Basketball

2021-22 SCHEDULES

Note: Non-conference games could still be added and all game times are TBD

MEN

INDIANA

Nov. 9: E. Michigan

Nov. 12: No. Illinois

Nov. 17: St. John’s

Nov. 21: Louisiana

Nov. 23: Jackson St.

Nov. 27: Marshall

Nov. 30: at Syracuse

Dec. 4: Nebraska

Dec. 8: at Wisconsin

Dec. 12: Merrimack

Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame, at Indpls.

Dec. 22: No. Kentucky

Dec. 29: UNC Asheville

Jan. 2: at Penn St.

Jan. 6: Ohio St.

Jan. 9: Minnesota

Jan. 13: at Iowa

Jan. 17: at Nebraska

Jan. 20: Purdue

Jan. 23: Michigan

Jan. 26: Penn St.

Jan. 29: at Maryland

Feb. 5: Illinois

Feb. 8: at Northwestern

Feb. 12: at Michigan St.

Feb. 15: Wisconsin

Feb. 19: at Ohio St.

Feb. 24: Maryland

Feb. 27: at Minnesota

March 2: Rutgers

March 5: at Purdue

PURDUE

Nov. 4: Indianapolis

Nov. 9: Bellarmine

Nov. 12: Indiana St.

Nov. 16: Wright St.

Nov. 20: vs. UNC, at Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee or Villanova, at Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 26: Omaha

Nov. 30: Florida St.

Dec. 3: Iowa

Dec. 9: at Rutgers

Dec. 12: vs. NC State, at Brooklyn

Dec. 18: vs. Butler, at Indpls.

Dec. 20: Incarnate Word

Dec. 29: Nicholls

Jan. 3: Wisconsin

Jan. 8: at Penn St.

Jan. 11: at Michigan

Jan. 14: Nebraska

Jan. 17: at Illinois

Jan. 20: at Indiana

Jan. 23: Northwestern

Jan. 27: at Iowa

Jan. 30: Ohio St.

Feb. 2: at Minnesota

Feb. 5: Michigan

Feb. 10: Illinois

Feb. 13: Maryland

Feb. 16: at Northwestern

Feb. 20: Rutgers

Feb. 26: at Michigan St.

March 1: at Wisconsin

March 5: Indiana

WOMEN

INDIANA

Nov. 14: Kentucky

Nov. 25: vs. Stanford, at Nassau

Nov. 27: vs. Miami, at Nassau

Dec. 2: NC State

Dec. 6: Penn St.

Dec. 12: at Ohio St.

Dec. 30: at Rutgers

Jan. 2: Maryland

Jan. 5: at Wisconsin

Jan. 13: Nebraska

Jan. 16: at Purdue

Jan. 19: Michigan St.

Jan. 23: at Iowa

Jan. 27: Illinois

Jan. 30: at Michigan

Feb. 3: Minnesota

Feb. 6: Purdue

Feb. 10: at Illinois

Feb. 14: at Nebraska

Feb. 17: Northwestern

Feb. 20: Iowa

Feb. 25 or 26: at Maryland

PURDUE

Nov. 7: Findlay (exhib.)

Nov. 10: at W. Kentucky

Nov. 14: W. Michigan

Nov. 17: at Illinois St.

Nov. 20: Dayton

Nov. 22: Marshall

Nov. 25: vs. West Virginia, at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Nov. 27: vs. Florida St. or BYU, at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Dec. 1: Georgia Tech

Dec. 5: Ohio St.

Dec. 8: at Maryland

Dec. 12: Denver

Dec. 19: Miami

Dec. 21: North Alabama

Dec. 30: at Wisconsin

Jan. 2: Rutgers

Jan. 9: at Michigan St.

Jan. 13: Iowa

Jan. 16: Indiana

Jan. 20: at Illinois

Jan. 24: at Michigan

Jan. 27: Minnesota

Jan. 30: at Nebraska

Feb. 3: Northwestern

Feb. 6: at Indiana

Feb. 9: Penn St.

Feb. 17: Illinois

Feb. 20: at Rutgers

Feb. 24: at Northwestern

Feb. 27: Wisconsin

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 1 0 38 21 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 0 45 31 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 14 Indiana 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6 Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 1 61 59 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 21 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 0 1 31 45 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

Saturday

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, noon

Indiana St. at Northwestern, noon

Oregon at Ohio St., noon

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., noon

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Purdue at UConn, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Sept. 17

Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sept. 18

Cincinnati at Indiana, noon

Michigan St. at Miami, noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon

No. Illinois at Michigan, noon

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East