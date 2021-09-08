The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 22 6 .786
    Chicago 15 14 .517
    New York 11 18 .379 11½
    Washington 10 17 .370 11½
    Atlanta 7 20 .259 14½
    Indiana 6 21 .222 15½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
    x-Minnesota 18 9 .667
    x-Seattle 19 10 .655
    x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2
    Dallas 12 17 .414
    Los Angeles 10 18 .370 10

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Tuesday

    Connecticut 83, Dallas 56

    Washington at Seattle, late

    Today

    Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story