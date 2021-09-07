TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad. Released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR De’Mornay Piersay-El to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LT Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-91 list. Released DT Antwaun Woods.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated G A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Kiondre Thomas to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad. Released CB Tino Ellis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. Signed Ss Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Josh Norman. Released CB Dontae Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted TE Tyler Mabry to active roster from the practice squad. Signed G Jordan Simmons to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Jose Borregales.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March Lillard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard, DB Chris Jones and OL Corey Levin.

WASHINGTON — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.