central 0
Columbia City 62, Bellmont 35
Columbus North 54, Southport 13
Concord 30, NorthWood 29, OT
Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Attucks 6
Covington 60, N. Vermillion 40
Crawfordsville 49, Western Boone 6
Danville 42, Lebanon 19
Decatur Central 17, Whiteland 6
Delta 41, Cass 0
E. Noble 57, Huntington North 13
Eastbrook 42, Mississinewa 7
Eastern (Greentown) 28, Delphi 14
Eastern Hancock 47, Wes-Del 7
Eastside 48, W. Noble 13
Elkhart 47, Hammond Morton 8
Ev. Mater Dei 31, Vincennes 6
Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Central 7
Fishers 16, Noblesville 13
Fountain Central 26, Frontier 12
Franklin Co. 54, Rushville 0
Frankton 18, Blackford 7
Gibson Southern 68, Washington 6
Greencastle 34, W. Vigo 0
Hamilton Hts. 26, Rensselaer 21
Hamilton Southeastern 40, Avon 14
Heritage 37, Woodlan 13
Heritage Christian 18, Guerin Catholic 15
Heritage Hills 14, Boonville 12
Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Pike 21
Indpls Brebeuf 40, Indpls Ritter 6
Indpls Cathedral 37, Penn 0
Indpls Lutheran 35, Triton Central 7
Indpls Perry Meridian 21, Franklin 19
Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Chatard 21
Indpls Scecina 41, Cascade 0
Indpls Shortridge 28, Purdue Poly. 0
Jasper 42, Ev. Reitz 21
Jay Co. 64, Southern Wells 12
Jimtown 53, Osceola Grace 6
Knox 20, Highland 14
Kokomo 42, Marion 14
Lafayette Catholic 42, Northwestern 0
Lafayette Harrison 57, Logansport 21
Lafayette Jeff 62, McCutcheon 21
Lakeland 34, Prairie Hts. 0
Lapel 40, Shenandoah 21
Lawrence North 20, Lawrence Central 6
Lawrenceburg 63, Milan 13
Leo 41, Norwell 7
Linton 34, Monrovia 8
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 31, Providence 21
Martinsville 38, Greenwood 21
Merrillville 50, Crown Point 13
Mishawaka 36, Goshen 7
Mishawaka Marian 48, Bremen 6
Monroe Central 19, N. Decatur 18
Mooresville 63, Plainfield 42
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Princeton 7
N. Daviess 35, Eastern (Greene) 0
N. Harrison 28, Corydon 7
N. Judson 34, N. Newton 12
N. Knox 47, Tecumseh 6
N. Posey 40, Southridge 28
New Albany 48, Jennings Co. 6
New Haven 13, DeKalb 10, 2OT
New Palestine 42, Yorktown 14
New Prairie 24, Lowell 14
Northfield 48, Maconaquah 0
Northridge 42, Wawasee 0
Northrop 13, Wayne 12
Northview 16, Sullivan 13
Oak Hill 56, Elwood 6
Owen Valley 35, Indian Creek 7
Pendleton Hts. 30, New Castle 26
Perry Central 51, Crawford Co. 0
Pioneer 12, LaVille 7
Rochester 35, Whitko 6
Rock Creek Academy 28, Indiana Deaf 26
S. Adams 42, Bluffton 32
S. Bend Adams 39, S. Bend Riley 6
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 27, Glenn 9
S. Dearborn 24, Batesville 17
S. Putnam 29, Tri 6
S. Spencer 55, Pike Central 0
Seymour 28, Columbus East 24
Sheridan 40, Tri-Central 6
Silver Creek 26, Floyd Central 0
Snider 45, Concordia 13
Southmont 13, N. Montgomery 0
Southmont 13, Seeger 0
Southwood 34, N. Miami 6
Speedway 43, Beech Grove 26
Tell City 14, Forest Park 10
Tippecanoe Valley 45, Peru 9
Tipton 42, Twin Lakes 7
Traders Point Christian 24, S. Newton 12
Tri-West 61, Frankfort 14
Trimble Co., Ky. 44, Switzerland Co. 6
Union City 25, Hagerstown 9
Union Co. 46, Knightstown 7
Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26
W. Central 20, Tri-County 7
W. Lafayette 69, Western 19
Warren Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0
Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14
Westfield 42, Zionsville 21
Whiting 35, Hammond Noll 7
Winamac 35, Manchester 18
