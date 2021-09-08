Detroit Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi Grossman rf 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0 Schp 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Tstsgo rf-1b 3 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 3 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Moran 1b 2 0 1 1 Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 W.Castro lf 1 1 0 0 Gamel lf 5 0 3 2 Lange p 0 0 0 0 Nwman ss 3 0 1 0 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0 H.Castro 2b 1 0 1 0 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 1 1 1 Peters p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 Alford ph 0 0 0 0 Del Pozo p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 11 3 Detroit 002 000 000—2 Pittsburgh 100 002 00x—3

E—Haase (5). DP—Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B—Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B—Hill (2). SB—Hayes (5). SF—Moran (2). S—Peters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Peralta 4 6 1 1 3 3 Del Pozo 1 1 0 0 1 1 Lange L,0-2 1 3 2 2 1 1 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1

Pittsburgh

Peters 4 3 2 2 3 5 Miller 1 1 0 0 1 0 Howard W,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kuhl H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bednar H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stratton S,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:16. A—8,329 (38,747).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI 4,

CHICAGO CUBS 3