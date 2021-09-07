Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
WEEK 1
Thursday
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New York at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
LOCAL SCHEDULES
Indianapolis Colts
Sunday Seattle, 1 p.m.
Sept. 19 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Miami, 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Oct. 17 Houston, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 31 Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Nov. 4 New York Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 14 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dec. 5 at Houston, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12 BYE
TBD New England, TBD
Dec. 25 at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 2 Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago Bears
Sunday at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Sept. 19 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 17 Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 31 San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 14 BYE
Nov. 21 Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Nov. 25 at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 5 Arizona, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 20 Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 26 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 10 Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Nov. 7 Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Nov. 14 BYE
Nov. 21 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Nov. 28 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Dec. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12 San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19 at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Dec. 26 Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cleveland Browns
Sunday at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 19 Houston, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26 Chicago, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m.
Oct. 17 Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 21 Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 31 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Nov. 14 at New England, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 Detroit, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 5 BYE
Dec. 12 Baltimore, 1 p.m.
TBD Las Vegas, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 25 at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 3 at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 9 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Detroit Lions
Sunday San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 26 Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 31 Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Nov. 25 Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 5 Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Dec. 19 Arizona, 1 p.m.
Dec. 26 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story