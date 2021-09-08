Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AP TOP 10 POLL
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
CLASS 6A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|3-0
|298
|1
|2. Merrillville
|(1)
|3-0
|254
|3
|3. Westfield
|-
|2-1
|184
|T5
|4. Carmel
|-
|2-1
|174
|2
|5. Brownsburg
|-
|2-1
|172
|T5
|6. Hamilton SE
|-
|3-0
|156
|7
|7. Warren Central
|-
|2-1
|108
|8
|8. Ben Davis
|-
|2-1
|66
|9
|T9. Homestead
|-
|2-1
|62
|4
|T9. Lawrence North
|-
|2-0
|62
|10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. Chesterton 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll 6.
CLASS 5A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Cathedral
|(15)
|3-0
|300
|1
|2. Bishop Dwenger
|-
|3-0
|230
|3
|3. Valparaiso
|-
|3-0
|228
|4
|4. Mishawaka
|-
|3-0
|184
|5
|5. Zionsville
|-
|2-1
|164
|2
|6. Bloomington South
|-
|3-0
|162
|7
|7. Decatur Central
|-
|2-1
|122
|8
|8. Bloomington North
|-
|3-0
|94
|T10
|T9. Whiteland
|-
|2-1
|52
|6
|T9. Snider
|-
|2-1
|52
|T10
Others receiving votes: Kokomo 18. Michigan City 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Castle 4. Concord 2. Ev. North 2. New Palestine 2.
CLASS 4A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Roncalli
|(14)
|3-0
|298
|1
|2. Mooresville
|(1)
|3-0
|262
|2
|3. Leo
|-
|3-0
|222
|4
|4. Jasper
|-
|3-0
|178
|5
|5. East Central
|-
|2-1
|142
|3
|6. East Noble
|-
|3-0
|130
|6
|7. Northridge
|-
|3-0
|104
|8
|8. New Prairie
|-
|3-0
|96
|9
|9. Bishop Chatard
|-
|0-3
|58
|7
|10. Mt. Vernon
|-
|2-1
|52
|10
Others receiving votes: Pendleton Hts. 26. Delta 24. Northview 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Culver Academy 8. Logansport 8. Martinsville 8. Hobart 4.
CLASS 3A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Gibson Southern
|(8)
|3-0
|286
|1
|2. Brebeuf Jesuit
|(6)
|3-0
|276
|2
|3. West Lafayette
|(1)
|3-0
|244
|3
|4. Tri-West
|-
|3-0
|188
|5
|5. Danville
|-
|2-1
|182
|4
|6. Lawrenceburg
|-
|2-1
|116
|6
|7. Mt. Vernon
|-
|3-0
|92
|NR
|8. Western Boone
|-
|2-1
|78
|9
|9. Franklin Co.
|-
|3-0
|40
|NR
|10. Brownstown
|-
|3-0
|32
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 28. Norwell 22. Guerin Catholic 22. Owen Valley 16. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 8. Concordia 6. Oak Hill 4.
CLASS 2A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bishop Luers
|(14)
|3-0
|294
|1
|2. Ev. Mater Dei
|(1)
|3-0
|252
|2
|3. Eastbrook
|-
|3-0
|244
|3
|4. Heritage Christian
|-
|3-0
|168
|6
|5. Tipton
|-
|3-0
|162
|5
|6. Eastside
|-
|3-0
|130
|7
|7. Linton
|-
|3-0
|104
|10
|8. Andrean
|-
|1-2
|90
|4
|9. Speedway
|-
|3-0
|70
|NR
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|2-1
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. N. Posey 26. Scecina 20. Rensselaer 12. Triton Central 8. Southmont 6.
CLASS A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. South Adams
|(9)
|3-0
|284
|1
|2. Lutheran
|(5)
|3-0
|270
|2
|3. Adams Central
|(1)
|2-1
|226
|5
|4. Monroe Central
|-
|3-0
|200
|4
|5. Winamac
|-
|3-0
|186
|6
|6. Covenant Christian
|-
|2-1
|112
|7
|7. Parke Heritage
|-
|2-1
|110
|3
|8. North Judson
|-
|3-0
|78
|10
|9. Southwood
|-
|2-1
|76
|9
|10. W. Washington
|-
|1-0
|50
|8
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 34. S. Putnam 12. Triton 6. Churubusco 6
Golf
COLUMBIA CITY 189, NORWELL 204
At Eagle Glen
Columbia City: Pequignot 47, McCammon 42, Fowler 45, Hall 56, Bell 55
Norwell: H. Double 53, E. Double 57, Fisher 47, Heaston 52, Bynum 52
BISHOP DWENGER 185,
BISHOP LUERS 231
Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 47, Burns 45, Munson 45, Stowe 48, Smith 39
Bishop Luers: Pyle 54, Gladding 50, Godfroy 64, Gerardot 63
Soccer
BOYS
HERITAGE 2, LAKEWOOD PARK 2
|Heritage
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Lakewood Park
|2
|0
|—
|2
Lakewood Park individual statistics not available
G—Ackermann, Hale. A—Ackermann.
GIRLS
BISHOP LUERS 1, SOUTH SIDE 0
|Bishop Luers
|0
|1
|—
|1
|South Side
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Martinez. A—Mondragon.
Tennis
GOSHEN 5, WAWASEE 0
Wellington d. Babb 6-2, 6-1; Sawatzky d. Keim 6-2, 6-2; Stahly d. Baut 6-1, 6-1; Byler/Schucker d. G. Brooks/Harper 6-4, 6-0; Mclaughlin/Kratzer d. Kuhn/Duncan 6-0, 6-0.
LEO 3, BELLMONT 2
Shifferly (B) d. Brandenberger 6-2, 6-3; Harris (B) d. Roth 6-2, 6-2; Copeland (L) d. Henkenius 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Hoekema/Roselle(L) d. Hirn/Schultz 6-3, 6-2; Mott/Pfister (L) d. Huss/Mendoza 6-0, 6-1.
COLUMBIA CITY 5, NEW HAVEN 0
Rongos d. Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Keizer d. Bears 6-0, 6-0; Finefrock d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Kuhmichael/Pope d. McNeil/Exner6-1, 6-1; Wilson/Crawford d. Smith/Turner 6-2, 6-0.
SNIDER 4, WAYNE 1
Geisleman (S) d. Keirns 6-3, 6-0; Fenn (S) d. Bruce 6-1, 6-3; Springer (S) d. Aung 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-2; C. Dantzer/L. Dantzer (W) d. Perkins/Hein 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Rowe/Kline (S) d. Griggs/Zwick 6-0, 6-3.
BISHOP DWENGER 5, BISHOP LUERS 0
Rooney d. Calderon (BL) 6-1, 6-4; Sarrazine d. Kiracofe (BL) 7-6 (4), 6-2; McArdle d. Fink (BL) 6-1, 6-0; Miller/Bogle d. McComb/Carrillo 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Harris/Thompson d. Nelson/Plascencia 6-4, 6-1.
WEST NOBLE 5, CHURUBUSCO 0
Miller over Crick 6-1, 6-0; N. Shaw over Haverstock 6-2, 6-3; Schermerhorn over Wymer 6-0, 6-4; Phares/Bohde over Barkley/Young 6-0, 6-0; Jacobs/W. Shaw over Meeks/Crick 7-5, 6-0.
BLUFFTON 5, WABASH 0
Schwartz d. Burton 6-2. 6-0; Pressler d. Dinkins 6-1, 6-0; Worth d. Dominic Baker 6-0, 6-1; King/Stoppenhagen d. Ewing/Sparling 6-1, 6-4; Daugherty/Moser d. Fritter/Sellers 6-0, 6-0.
Volleyball
CARROLL 3, NORTHROP 0
Carroll 25-25-25: Aces—Mateny 7. Assists—Gisslen 17. Digs—3 tied with 5. Kills—Frey, Gisslen 7.
Northrop 19-17-17: Individual statistics not available
SOUTH ADAMS 3, SOUTHERN WELLS 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Myers 4. Assists—Braun 24. Digs—P. Pries 10. Kills—Summersett 6.
Southern Wells 12-10-12: Individual statistics not available
BISHOP DWENGER 3, NORWELL 0
Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—E. Hudson, Bobay 5. Assists—Lyons 16. Digs—A. Hudson 9. Kills—E. Hudson 14.
Norwell 8-10-20: Aces—Bauermesiter 2. Assists—McCabe 8. Digs—Bauermeister 8. Kills—Bailey 4
FW FALCONS 3, CANTERBURY 1
FW Falcons 25-25-17-25: Individual statistics not available
Canterbury 4-23-25-15: Aces—Nwakanma 3. Assists—Zambrano 12. Digs—Nwakanma 21. Kills—Overton 6.
BELLMONT 3, HOMESTEAD 1
Bellmont 25-23-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Homestead 10-25-22-17: Aces—Spang 4. Assists—Biedenbach 26. Digs—Krahn 12. Kills—Frey 10.
NEW HAVEN 3, WAYNE 0
New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Casey 4. Assists—Casey 20. Digs—Casey 6. Kills—Koepke 13.
Wayne 24-15-16: Individual statistics not available
JAY COUNTY 3, BLUFFTON 0
Jay County 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton 14-18-15: Nusbaumer 1. Assists—Baumgartner 10. Digs—Reiff, Drayer 14. Kills—Nusbamer 6.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 3,
BISHOP LUERS 0
Blackhawk Christian 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bishop Luers 22-23-12: Aces—Dippold 5. Assists—Dippold 25. Digs—Henry 10. Kills—Sweeney 18.
