TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 1. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived with an injury settlement WR Deon Cain.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Jonathan Harris to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed WR Jalen Camp and DB Antonio Phillips to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Kaare Vedvik and TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived with an injury settlement TE Alex Ellis.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DB Ryan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Brandon Facyson and DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad. Waived DB Kemon Hall.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antonio Brooks Jr. and RB Buddy Howell to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Milo Eifler to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived with an injury settlement DE Nick Thurman.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brian Lewerke to the practice squad. Released WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Waived DT Henry Mondeaux.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey Mcmath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Released TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad. Placed S Brady Breeze on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad.