    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    BATTING

    G AB R H BA
    Guerrero Jr., TOR 135 505 105 162 .321
    Gurriel, HOU 120 442 67 139 .314
    Brantley, HOU 112 438 67 137 .313
    Mullins, BAL 133 515 78 158 .307
    Anderson, CHW 108 463 82 140 .302
    Bogaerts, BOS 124 459 77 137 .298
    Hernández, TOR 117 452 70 132 .292
    France, SEA 127 480 71 140 .292
    Judge, NYY 123 460 72 134 .291
    Bichette, TOR 133 537 103 156 .291

    HOME RUNS

    Ohtani, LAA 43
    Perez, KC 41
    Guerrero Jr., TOR 40
    Semien, TOR 37
    Lowe, TB 33
    Devers, BOS 33
    Seager, SEA 33

    RUNS BATTED IN

    Abreu, CHW 103
    Perez, KC 103
    Devers, BOS 101
    Guerrero Jr., TOR 98
    Meadows, TB 97

    STOLEN BASES

    Merrifield, KC 38
    Mullins, BAL 26
    Ohtani, LAA 23
    Straw, CLE 23
    Bichette, TOR 21
    Marte, OAK 20
    Ramírez, CLE 20

    SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

    Ohtani, LAA .613
    Guerrero Jr., TOR .604
    Perez, KC .548
    Ramírez, CLE .547
    Devers, BOS .544
    Olson, OAK .544
    Semien, TOR .540

    ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

    Guerrero Jr., TOR .410
    Marte, OAK .394
    Gurriel, HOU .384
    Judge, NYY .379
    Olson, OAK .373
    Moncada, CHW .371
    Mullins, BAL .370

    RUNS SCORED

    Guerrero Jr., TOR 105
    Bichette, TOR 103
    Semien, TOR 97
    Haniger, SEA 94
    Altuve, HOU 90
    Ramírez, CLE 90

    DOUBLES

    Candelario, DET 39
    Martinez, BOS 36
    Devers, BOS 34
    Semien, TOR 34
    Bogaerts, BOS 33
    Mullins, BAL 33
    Olson, OAK 32
    Merrifield, KC 31

    TRIPLES

    Baddoo, DET 6
    Rosario, CLE 6
    Castro, DET 5
    Lopez, KC 5
    Ohtani, LAA 5

    TOTAL BASES

    Guerrero Jr., TOR 305
    Semien, TOR 295
    Perez, KC 287
    Ohtani, LAA 283
    Mullins, BAL 277
    Devers, BOS 274
    Martinez, BOS 261
    Olson, OAK 258

    EARNED RUN AVERAGE

    Ray, TOR 2.60
    Cole, NYY 2.73
    Bassitt, OAK 3.22
    Mize, DET 3.51
    Berríos, TOR 3.55
    Flexen, SEA 3.56
    Greinke, HOU 3.66
    Montas, OAK 3.68
    Giolito, CHW 3.70
    Eovaldi, BOS 3.73

    WON-LOST

    Cole, NYY 14-6
    Ryu, TOR 13-8
    Bassitt, OAK 12-4
    Flexen, SEA 11-5
    Greinke, HOU 11-5
    Ray, TOR 11-5
    Rodón, CHW 11-5
    Cease, CHW 11-7
    Rodríguez, BOS 11-7
    Montas, OAK 11-9

    SAVES

    Hendriks, CHW 32
    Iglesias, LAA 30
    Chapman, NYY 25
    Barnes, BOS 24
    Pressly, HOU 23
    Clase, CLE 21
    Trivino, OAK 21
    Soto, DET 18

    STRIKEOUTS

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    Cole, NYY 215
    Ray, TOR 212
    Cease, CHW 197
    Giolito, CHW 180
    Montas, OAK 174
    Berríos, TOR 169
    Rodón, CHW 168
    Manaea, OAK 165
    Eovaldi, BOS 163
    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 7-3 W-1 45-26 42-25
    New York 78 59 .569 3-7 L-3 40-28 38-31
    Boston 79 61 .564 9 5-5 L-2 43-28 36-33
    Toronto 74 62 .544 12 3 8-2 W-5 39-30 35-32
    Baltimore 43 93 .316 43 34 3-7 L-1 19-45 24-48

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 79 58 .577 6-4 L-1 46-24 33-34
    Cleveland 68 67 .504 10 5-5 L-1 35-31 33-36
    Detroit 65 74 .468 15 13½ 3-7 L-1 35-35 30-39
    Kansas City 62 75 .453 17 15½ 5-5 W-2 34-35 28-40
    Minnesota 60 77 .438 19 17½ 5-5 W-2 32-36 28-41

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 80 57 .584 5-5 W-1 42-25 38-32
    Seattle 75 63 .543 3 6-4 L-1 40-29 35-34
    Oakland 74 63 .540 6 4-6 L-3 37-31 37-32
    Los Angeles 68 69 .496 12 5-5 L-1 37-33 31-36
    Texas 48 88 .353 31½ 29 4-6 W-1 31-37 17-51

    Today

    Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

    Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

    Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

    Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

    Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

    Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 inn.

    Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

    Houston 11, Seattle 2

    Texas at L.A. Angels, late

    Wednesday

    Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

    Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

    Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 72 64 .529 4-6 W-1 33-32 39-32
    Philadelphia 71 66 .518 2 8-2 W-2 39-28 32-38
    New York 69 69 .500 4 8-2 L-1 41-27 28-42
    Miami 57 80 .416 15½ 16 5-5 L-1 36-33 21-47
    Washington 57 80 .416 15½ 16 2-8 W-1 33-39 24-41

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 84 55 .604 6-4 L-1 38-31 46-24
    Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11 1 3-7 L-2 38-33 35-33
    St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½ 5-5 L-3 35-31 34-36
    Chicago 64 75 .460 20 10 8-2 W-7 38-32 26-43
    Pittsburgh 49 89 .355 34½ 24½ 2-8 W-1 29-38 20-51

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 88 50 .638 5-5 W-2 45-23 43-27
    Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1 6-4 W-1 46-23 41-28
    San Diego 73 64 .533 14½ 5-5 W-2 43-30 30-34
    Colorado 63 75 .457 25 10½ 4-6 L-2 45-25 18-50
    Arizona 45 93 .326 43 28½ 2-8 L-3 28-41 17-52

    Today

    Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

    Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

    San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

    Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

    Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

    Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

    Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

    L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

    San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

    Wednesday

    San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

    Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    BATTING

    G AB R H BA
    Castellanos, CIN 116 448 81 144 .321
    Turner, LAD 124 498 86 159 .319
    Winker, CIN 109 420 77 129 .307
    Riley, ATL 135 488 75 149 .305
    Frazier, SD 131 496 72 150 .302
    Harper, PHI 116 409 82 123 .301
    Reynolds, PIT 135 485 77 145 .299
    Soto, WAS 126 420 90 125 .298
    Segura, PHI 109 424 65 125 .295
    Freeman, ATL 135 507 101 148 .292

    HOME RUNS

    Tatis Jr., SD 37
    Duvall, ATL 31
    Muncy, LAD 30
    Alonso, NYM 30
    Riley, ATL 29
    Arenado, STL 29

    RUNS BATTED IN

    Duvall, ATL 94
    Aguilar, MIA 93
    Machado, SD 89
    Albies, ATL 89
    Arenado, STL 88
    Riley, ATL 87
    Votto, CIN 85
    Tatis Jr., SD 85

    STOLEN BASES

    Turner, LAD 26
    Tatis Jr., SD 24
    Edman, STL 23
    Tapia, COL 20
    Chisholm Jr., MIA 18
    Story, COL 18

    SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

    Tatis Jr., SD .635
    Harper, PHI .589
    Castellanos, CIN .578
    Winker, CIN .560
    Votto, CIN .542
    Riley, ATL .539
    Cron, COL .535

    ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

    Soto, WAS .444
    Harper, PHI .411
    Winker, CIN .395
    Freeman, ATL .387
    Muncy, LAD .382
    Reynolds, PIT .382

    RUNS SCORED

    Freeman, ATL 101
    Soto, WAS 90
    Tatis Jr., SD 89
    Cronenworth, SD 88
    Taylor, LAD 87
    Albies, ATL 86
    Turner, LAD 86

    DOUBLES

    Edman, STL 37
    Castellanos, CIN 35
    Albies, ATL 34
    Arenado, STL 32
    Harper, PHI 32
    Winker, CIN 32
    Story, COL 31

    TRIPLES

    Peralta, ARI 8
    Albies, ATL 6
    Cronenworth, SD 6
    Escobar, MIL 5
    Frazier, SD 5
    Hampson, COL 5

    TOTAL BASES

    Riley, ATL 263
    Albies, ATL 261
    Castellanos, CIN 259
    Turner, LAD 255
    Arenado, STL 254
    Freeman, ATL 253
    Goldschmidt, STL 251

    EARNED RUN AVERAGE

    Scherzer, LAD 2.28
    Buehler, LAD 2.31
    Burnes, MIL 2.38
    Woodruff, MIL 2.48
    Gausman, SF 2.58
    Musgrove, SD 2.87
    Wheeler, PHI 2.91
    Wainwright, STL 2.92
    Stroman, NYM 2.93
    Miley, CIN 2.97

    WON-LOST

    Urías, LAD 16-3
    Hendricks, CHC 14-6
    Wainwright, STL 14-7
    Buehler, LAD 13-3
    Scherzer, LAD 13-4
    Gausman, SF 13-5
    Morton, ATL 13-5
    Suter, MIL 12-5
    Wheeler, PHI 12-9

    SAVES

    Melancon, SD 36
    Jansen, LAD 30
    Smith, ATL 30
    Hader, MIL 29
    McGee, SF 29
    Reyes, STL 29
    Díaz, NYM 28
    Hand, NYM 21
    Bard, COL 20

    STRIKEOUTS

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    MINNESOTA 5,

    CLEVELAND 2

    Wheeler, PHI 217
    Scherzer, LAD 210
    Burnes, MIL 196
    Gausman, SF 192
    Woodruff, MIL 191
    Nola, PHI 186
    Morton, ATL 185
    Buehler, LAD 184
    Mahle, CIN 182
    Minnesota Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 Straw cf 4 0 3 0
    Polanco 2b 5 2 4 1 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
    Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 2 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0
    Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
    Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 4 0 1 0
    Rooker lf 4 1 1 0 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0
    Cave lf 0 0 0 0 Johnson rf 4 0 0 0
    Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
    Astudillo 3b 2 0 1 0 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0
    Arraez ph-3b 2 0 2 1
    Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
    Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 33 2 8 2
    Minnesota 201 011 000—5
    Cleveland 000 200 000—2

    DP—Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB—Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B—Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR—Polanco (27), Buxton (11), Reyes (27). SB—Straw (24).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Ober 4 6 2 2 0 4
    Pineda W,5-8 3 2 0 0 1 3
    Duffey H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Clomé S,12-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Cleveland

    Allen L,1-6 5 1/3 8 5 5 1 4
    Garza 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 2
    Hentges 2 1 0 0 0 3

    Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:52. A—12,675 (34,788).

    TORONTO 8,

    N.Y. YANKEES 0

    Toronto New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Springer dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
    Lamb ph-dh 0 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
    Semien 2b 5 2 2 5 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
    GuerreroJr 1b 5 1 3 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
    Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0
    Hernándz rf-lf 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
    Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
    Grichuk cf-rf 0 1 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 0
    Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Voit ph 1 0 0 0
    Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Wade cf 0 0 0 0
    Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
    Smith 3b 4 0 0 0
    Totals 35 8 7 8 Totals 30 0 5 0
    Toronto 200 000 105—8
    New York 000 000 000—0

    E—Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). DP—Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB—Toronto 5, New York 3. HR—Semien 2 (37), Guerrero Jr. (40), Hernández (25). SB—Hernández (10).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Toronto

    Ryu W,13-8 6 3 0 0 0 6
    Richards H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Mayza H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1

    New York

    Taillon L,8-6 7 3 3 3 2 5
    Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Kriske 1 3 5 5 3 1

    Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T—2:45. A—31,196 (47,309).

    INTERLEAGUE

    PITTSBURGH 6,

    DETROIT 3

    Detroit Pittsburgh
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 2 3 2
    Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 Nwman ss 4 1 1 2
    Grossman rf 4 1 2 0 Rynolds cf 4 0 0 0
    Holland p 0 0 0 0 Tstsugo 1b 4 0 2 2
    Cndelario 3b 3 1 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 0
    Haase c 4 1 1 0 Alford lf 4 0 0 0
    Goodrum ss 3 0 1 2 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0
    W.Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 Tucker 2b 3 1 2 0
    Carlton p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 2 0 0 0
    Cabrera ph 0 0 0 1 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
    Funkhsr p 0 0 0 0 Moran ph 0 1 0 0
    Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
    Hill cf 4 0 1 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
    Skubal p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
    H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0
    Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 33 6 11 6
    Detroit 000 003 000—3
    Pittsburgh 200 000 40x—6

    DP—Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—Grossman (20), Goodrum (7), Schoop (26), Stallings (18). HR—Newman (5). SF—Cabrera (8). S—Skubal (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Skubal 3 4 2 2 0 4
    Carlton 2 3 0 0 1 0
    Fnkhusr L,6-3 1 2/3 3 4 4 2 1
    Holland 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

    Pittsburgh

    Wilson 6 6 3 3 2 4
    Shreve W,3-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
    Stratton H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Bednar S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 3

    Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little. T—2:46. A—11,141 (38,747).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 4,

    CINCINNATI 3

    Cincinnati Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 1 0 0
    Stphensn c 3 1 1 0 Schwindl 1b 4 1 2 1
    Cstellanos rf 4 1 2 0 Happ lf 4 1 1 3
    Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 2 0
    Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 1 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
    Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Heywrd rf 3 0 1 0
    Aquino lf 2 0 2 0 Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0
    Naquin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Alcántra ss 3 0 0 0
    DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 Steele p 2 0 0 0
    Schrck ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Heuer p 0 0 0 0
    Gray p 1 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0
    Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 Rivas ph 1 1 1 0
    Sims p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
    Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
    Votto ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 31 3 6 2 Totals 32 4 7 4
    Cincinnati 000 003 000—3
    Chicago 300 000 01x—4

    E—Cabrera (9). DP—Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Cincinnati 6, Chicago 4. 2B—Castellanos 2 (35), Schrock (5). 3B—Heyward (2). HR—Happ (19). S—Gray (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Gray 5 3 3 2 0 8
    Sims 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Lorenzen L,0-2 1 3 1 1 0 0

    Chicago

    Steele 5 4 3 3 2 4
    Heuer BS,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Effross W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Morgan S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Steele pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. HBP—Steele 2 (Suárez, Cabrera). WP—Lorenzen, Heuer. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor. T—2:45. A—27,289 (41,649).

    This Date in Baseball

    Today

    1908 — Walter Johnson pitched his third consecutive shutout in four days with a 4-0, two-hit victory over the New York Highlanders.

    1911 — Rookie Grover Alexander of the Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 thriller from 44-year-old Cy Young, who was closing out his career with the Boston Braves.

    1923 — Howard Ehmke of the Boston Red Sox tossed a 4-0, no-hit victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Philadelphia’s Slim Harriss hit a ball to the wall for a double, but was called out for missing first base, preserving the no-hitter.

    1984 — Dwight Gooden of the Mets struck out Ron Cey of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning for No. 228 to set a National League record for a rookie. Gooden passed Grover Cleveland Alexander, who set the mark with 227 in 1911. New York coasted to a 10-0 victory behind Gooden’s one-hitter.

    1993 — Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals had the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs to become the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.

    2017 — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber. Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 58 49 .542
    Lake County (Cleve.) 58 50 .537 ½
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 56 50 .528
    West Michigan (Det.) 53 55 .491
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 51 56 .477 7
    Lansing (Oakand) 49 57 .462

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 69 36 .657
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 59 48 .551 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 51 55 .481 18½
    Beloit (Miami) 49 58 .458 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 48 59 .449 22
    Peoria (St. Louis) 40 68 .370 30½

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

    Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.

