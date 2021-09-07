The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
    Chicago 15 14 .517 7
    New York 11 18 .379 11
    Washington 10 17 .370 11
    Atlanta 7 20 .259 14
    Indiana 6 21 .222 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
    x-Minnesota 18 9 .667
    x-Seattle 19 10 .655
    x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2
    Dallas 12 16 .429 8
    Los Angeles 10 18 .370 10

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Monday

    Phoenix 86, Indiana 81

    Today

    Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

    PHOENIX 86,

    INDIANA 81

    PHOENIX (86): Nurse 7-9 2-2 19, Turner 4-7 0-0 8, Griner 9-14 3-4 21, Diggins-Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Taurasi 3-9 3-5 11, Vaughn 4-11 0-0 8, Cunningham 3-6 1-1 8, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-65 10-14 86.

    INDIANA (81): Breland 2-7 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 2-10 7-7 11, McCowan 5-8 3-4 13, Allen 7-19 0-0 15, K.Mitchell 9-17 2-2 23, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 31-72 12-13 81.

    Phoenix 18 25 24 19 86
    Indiana 22 20 10 29 81

    3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-16 (Nurse 3-5, Taurasi 2-5, Cunningham 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-3), Indiana 7-22 (Vivians 3-5, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-6, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 30 (Griner 10), Indiana 31 (McCowan 15). Assists—Phoenix 24 (Taurasi 6), Indiana 20 (Allen 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 17, Indiana 15.

