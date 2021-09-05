Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|0
|45
|31
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|14
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|1
|61
|59
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|21
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|0
|1
|31
|45
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|0
|1
|22
|30
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|0
|1
|10
|16
Sept. 2
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
Sept. 3
Michigan St. 38, Northwestern 21
Sept. 4
Rutgers 61, Temple 14
Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14
Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Wisconsin 16, Penn St. 10
Maryland 30, West Virginia 24
Iowa 36, Indiana 6
Purdue 30, Oregon St. 21
UTSA 37, Illinois 31
Saturday
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon
Oregon at Ohio St., Noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|7
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|60
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|49
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|29
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|15
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|47
Sept. 2
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
Sept. 3
E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15
Sept. 4
Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14
Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14
Missouri 34, Cent. Michigan 24
Syracuse 29, Ohio 9
Toledo 49, Norfolk St. 10
Auburn 60, Akron 10
N. Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21
Kent St. at Texas A&M, late
Saturday
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
PURDUE 30,
OREGON STATE 21
|Oregon St.
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
|Purdue
|7
|6
|3
|14
|—
|30
First Quarter
ORST—Baylor 9 run (Hayes kick), 10:11.
PUR—Horvath 11 run (Mitchell kick), 3:43.
Second Quarter
PUR—FG Mitchell 48, 8:19.
PUR—FG Mitchell 39, :06.
Third Quarter
PUR—FG Mitchell 22, 1:19.
Fourth Quarter
ORST—Lindsey 7 run (Hayes kick), 13:05.
PUR—Durham 5 pass from Plummer (Mitchell kick), 4:56.
ORST—Baylor 2 run (Hayes kick), 3:13.
PUR—Durham 50 pass from Plummer (Mitchell kick), 2:09.
|ORST
|PUR
|First downs
|15
|24
|Total Net Yards
|384
|401
|Rushes-yards
|25-78
|33-88
|Passing
|306
|313
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-9
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-40-1
|29-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|1-11
|Punts
|5-48.4
|5-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-55
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|25:26
|34:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oregon St., Lowe 6-27, Baylor 9-24, Nolan 2-13, Lindsey 2-10, Colletto 3-10, Fenwick 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Noyer 1-(minus 5). Purdue, Horvath 21-81, Doerue 5-7, Downing 1-6, Anthrop 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Plummer 3-(minus 9).
PASSING—Oregon St., Nolan 12-18-0-178, Noyer 10-21-1-94, Lindsey 1-1-0-34. Purdue, Plummer 29-41-0-313, Albers 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING—Oregon St., Bradford 7-96, Lindsey 4-42, Lowe 3-9, Beason 2-53, Flemings 2-49, Quitoriano 2-42, Musgrave 2-7, Gould 1-8. Purdue, Bell 8-134, Durham 7-120, Anthrop 7-34, Horvath 4-11, Thompson 1-17, G.Miller 1-(minus 1), Downing 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
NO. 18 IOWA 34,
NO. 17 INDIANA 6
|Indiana
|3
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Iowa
|14
|17
|0
|3
|—
|34
First Quarter
IOWA—Goodson 56 run (Shudak kick), 13:35.
IOWA—Moss 30 interception return (Shudak kick), 12:45.
IND—FG C.Campbell 36, 4:28.
Second Quarter
IOWA—Petras 9 run (Shudak kick), 11:54.
IOWA—Moss 55 interception return (Shudak kick), 1:41.
IOWA—FG Shudak 41, :03.
Third Quarter
IND—FG C.Campbell 41, 8:39.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA—FG Shudak 35, 9:56.
|IND
|IOWA
|First downs
|11
|18
|Total Net Yards
|233
|303
|Rushes-yards
|31-77
|36-158
|Passing
|156
|145
|Punt Returns
|1-(minus-2)
|3-28
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-85
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-33-3
|13-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-15
|Punts
|8-42.6
|6-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-67
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|32:04
|27:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indiana, Carr 19-57, Childers 2-14, Baldwin 6-12, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Penix 2-(minus 7). Iowa, Goodson 19-99, Kelly-Martin 8-44, Tracy 2-14, G.Williams 1-3, Petras 5-0, Padilla 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Indiana, Penix 14-31-3-156, Tuttle 0-2-0-0. Iowa, Petras 13-27-0-145, Padilla 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Indiana, Fryfogle 5-84, Hendershot 3-26, D.Matthews 2-9, Marshall 1-21, Buckley 1-9. Iowa, LaPorta 5-83, Ragaini 2-21, Tracy 2-15, Goodson 2-9, Lachey 1-15, C.Jones 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
