    Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AP TOP 10 POLL

    The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

    CLASS 6A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Center Grove (14) 3-0 298 1
    2. Merrillville (1) 3-0 254 3
    3. Westfield - 2-1 184 T5
    4. Carmel - 2-1 174 2
    5. Brownsburg - 2-1 172 T5
    6. Hamilton SE - 3-0 156 7
    7. Warren Central - 2-1 108 8
    8. Ben Davis - 2-1 66 9
    T9. Homestead - 2-1 62 4
    T9. Lawrence North - 2-0 62 10

    Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. Chesterton 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll 6.

    CLASS 5A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Cathedral (15) 3-0 300 1
    2. Bishop Dwenger - 3-0 230 3
    3. Valparaiso - 3-0 228 4
    4. Mishawaka - 3-0 184 5
    5. Zionsville - 2-1 164 2
    6. Bloomington South - 3-0 162 7
    7. Decatur Central - 2-1 122 8
    8. Bloomington North - 3-0 94 T10
    T9. Whiteland - 2-1 52 6
    T9. Snider - 2-1 52 T10

    Others receiving votes: Kokomo 18. Michigan City 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Castle 4. Concord 2. Ev. North 2. New Palestine 2.

    CLASS 4A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Roncalli (14) 3-0 298 1
    2. Mooresville (1) 3-0 262 2
    3. Leo - 3-0 222 4
    4. Jasper - 3-0 178 5
    5. East Central - 2-1 142 3
    6. East Noble - 3-0 130 6
    7. Northridge - 3-0 104 8
    8. New Prairie - 3-0 96 9
    9. Bishop Chatard - 0-3 58 7
    10. Mt. Vernon - 2-1 52 10

    Others receiving votes: Pendleton Hts. 26. Delta 24. Northview 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Culver Academy 8. Logansport 8. Martinsville 8. Hobart 4.

    CLASS 3A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Gibson Southern (8) 3-0 286 1
    2. Brebeuf Jesuit (6) 3-0 276 2
    3. West Lafayette (1) 3-0 244 3
    4. Tri-West - 3-0 188 5
    5. Danville - 2-1 182 4
    6. Lawrenceburg - 2-1 116 6
    7. Mt. Vernon - 3-0 92 NR
    8. Western Boone - 2-1 78 9
    9. Franklin Co. - 3-0 40 NR
    10. Brownstown - 3-0 32 NR

    Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 28. Norwell 22. Guerin Catholic 22. Owen Valley 16. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 8. Concordia 6. Oak Hill 4.

    CLASS 2A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Bishop Luers (14) 3-0 294 1
    2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-0 252 2
    3. Eastbrook - 3-0 244 3
    4. Heritage Christian - 3-0 168 6
    5. Tipton - 3-0 162 5
    6. Eastside - 3-0 130 7
    7. Linton - 3-0 104 10
    8. Andrean - 1-2 90 4
    9. Speedway - 3-0 70 NR
    10. Lafayette Catholic - 2-1 38 NR

    Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. N. Posey 26. Scecina 20. Rensselaer 12. Triton Central 8. Southmont 6.

    CLASS A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. South Adams (9) 3-0 284 1
    2. Lutheran (5) 3-0 270 2
    3. Adams Central (1) 2-1 226 5
    4. Monroe Central - 3-0 200 4
    5. Winamac - 3-0 186 6
    6. Covenant Christian - 2-1 112 7
    7. Parke Heritage - 2-1 110 3
    8. North Judson - 3-0 78 10
    9. Southwood - 2-1 76 9
    10. W. Washington - 1-0 50 8

    Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 34. S. Putnam 12. Triton 6. Churubusco 6

    Golf

    COLUMBIA CITY 189, NORWELL 204

    At Eagle Glen

    Columbia City: Pequignot 47, McCammon 42, Fowler 45, Hall 56, Bell 55

    Norwell: H. Double 53, E. Double 57, Fisher 47, Heaston 52, Bynum 52

    BISHOP DWENGER 185,

    BISHOP LUERS 231

    Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 47, Burns 45, Munson 45, Stowe 48, Smith 39

    Bishop Luers: Pyle 54, Gladding 50, Godfroy 64, Gerardot 63

    Soccer

    BOYS

    HERITAGE 2, LAKEWOOD PARK 2

    Heritage 2 0 2
    Lakewood Park 2 0 2

    Lakewood Park individual statistics not available

    G—Ackermann, Hale. A—Ackermann.

    GIRLS

    BISHOP LUERS 1, SOUTH SIDE 0

    Bishop Luers 0 1 1
    South Side 0 0 0

    G—Martinez. A—Mondragon.

    Tennis

    GOSHEN 5, WAWASEE 0

    Wellington d. Babb 6-2, 6-1; Sawatzky d. Keim 6-2, 6-2; Stahly d. Baut 6-1, 6-1; Byler/Schucker d. G. Brooks/Harper 6-4, 6-0; Mclaughlin/Kratzer d. Kuhn/Duncan 6-0, 6-0.

    LEO 3, BELLMONT 2

    Shifferly (B) d. Brandenberger 6-2, 6-3; Harris (B) d. Roth 6-2, 6-2; Copeland (L) d. Henkenius 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Hoekema/Roselle(L) d. Hirn/Schultz 6-3, 6-2; Mott/Pfister (L) d. Huss/Mendoza 6-0, 6-1.

    COLUMBIA CITY 5, NEW HAVEN 0

    Rongos d. Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Keizer d. Bears 6-0, 6-0; Finefrock d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Kuhmichael/Pope d. McNeil/Exner6-1, 6-1; Wilson/Crawford d. Smith/Turner 6-2, 6-0.

    SNIDER 4, WAYNE 1

    Geisleman (S) d. Keirns 6-3, 6-0; Fenn (S) d. Bruce 6-1, 6-3; Springer (S) d. Aung 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-2; C. Dantzer/L. Dantzer (W) d. Perkins/Hein 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Rowe/Kline (S) d. Griggs/Zwick 6-0, 6-3.

    BISHOP DWENGER 5, BISHOP LUERS 0

    Rooney d. Calderon (BL) 6-1, 6-4; Sarrazine d. Kiracofe (BL) 7-6 (4), 6-2; McArdle d. Fink (BL) 6-1, 6-0; Miller/Bogle d. McComb/Carrillo 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Harris/Thompson d. Nelson/Plascencia 6-4, 6-1.

    WEST NOBLE 5, CHURUBUSCO 0

    Miller over Crick 6-1, 6-0; N. Shaw over Haverstock 6-2, 6-3; Schermerhorn over Wymer 6-0, 6-4; Phares/Bohde over Barkley/Young 6-0, 6-0; Jacobs/W. Shaw over Meeks/Crick 7-5, 6-0.

    BLUFFTON 5, WABASH 0

    Schwartz d. Burton 6-2. 6-0; Pressler d. Dinkins 6-1, 6-0; Worth d. Dominic Baker 6-0, 6-1; King/Stoppenhagen d. Ewing/Sparling 6-1, 6-4; Daugherty/Moser d. Fritter/Sellers 6-0, 6-0.

    Volleyball

    CARROLL 3, NORTHROP 0

    Carroll 25-25-25: Aces—Mateny 7. Assists—Gisslen 17. Digs—3 tied with 5. Kills—Frey, Gisslen 7.

    Northrop 19-17-17: Individual statistics not available

    SOUTH ADAMS 3, SOUTHERN WELLS 0

    South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Myers 4. Assists—Braun 24. Digs—P. Pries 10. Kills—Summersett 6.

    Southern Wells 12-10-12: Individual statistics not available

    BISHOP DWENGER 3, NORWELL 0

    Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—E. Hudson, Bobay 5. Assists—Lyons 16. Digs—A. Hudson 9. Kills—E. Hudson 14.

    Norwell 8-10-20: Aces—Bauermesiter 2. Assists—McCabe 8. Digs—Bauermeister 8. Kills—Bailey 4

    FW FALCONS 3, CANTERBURY 1

    FW Falcons 25-25-17-25: Individual statistics not available

    Canterbury 4-23-25-15: Aces—Nwakanma 3. Assists—Zambrano 12. Digs—Nwakanma 21. Kills—Overton 6.

    BELLMONT 3, HOMESTEAD 1

    Bellmont 25-23-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Homestead 10-25-22-17: Aces—Spang 4. Assists—Biedenbach 26. Digs—Krahn 12. Kills—Frey 10.

    NEW HAVEN 3, WAYNE 0

    New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Casey 4. Assists—Casey 20. Digs—Casey 6. Kills—Koepke 13.

    Wayne 24-15-16: Individual statistics not available

    JAY COUNTY 3, BLUFFTON 0

    Jay County 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Bluffton 14-18-15: Nusbaumer 1. Assists—Baumgartner 10. Digs—Reiff, Drayer 14. Kills—Nusbamer 6.

    BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 3,

    BISHOP LUERS 0

    Blackhawk Christian 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Bishop Luers 22-23-12: Aces—Dippold 5. Assists—Dippold 25. Digs—Henry 10. Kills—Sweeney 18.

