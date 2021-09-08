The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am

    LOCAL

    Golf

    MEN

    RAILROADERS LEAGUE

    At Chestnut Hill

    Front Nine:George Hathaway, Chon Michael, Bruce Bright -6

    Back Nine: Mike Harris, Jim Bubb, Joel Clemmer, Tom Seagel -5

    Closest to the Pin: Owen Roberts hole 5, Bob Wherhowatz 7, Bill Brannan 14, Joel Clemmer 16

    WOMEN

    BROOKWOOD LEAGUE

    Low Gross: 1. Kay Yoder 81; 2. Jody Ault 83

    Low Net: 1. Mary Lou Crandall 71; 2. Mary Beth Patterson 71

    Silver

    Low Gross: 1. Beth Smith 93; 2. Sandy Bilger 99

    Low Net: 1. Carol Scher 73; 2. Louis Kattman 84

    Low Putts: Mary Lou Crandall 29

    AUTUMN RIDGE

    First Flight

    Low Gross: Donna Shook 82

    Low Net: Toni Ohlman 72

    Low Putts: Bobbie Buroff 26

    Second Flight

    Low Gross: Carol Homrig 104

    Low Net: Vicki Pittman 68

    Low Putts: Shirley Taylor 36

