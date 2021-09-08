Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Washington
|10
|17
|.370
|11½
|Atlanta
|7
|20
|.259
|14½
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|x-Minnesota
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|x-Seattle
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Dallas
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.370
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Connecticut 83, Dallas 56
Washington at Seattle, late
Today
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
