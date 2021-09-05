Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Washington
|10
|17
|.370
|11
|Atlanta
|6
|20
|.231
|14½
|Indiana
|6
|20
|.231
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|x-Minnesota
|18
|9
|.667
|2
|x-Seattle
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Phoenix
|17
|10
|.630
|2½
|Dallas
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.370
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
Phoenix 87, Indiana 65
Minnesota 93, Washington 75
Today
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Monday
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
PHOENIX 87,
INDIANA 65
PHOENIX (87): Nurse 4-7 3-3 14, Turner 4-5 0-1 8, Griner 9-16 3-3 22, Diggins-Smith 3-7 8-11 14, Taurasi 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 1-2 5, Vaughn 1-4 3-4 5, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 6, Hartley 1-3 0-0 3, Peddy 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 30-66 18-24 87.
INDIANA (65): Breland 3-6 0-0 6, T.Mitchell 3-7 10-11 17, McCowan 3-6 0-1 6, Allen 3-9 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 7-16 3-3 18, Cannon 2-5 1-1 5, Lavender 2-6 0-0 5, Vivians 1-9 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 24-66 14-18 65.
|Phoenix
|17
|23
|36
|11
|—
|87
|Indiana
|19
|25
|9
|12
|—
|65
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-27 (Nurse 3-4, Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-7, Hartley 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-3, Taurasi 0-5), Indiana 3-17 (Lavender 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3, K.Mitchell 1-5, Breland 0-2, Vivians 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 36 (Turner 11), Indiana 39 (Breland, McCowan 8). Assists—Phoenix 18 (Taurasi 7), Indiana 9 (Allen 3). Total Fouls—Phoenix 19, Indiana 20.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story