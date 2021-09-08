The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 88 51 .633
    New York 78 60 .565
    Boston 79 62 .560 10
    Toronto 75 62 .547 12
    Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 79 58 .577
    Cleveland 68 68 .500 10½
    Detroit 65 75 .464 15½
    Kansas City 62 76 .449 17½
    Minnesota 61 77 .442 18½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 80 57 .584
    Seattle 75 63 .543
    Oakland 74 63 .540 6
    Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½
    Texas 49 88 .358 31

    Today

    Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

    Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

    Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

    Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

    Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

    Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

    Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

    Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

    Seattle at Houston, late

    Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late

    Texas at Arizona, late

    L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

    Thursday

    Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

    Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

    Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 73 64 .533
    Philadelphia 71 66 .518 2
    New York 69 69 .500
    Miami 57 80 .416 16
    Washington 57 81 .413 16½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Milwaukee 84 55 .604
    Cincinnati 74 66 .529 10½
    St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½
    Chicago 64 76 .457 20½
    Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    San Francisco 88 50 .638
    Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1
    San Diego 73 64 .533 14½
    Colorado 63 75 .457 25
    Arizona 45 93 .326 43

    Today

    San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

    Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

    Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.

    Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

    Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

    N.Y. Mets at Miami, late

    Atlanta 8, Washington 5

    Philadelphia at Milwaukee, late

    L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late

    San Francisco at Colorado, late.

    Texas at Arizona, late

    L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

    Thursday

    L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

    Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    MINNESOTA 3,

    CLEVELAND 0

    Minnesota Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arraez dh 4 0 1 1 Straw cf 5 0 2 0
    Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0
    Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Bradley ph 1 0 0 0
    Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0
    Sanó 1b 3 0 2 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
    Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0
    Rooker lf 3 1 1 1 Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0
    Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Mrcdo ph-rf 1 0 1 0
    Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0
    Simmons ss 3 1 2 1 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0
    Hedges c 2 0 0 0
    Rosario ph 1 0 1 0
    Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 33 0 7 0
    Minnesota 000 010 101—3
    Cleveland 000 000 000—0

    DP—Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B—Mercado (8). 3B—Arraez (5). HR—Rooker (7). SB—Ramírez (21), Kepler (10).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Gant W,1/3 5 3 0 0 4 7
    Alcala H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Minaya H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Thielbar H,10 1 2 0 0 0 2
    Colomé S,13-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Cleveland

    Civale L,10-3 4 2/3 3 1 1 1 6
    Stephan 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 2
    Young 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
    Shaw 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Parker 1 1 1 1 1 1

    WP—Young. Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora. T—3:39. A—10,448 (34,788).

    INTERLEAGUE

    PITTSBURGH 3,

    DETROIT 2

    Detroit Pittsburgh
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Grossman rf 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0
    Schp 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Tstsgo rf-1b 3 1 1 0
    Cabrera 1b 4 0 3 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0
    Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Moran 1b 2 0 1 1
    Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
    Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
    Haase c 3 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 1 0
    Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
    W.Castro lf 1 1 0 0 Gamel lf 5 0 3 2
    Lange p 0 0 0 0 Nwman ss 3 0 1 0
    Alexander p 0 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0
    H.Castro 2b 1 0 1 0 Park 2b 4 0 0 0
    Hill cf 4 1 1 1 Peters p 0 0 0 0
    Peralta p 1 0 0 0 Alford ph 0 0 0 0
    Del Pozo p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
    Baddoo lf 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
    Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0
    Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 11 3

    Detroit 002 000 000—2 Pittsburgh 100 002 00x—3

    E—Haase (5). DP—Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B—Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B—Hill (2). SB—Hayes (5). SF—Moran (2). S—Peters (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Peralta 4 6 1 1 3 3
    Del Pozo 1 1 0 0 1 1
    Lange L,0-2 1 3 2 2 1 1
    Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1

    Pittsburgh

    Peters 4 3 2 2 3 5
    Miller 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Howard W,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Kuhl H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Bednar H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Stratton S,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:16. A—8,329 (38,747).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CINCINNATI 4,

    CHICAGO CUBS 3

    Cincinnati Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 4 2 2 1 Contreras c 4 1 1 1
    Naquin cf-lf 5 0 1 0 Schwndl 1b 4 0 0 0
    Cstellanos rf 5 1 1 1 Happ cf-rf 4 1 3 1
    Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Wisdom rf 4 0 1 0
    Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Maples p 0 0 0 0
    Farmer ss 4 0 1 1 Rucker p 0 0 0 0
    Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
    Schrock lf 3 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0
    DShields cf 1 0 0 0 Rivas lf 4 0 1 0
    Miley p 2 0 1 0 Hrmslo pr 0 0 0 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Alcántra ss 4 0 0 0
    Stphensn ph 1 0 1 0 Sampson p 2 0 0 0
    Akiyama pr 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
    Givens p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
    Ortega ph-cf 1 1 1 1
    Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 35 3 8 3
    Cincinnati 200 000 020—4
    Chicago 001 000 020—3

    2B—Votto (20), India (26), Wisdom (10). HR—India (19), Castellanos (27), Contreras (18), Ortega (10), Happ (20).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Miley W,12-5 7 5 1 1 0 8
    Lorenzen H,8 1 2 2 2 0 1
    Givens S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Chicago

    Sampson L,0-2 5 6 2 2 1 2
    Megill 2 0 0 0 0 3
    Rodríguez 1 3 2 2 1 2
    Maples 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
    Rucker 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:49. A—24,925.

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 58 49 .542
    Lake County (Cleve.) 58 50 .537 ½
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 56 50 .528
    West Michigan (Det.) 53 55 .491
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 51 56 .477 7
    Lansing (Oakand) 49 57 .462

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 69 36 .657
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 59 48 .551 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 51 55 .481 18½
    Beloit (Miami) 49 58 .458 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 48 59 .449 22
    Peoria (St. Louis) 40 68 .370 30½

    Tuesday

    Dayton at Lake County, late

    Great Lakes at West Michigan, late

    Peoria at Quad Cities, late

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, late

    South Bend at Beloit, late

    Lansing at TINCAPS, ppd.

    Today

    Lansing at TINCAPS, 5 p.m., game 1

    Lansing at TINCAPS, to follow, game2

    Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

    Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.

