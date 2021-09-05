The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 14 14 .500
    New York 11 18 .379 11
    Washington 10 17 .370 11
    Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½
    Indiana 6 20 .231 14½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 20 7 .741
    x-Minnesota 18 9 .667 2
    x-Seattle 19 10 .655 2
    x-Phoenix 17 10 .630
    Dallas 12 15 .444
    Los Angeles 10 18 .370 10

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Friday

    No games scheduled

    Saturday

    Phoenix 87, Indiana 65

    Minnesota 93, Washington 75

    Today

    Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.

    Monday

    Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    PHOENIX 87,

    INDIANA 65

    PHOENIX (87): Nurse 4-7 3-3 14, Turner 4-5 0-1 8, Griner 9-16 3-3 22, Diggins-Smith 3-7 8-11 14, Taurasi 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 1-2 5, Vaughn 1-4 3-4 5, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 6, Hartley 1-3 0-0 3, Peddy 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 30-66 18-24 87.

    INDIANA (65): Breland 3-6 0-0 6, T.Mitchell 3-7 10-11 17, McCowan 3-6 0-1 6, Allen 3-9 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 7-16 3-3 18, Cannon 2-5 1-1 5, Lavender 2-6 0-0 5, Vivians 1-9 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 24-66 14-18 65.

    Phoenix 17 23 36 11 87
    Indiana 19 25 9 12 65

    3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-27 (Nurse 3-4, Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-7, Hartley 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-3, Taurasi 0-5), Indiana 3-17 (Lavender 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3, K.Mitchell 1-5, Breland 0-2, Vivians 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 36 (Turner 11), Indiana 39 (Breland, McCowan 8). Assists—Phoenix 18 (Taurasi 7), Indiana 9 (Allen 3). Total Fouls—Phoenix 19, Indiana 20.

