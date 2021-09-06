The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 06, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 15 14 .517 7
    New York 11 18 .379 11
    Washington 10 17 .370 11
    Atlanta 7 20 .259 14
    Indiana 6 20 .231 14½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
    x-Minnesota 18 9 .667
    x-Seattle 19 10 .655
    x-Phoenix 17 10 .630
    Dallas 12 16 .429 8
    Los Angeles 10 18 .370 10

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    Phoenix 87, Indiana 65

    Minnesota 93, Washington 75

    Sunday

    Chicago 92, Las Vegas 84

    Atlanta 69, Dallas 64

    Today

    Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

