Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
LOCAL
Golf
MEN
RAILROADERS LEAGUE
At Chestnut Hill
Front Nine:George Hathaway, Chon Michael, Bruce Bright -6
Back Nine: Mike Harris, Jim Bubb, Joel Clemmer, Tom Seagel -5
Closest to the Pin: Owen Roberts hole 5, Bob Wherhowatz 7, Bill Brannan 14, Joel Clemmer 16
WOMEN
BROOKWOOD LEAGUE
Low Gross: 1. Kay Yoder 81; 2. Jody Ault 83
Low Net: 1. Mary Lou Crandall 71; 2. Mary Beth Patterson 71
Silver
Low Gross: 1. Beth Smith 93; 2. Sandy Bilger 99
Low Net: 1. Carol Scher 73; 2. Louis Kattman 84
Low Putts: Mary Lou Crandall 29
AUTUMN RIDGE
First Flight
Low Gross: Donna Shook 82
Low Net: Toni Ohlman 72
Low Putts: Bobbie Buroff 26
Second Flight
Low Gross: Carol Homrig 104
Low Net: Vicki Pittman 68
Low Putts: Shirley Taylor 36
