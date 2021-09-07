Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am
TENNIS
US Open
At New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
(seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Reilly Opelka (22), U.S., 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jenson Brooksby, U.S., 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 7-6 (12), 6-3.
Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.
