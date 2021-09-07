Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Washington
|10
|17
|.370
|11
|Atlanta
|7
|20
|.259
|14
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|x-Minnesota
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|x-Seattle
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.370
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Phoenix 86, Indiana 81
Today
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
PHOENIX 86,
INDIANA 81
PHOENIX (86): Nurse 7-9 2-2 19, Turner 4-7 0-0 8, Griner 9-14 3-4 21, Diggins-Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Taurasi 3-9 3-5 11, Vaughn 4-11 0-0 8, Cunningham 3-6 1-1 8, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-65 10-14 86.
INDIANA (81): Breland 2-7 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 2-10 7-7 11, McCowan 5-8 3-4 13, Allen 7-19 0-0 15, K.Mitchell 9-17 2-2 23, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 31-72 12-13 81.
|Phoenix
|18
|25
|24
|19
|—
|86
|Indiana
|22
|20
|10
|29
|—
|81
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-16 (Nurse 3-5, Taurasi 2-5, Cunningham 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-3), Indiana 7-22 (Vivians 3-5, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-6, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 30 (Griner 10), Indiana 31 (McCowan 15). Assists—Phoenix 24 (Taurasi 6), Indiana 20 (Allen 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 17, Indiana 15.
