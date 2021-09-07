Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|135
|505
|105
|162
|.321
|Gurriel, HOU
|120
|442
|67
|139
|.314
|Brantley, HOU
|112
|438
|67
|137
|.313
|Mullins, BAL
|133
|515
|78
|158
|.307
|Anderson, CHW
|108
|463
|82
|140
|.302
|Bogaerts, BOS
|124
|459
|77
|137
|.298
|Hernández, TOR
|117
|452
|70
|132
|.292
|France, SEA
|127
|480
|71
|140
|.292
|Judge, NYY
|123
|460
|72
|134
|.291
|Bichette, TOR
|133
|537
|103
|156
|.291
HOME RUNS
|Ohtani, LAA
|43
|Perez, KC
|41
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|40
|Semien, TOR
|37
|Lowe, TB
|33
|Devers, BOS
|33
|Seager, SEA
|33
RUNS BATTED IN
|Abreu, CHW
|103
|Perez, KC
|103
|Devers, BOS
|101
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|98
|Meadows, TB
|97
STOLEN BASES
|Merrifield, KC
|38
|Mullins, BAL
|26
|Ohtani, LAA
|23
|Straw, CLE
|23
|Bichette, TOR
|21
|Marte, OAK
|20
|Ramírez, CLE
|20
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
|Ohtani, LAA
|.613
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|.604
|Perez, KC
|.548
|Ramírez, CLE
|.547
|Devers, BOS
|.544
|Olson, OAK
|.544
|Semien, TOR
|.540
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|.410
|Marte, OAK
|.394
|Gurriel, HOU
|.384
|Judge, NYY
|.379
|Olson, OAK
|.373
|Moncada, CHW
|.371
|Mullins, BAL
|.370
RUNS SCORED
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|105
|Bichette, TOR
|103
|Semien, TOR
|97
|Haniger, SEA
|94
|Altuve, HOU
|90
|Ramírez, CLE
|90
DOUBLES
|Candelario, DET
|39
|Martinez, BOS
|36
|Devers, BOS
|34
|Semien, TOR
|34
|Bogaerts, BOS
|33
|Mullins, BAL
|33
|Olson, OAK
|32
|Merrifield, KC
|31
TRIPLES
|Baddoo, DET
|6
|Rosario, CLE
|6
|Castro, DET
|5
|Lopez, KC
|5
|Ohtani, LAA
|5
TOTAL BASES
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|305
|Semien, TOR
|295
|Perez, KC
|287
|Ohtani, LAA
|283
|Mullins, BAL
|277
|Devers, BOS
|274
|Martinez, BOS
|261
|Olson, OAK
|258
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
|Ray, TOR
|2.60
|Cole, NYY
|2.73
|Bassitt, OAK
|3.22
|Mize, DET
|3.51
|Berríos, TOR
|3.55
|Flexen, SEA
|3.56
|Greinke, HOU
|3.66
|Montas, OAK
|3.68
|Giolito, CHW
|3.70
|Eovaldi, BOS
|3.73
WON-LOST
|Cole, NYY
|14-6
|Ryu, TOR
|13-8
|Bassitt, OAK
|12-4
|Flexen, SEA
|11-5
|Greinke, HOU
|11-5
|Ray, TOR
|11-5
|Rodón, CHW
|11-5
|Cease, CHW
|11-7
|Rodríguez, BOS
|11-7
|Montas, OAK
|11-9
SAVES
|Hendriks, CHW
|32
|Iglesias, LAA
|30
|Chapman, NYY
|25
|Barnes, BOS
|24
|Pressly, HOU
|23
|Clase, CLE
|21
|Trivino, OAK
|21
|Soto, DET
|18
STRIKEOUTS
|Cole, NYY
|215
|Ray, TOR
|212
|Cease, CHW
|197
|Giolito, CHW
|180
|Montas, OAK
|174
|Berríos, TOR
|169
|Rodón, CHW
|168
|Manaea, OAK
|165
|Eovaldi, BOS
|163
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|87
|51
|.630
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|45-26
|42-25
|New York
|78
|59
|.569
|8½
|—
|3-7
|L-3
|40-28
|38-31
|Boston
|79
|61
|.564
|9
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|43-28
|36-33
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|12
|3
|8-2
|W-5
|39-30
|35-32
|Baltimore
|43
|93
|.316
|43
|34
|3-7
|L-1
|19-45
|24-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|46-24
|33-34
|Cleveland
|68
|67
|.504
|10
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-31
|33-36
|Detroit
|65
|74
|.468
|15
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-35
|30-39
|Kansas City
|62
|75
|.453
|17
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|34-35
|28-40
|Minnesota
|60
|77
|.438
|19
|17½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-36
|28-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|57
|.584
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|42-25
|38-32
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|5½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|35-34
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|6
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|37-31
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|68
|69
|.496
|12
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-33
|31-36
|Texas
|48
|88
|.353
|31½
|29
|4-6
|W-1
|31-37
|17-51
Today
Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 inn.
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|64
|.529
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|33-32
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|66
|.518
|1½
|2
|8-2
|W-2
|39-28
|32-38
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|4
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|41-27
|28-42
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|21-47
|Washington
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|33-39
|24-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|84
|55
|.604
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|38-31
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|73
|66
|.525
|11
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|38-33
|35-33
|St. Louis
|69
|67
|.507
|13½
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|35-31
|34-36
|Chicago
|64
|75
|.460
|20
|10
|8-2
|W-7
|38-32
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|49
|89
|.355
|34½
|24½
|2-8
|W-1
|29-38
|20-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|88
|50
|.638
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|45-23
|43-27
|Los Angeles
|87
|51
|.630
|1
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|46-23
|41-28
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14½
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|43-30
|30-34
|Colorado
|63
|75
|.457
|25
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|45-25
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|43
|28½
|2-8
|L-3
|28-41
|17-52
Today
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Wednesday
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Castellanos, CIN
|116
|448
|81
|144
|.321
|Turner, LAD
|124
|498
|86
|159
|.319
|Winker, CIN
|109
|420
|77
|129
|.307
|Riley, ATL
|135
|488
|75
|149
|.305
|Frazier, SD
|131
|496
|72
|150
|.302
|Harper, PHI
|116
|409
|82
|123
|.301
|Reynolds, PIT
|135
|485
|77
|145
|.299
|Soto, WAS
|126
|420
|90
|125
|.298
|Segura, PHI
|109
|424
|65
|125
|.295
|Freeman, ATL
|135
|507
|101
|148
|.292
HOME RUNS
|Tatis Jr., SD
|37
|Duvall, ATL
|31
|Muncy, LAD
|30
|Alonso, NYM
|30
|Riley, ATL
|29
|Arenado, STL
|29
RUNS BATTED IN
|Duvall, ATL
|94
|Aguilar, MIA
|93
|Machado, SD
|89
|Albies, ATL
|89
|Arenado, STL
|88
|Riley, ATL
|87
|Votto, CIN
|85
|Tatis Jr., SD
|85
STOLEN BASES
|Turner, LAD
|26
|Tatis Jr., SD
|24
|Edman, STL
|23
|Tapia, COL
|20
|Chisholm Jr., MIA
|18
|Story, COL
|18
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
|Tatis Jr., SD
|.635
|Harper, PHI
|.589
|Castellanos, CIN
|.578
|Winker, CIN
|.560
|Votto, CIN
|.542
|Riley, ATL
|.539
|Cron, COL
|.535
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
|Soto, WAS
|.444
|Harper, PHI
|.411
|Winker, CIN
|.395
|Freeman, ATL
|.387
|Muncy, LAD
|.382
|Reynolds, PIT
|.382
RUNS SCORED
|Freeman, ATL
|101
|Soto, WAS
|90
|Tatis Jr., SD
|89
|Cronenworth, SD
|88
|Taylor, LAD
|87
|Albies, ATL
|86
|Turner, LAD
|86
DOUBLES
|Edman, STL
|37
|Castellanos, CIN
|35
|Albies, ATL
|34
|Arenado, STL
|32
|Harper, PHI
|32
|Winker, CIN
|32
|Story, COL
|31
TRIPLES
|Peralta, ARI
|8
|Albies, ATL
|6
|Cronenworth, SD
|6
|Escobar, MIL
|5
|Frazier, SD
|5
|Hampson, COL
|5
TOTAL BASES
|Riley, ATL
|263
|Albies, ATL
|261
|Castellanos, CIN
|259
|Turner, LAD
|255
|Arenado, STL
|254
|Freeman, ATL
|253
|Goldschmidt, STL
|251
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
|Scherzer, LAD
|2.28
|Buehler, LAD
|2.31
|Burnes, MIL
|2.38
|Woodruff, MIL
|2.48
|Gausman, SF
|2.58
|Musgrove, SD
|2.87
|Wheeler, PHI
|2.91
|Wainwright, STL
|2.92
|Stroman, NYM
|2.93
|Miley, CIN
|2.97
WON-LOST
|Urías, LAD
|16-3
|Hendricks, CHC
|14-6
|Wainwright, STL
|14-7
|Buehler, LAD
|13-3
|Scherzer, LAD
|13-4
|Gausman, SF
|13-5
|Morton, ATL
|13-5
|Suter, MIL
|12-5
|Wheeler, PHI
|12-9
SAVES
|Melancon, SD
|36
|Jansen, LAD
|30
|Smith, ATL
|30
|Hader, MIL
|29
|McGee, SF
|29
|Reyes, STL
|29
|Díaz, NYM
|28
|Hand, NYM
|21
|Bard, COL
|20
STRIKEOUTS
|Wheeler, PHI
|217
|Scherzer, LAD
|210
|Burnes, MIL
|196
|Gausman, SF
|192
|Woodruff, MIL
|191
|Nola, PHI
|186
|Morton, ATL
|185
|Buehler, LAD
|184
|Mahle, CIN
|182
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astudillo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez ph-3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Minnesota
|201
|011
|000—5
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000—2
DP—Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB—Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B—Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR—Polanco (27), Buxton (11), Reyes (27). SB—Straw (24).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Ober
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Pineda W,5-8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Duffey H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clomé S,12-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cleveland
|Allen L,1-6
|5 1/3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Garza
|1 2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:52. A—12,675 (34,788).
TORONTO 8,
N.Y. YANKEES 0
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|GuerreroJr 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hernándz rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|7
|8
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|105—8
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
E—Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). DP—Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB—Toronto 5, New York 3. HR—Semien 2 (37), Guerrero Jr. (40), Hernández (25). SB—Hernández (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Ryu W,13-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Richards H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Taillon L,8-6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Luetge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske
|1
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T—2:45. A—31,196 (47,309).
INTERLEAGUE
PITTSBURGH 6,
DETROIT 3
|Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nwman ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tstsugo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Cndelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Carlton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhsr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Skubal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Detroit
|000
|003
|000—3
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|40x—6
DP—Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—Grossman (20), Goodrum (7), Schoop (26), Stallings (18). HR—Newman (5). SF—Cabrera (8). S—Skubal (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Carlton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fnkhusr L,6-3
|1 2/3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Holland
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pittsburgh
|Wilson
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Shreve W,3-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little. T—2:46. A—11,141 (38,747).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 4,
CINCINNATI 3
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stphensn c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schwindl 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cstellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heywrd rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Steele p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrck ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|000—3
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x—4
E—Cabrera (9). DP—Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Cincinnati 6, Chicago 4. 2B—Castellanos 2 (35), Schrock (5). 3B—Heyward (2). HR—Happ (19). S—Gray (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Gray
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen L,0-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Chicago
|Steele
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Heuer BS,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Effross W,2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steele pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. HBP—Steele 2 (Suárez, Cabrera). WP—Lorenzen, Heuer. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor. T—2:45. A—27,289 (41,649).
This Date in Baseball
Today
1908 — Walter Johnson pitched his third consecutive shutout in four days with a 4-0, two-hit victory over the New York Highlanders.
1911 — Rookie Grover Alexander of the Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 thriller from 44-year-old Cy Young, who was closing out his career with the Boston Braves.
1923 — Howard Ehmke of the Boston Red Sox tossed a 4-0, no-hit victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Philadelphia’s Slim Harriss hit a ball to the wall for a double, but was called out for missing first base, preserving the no-hitter.
1984 — Dwight Gooden of the Mets struck out Ron Cey of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning for No. 228 to set a National League record for a rookie. Gooden passed Grover Cleveland Alexander, who set the mark with 227 in 1911. New York coasted to a 10-0 victory behind Gooden’s one-hitter.
1993 — Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals had the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs to become the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.
2017 — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber. Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|58
|49
|.542
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|58
|50
|.537
|½
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|56
|50
|.528
|1½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|53
|55
|.491
|5½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|51
|56
|.477
|7
|Lansing (Oakand)
|49
|57
|.462
|8½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|69
|36
|.657
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|59
|48
|.551
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|51
|55
|.481
|18½
|Beloit (Miami)
|49
|58
|.458
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|48
|59
|.449
|22
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|40
|68
|.370
|30½
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story