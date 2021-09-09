AUTO RACING

Cup Series

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400 SALUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting ninth.

Last race: Denny Hamlin held off regular-season champion Kyle Larson in a late green-flag run at Darlington to earn his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Hamlin’s victory moved him from seventh to second in points, 34 behind Larson. Martin Truex Jr. is third, 44 back. Kurt Busch is 54 back and Ryan Blaney is 58 behind. ... Kevin Harvick (seventh) and Tyler Reddick (12th) are the only winless drivers in the field of 16.

Next race: Sept. 18, Bristol, Tennessee.

Xfinity Series

GO BOWLING 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won on consecutive days after starting 16th and 14th.

Last race: Noah Gragson grabbed the lead from Daniel Hemric in overtime at Darlington and held it the rest of the way to clinch a playoff berth.

Next race: Sept. 17, Bristol, Tennessee.

IndyCar

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 3:15 p.m., Round 1, Group 1, 3:35 p.m., Round 1, Group 2, 3:55, Round 2; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 216.04 miles.

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Josef Newgarden won after starting third at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Sept. 19, Monterey, California.