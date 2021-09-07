The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    TENNIS

    US Open

    At New York

    Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

    (seedings in parentheses):

    Men’s Singles

    Fourth Round

    Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

    Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Reilly Opelka (22), U.S., 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

    Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

    Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jenson Brooksby, U.S., 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

    Women’s Singles

    Fourth Round

    Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 7-6 (12), 6-3.

    Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

    Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story