    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad. Released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR De’Mornay Piersay-El to the practice squad.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LT Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-91 list. Released DT Antwaun Woods.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated G A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Kiondre Thomas to the practice squad.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad. Released CB Tino Ellis from the practice squad.

    NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. Signed Ss Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Josh Norman. Released CB Dontae Johnson.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted TE Tyler Mabry to active roster from the practice squad. Signed G Jordan Simmons to the practice squad.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Jose Borregales.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March Lillard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard, DB Chris Jones and OL Corey Levin.

    WASHINGTON — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

    Email story