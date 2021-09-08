Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|—
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|10½
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|15½
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|17½
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|57
|.584
|—
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|5½
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|6
|Los Angeles
|68
|70
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|49
|88
|.358
|31
Today
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Seattle at Houston, late
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late
Texas at Arizona, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Thursday
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|64
|.533
|—
|Philadelphia
|71
|66
|.518
|2
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|4½
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|16
|Washington
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|55
|.604
|—
|Cincinnati
|74
|66
|.529
|10½
|St. Louis
|69
|67
|.507
|13½
|Chicago
|64
|76
|.457
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|89
|.360
|34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|88
|50
|.638
|—
|Los Angeles
|87
|51
|.630
|1
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14½
|Colorado
|63
|75
|.457
|25
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|43
Today
San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets at Miami, late
Atlanta 8, Washington 5
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late.
Texas at Arizona, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Thursday
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
MINNESOTA 3,
CLEVELAND 0
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zimmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrcdo ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|101—3
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B—Mercado (8). 3B—Arraez (5). HR—Rooker (7). SB—Ramírez (21), Kepler (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Gant W,1/3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Alcala H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minaya H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar H,10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colomé S,13-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cleveland
|Civale L,10-3
|4 2/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Stephan
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Young
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP—Young. Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora. T—3:39. A—10,448 (34,788).
INTERLEAGUE
PITTSBURGH 3,
DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Schp 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tstsgo rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cisnero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Lange p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nwman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Del Pozo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
Detroit
E—Haase (5). DP—Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B—Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B—Hill (2). SB—Hayes (5). SF—Moran (2). S—Peters (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Peralta
|4
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Del Pozo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange L,0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Pittsburgh
|Peters
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Howard W,3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kuhl H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bednar H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stratton S,3-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:16. A—8,329 (38,747).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI 4,
CHICAGO CUBS 3
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Happ cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdom rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miley p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hrmslo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stphensn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sampson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|020—4
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020—3
2B—Votto (20), India (26), Wisdom (10). HR—India (19), Castellanos (27), Contreras (18), Ortega (10), Happ (20).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Miley W,12-5
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Lorenzen H,8
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Givens S,6-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|Sampson L,0-2
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Megill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rodríguez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Maples
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rucker
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:49. A—24,925.
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|58
|49
|.542
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|58
|50
|.537
|½
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|56
|50
|.528
|1½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|53
|55
|.491
|5½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|51
|56
|.477
|7
|Lansing (Oakand)
|49
|57
|.462
|8½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|69
|36
|.657
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|59
|48
|.551
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|51
|55
|.481
|18½
|Beloit (Miami)
|49
|58
|.458
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|48
|59
|.449
|22
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|40
|68
|.370
|30½
Tuesday
Dayton at Lake County, late
Great Lakes at West Michigan, late
Peoria at Quad Cities, late
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, late
South Bend at Beloit, late
Lansing at TINCAPS, ppd.
Today
Lansing at TINCAPS, 5 p.m., game 1
Lansing at TINCAPS, to follow, game2
Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.
