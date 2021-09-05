The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 1 0 38 21
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 0 45 31
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 14
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 1 61 59
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 21
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 0 1 31 45
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

    Sept. 2

    Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31

    Sept. 3

    Michigan St. 38, Northwestern 21

    Sept. 4

    Rutgers 61, Temple 14

    Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14

    Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

    Wisconsin 16, Penn St. 10

    Maryland 30, West Virginia 24

    Iowa 36, Indiana 6

    Purdue 30, Oregon St. 21

    UTSA 37, Illinois 31

    Saturday

    Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

    Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon

    Oregon at Ohio St., Noon

    Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon

    Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

    Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

    Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 60
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 49
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 29

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 21
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 34
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47

    Sept. 2

    Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

    Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

    Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

    Sept. 3

    E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15

    Sept. 4

    Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14

    Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14

    Missouri 34, Cent. Michigan 24

    Syracuse 29, Ohio 9

    Toledo 49, Norfolk St. 10

    Auburn 60, Akron 10

    N. Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21

    Kent St. at Texas A&M, late

    Saturday

    VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

    Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

    Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

    Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

    Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

    Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

    Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    PURDUE 30,

    OREGON STATE 21

    Oregon St. 7 0 0 14 21
    Purdue 7 6 3 14 30

    First Quarter

    ORST—Baylor 9 run (Hayes kick), 10:11.

    PUR—Horvath 11 run (Mitchell kick), 3:43.

    Second Quarter

    PUR—FG Mitchell 48, 8:19.

    PUR—FG Mitchell 39, :06.

    Third Quarter

    PUR—FG Mitchell 22, 1:19.

    Fourth Quarter

    ORST—Lindsey 7 run (Hayes kick), 13:05.

    PUR—Durham 5 pass from Plummer (Mitchell kick), 4:56.

    ORST—Baylor 2 run (Hayes kick), 3:13.

    PUR—Durham 50 pass from Plummer (Mitchell kick), 2:09.

    ORST PUR
    First downs 15 24
    Total Net Yards 384 401
    Rushes-yards 25-78 33-88
    Passing 306 313
    Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 2-32 0-0
    Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-9
    Comp-Att-Int 23-40-1 29-42-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 1-11
    Punts 5-48.4 5-37.0
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 8-55 4-35
    Time of Possession 25:26 34:34

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Oregon St., Lowe 6-27, Baylor 9-24, Nolan 2-13, Lindsey 2-10, Colletto 3-10, Fenwick 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Noyer 1-(minus 5). Purdue, Horvath 21-81, Doerue 5-7, Downing 1-6, Anthrop 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Plummer 3-(minus 9).

    PASSING—Oregon St., Nolan 12-18-0-178, Noyer 10-21-1-94, Lindsey 1-1-0-34. Purdue, Plummer 29-41-0-313, Albers 0-1-1-0.

    RECEIVING—Oregon St., Bradford 7-96, Lindsey 4-42, Lowe 3-9, Beason 2-53, Flemings 2-49, Quitoriano 2-42, Musgrave 2-7, Gould 1-8. Purdue, Bell 8-134, Durham 7-120, Anthrop 7-34, Horvath 4-11, Thompson 1-17, G.Miller 1-(minus 1), Downing 1-(minus 2).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    NO. 18 IOWA 34,

    NO. 17 INDIANA 6

    Indiana 3 0 3 0 6
    Iowa 14 17 0 3 34

    First Quarter

    IOWA—Goodson 56 run (Shudak kick), 13:35.

    IOWA—Moss 30 interception return (Shudak kick), 12:45.

    IND—FG C.Campbell 36, 4:28.

    Second Quarter

    IOWA—Petras 9 run (Shudak kick), 11:54.

    IOWA—Moss 55 interception return (Shudak kick), 1:41.

    IOWA—FG Shudak 41, :03.

    Third Quarter

    IND—FG C.Campbell 41, 8:39.

    Fourth Quarter

    IOWA—FG Shudak 35, 9:56.

    IND IOWA
    First downs 11 18
    Total Net Yards 233 303
    Rushes-yards 31-77 36-158
    Passing 156 145
    Punt Returns 1-(minus-2) 3-28
    Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-57
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-85
    Comp-Att-Int 14-33-3 13-28-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-15
    Punts 8-42.6 6-49.5
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
    Penalties-Yards 7-67 2-20
    Time of Possession 32:04 27:56

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Indiana, Carr 19-57, Childers 2-14, Baldwin 6-12, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Penix 2-(minus 7). Iowa, Goodson 19-99, Kelly-Martin 8-44, Tracy 2-14, G.Williams 1-3, Petras 5-0, Padilla 1-(minus 2).

    PASSING—Indiana, Penix 14-31-3-156, Tuttle 0-2-0-0. Iowa, Petras 13-27-0-145, Padilla 0-1-0-0.

    RECEIVING—Indiana, Fryfogle 5-84, Hendershot 3-26, D.Matthews 2-9, Marshall 1-21, Buckley 1-9. Iowa, LaPorta 5-83, Ragaini 2-21, Tracy 2-15, Goodson 2-9, Lachey 1-15, C.Jones 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

