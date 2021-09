(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

AUTO RACING

Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

NHRA, Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, FS1, 11 a.m./Fox, 1 p.m.

Trucks, In It To Win It 200, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500, NBC sports, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

AL, Cleveland-Boston, TBS, 1 p.m.

MLB, Detroit-Cincinnati, Bally Detroit/Bally Indiana, 1 p.m.

AL, Chicago White Sox-Kansas City, NBC Chicago, 2 p.m.

NL, Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 2 p.m.

NL, L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco, ESPN, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas-Chicago, ABC, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College, Jackson St.-Florida A&M, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College, Grambling St.-Tennessee St., NFL Net, 4 p.m.

College, Notre Dame-Florida St., ABC, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA, Solheim Cup, US-Europe, TGC, 7 a.m./NBC, noon/TGC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA, TOUR Championship, TGC, noon/NBC, 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup Qualifying, England-Andorra, ESPN2, 11:50 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying, US-Canada, FS1, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

US Open, ESPN, 11 a.m./ESPN2, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A, TinCaps-Great Lakes, 1380 AM, 1 p.m.

(JIP) AL, Chicago White Sox-Kansas City, 1380 AM, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College, Notre Dame-Florida St., 1380 AM, 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change