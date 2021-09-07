Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi India 2b 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 1 0 0 Stphensn c 3 1 1 0 Schwindl 1b 4 1 2 1 Cstellanos rf 4 1 2 0 Happ lf 4 1 1 3 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 1 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Heywrd rf 3 0 1 0 Aquino lf 2 0 2 0 Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Naquin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Alcántra ss 3 0 0 0 DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 Steele p 2 0 0 0 Schrck ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0 Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 Rivas ph 1 1 1 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 6 2 Totals 32 4 7 4 Cincinnati 000 003 000—3 Chicago 300 000 01x—4

E—Cabrera (9). DP—Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Cincinnati 6, Chicago 4. 2B—Castellanos 2 (35), Schrock (5). 3B—Heyward (2). HR—Happ (19). S—Gray (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Gray 5 3 3 2 0 8 Sims 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen L,0-2 1 3 1 1 0 0

Chicago

Steele 5 4 3 3 2 4 Heuer BS,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Effross W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Morgan S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Steele pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. HBP—Steele 2 (Suárez, Cabrera). WP—Lorenzen, Heuer. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor. T—2:45. A—27,289 (41,649).

This Date in Baseball

Today

1908 — Walter Johnson pitched his third consecutive shutout in four days with a 4-0, two-hit victory over the New York Highlanders.

1911 — Rookie Grover Alexander of the Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 thriller from 44-year-old Cy Young, who was closing out his career with the Boston Braves.

1923 — Howard Ehmke of the Boston Red Sox tossed a 4-0, no-hit victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Philadelphia’s Slim Harriss hit a ball to the wall for a double, but was called out for missing first base, preserving the no-hitter.

1984 — Dwight Gooden of the Mets struck out Ron Cey of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning for No. 228 to set a National League record for a rookie. Gooden passed Grover Cleveland Alexander, who set the mark with 227 in 1911. New York coasted to a 10-0 victory behind Gooden’s one-hitter.

1993 — Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals had the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs to become the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber. Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 58 49 .542 — Lake County (Cleve.) 58 50 .537 ½ Dayton (Cincinnati) 56 50 .528 1½ West Michigan (Det.) 53 55 .491 5½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 51 56 .477 7 Lansing (Oakand) 49 57 .462 8½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 69 36 .657 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 59 48 .551 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 51 55 .481 18½ Beloit (Miami) 49 58 .458 21 South Bend (Cubs) 48 59 .449 22 Peoria (St. Louis) 40 68 .370 30½

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.

