The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    L.A. Dodgers -190 at St. Louis +160
    N.Y. Mets -156 at Miami +141
    at Philadelphia -180 Colorado +160
    at Atlanta -210 Washington +183

    American League

    at Oakland -130 Chicago WS +115
    at Cleveland -135 Minnesota +120
    at Baltimore -127 Kansas City +112
    at N.Y. Yankees -115 Toronto +100

    College Football

    Saturday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Virginia 10 10 (55) Illinois
    at Minnesota 20½ 19½ (54) Miami (OH)
    at Mich. St. 20½ 19½ (54) Y’town St.
    at N’western 20½ 19½ (54) Indiana St.
    at Ohio St. 14 14½ (63½) Oregon
    Pittsburgh (57) at Tenn.
    at Okla. St. 12½ 13½ (52½) Tulsa
    Florida 29 28 (58) at S. Florida
    at Virg. Tech 19 19 (54) Mid. Tenn.
    Rutgers 2 (52) at Syracuse
    at Notre Dame 18½ 16½ (55) Toledo
    Purdue 32½ 33½ (57½) at UConn
    at Nebraska 12 13½ (54½) Buffalo
    at Georgia 27½ 25½ (46) UAB
    at Penn St. 22½ 22 (57½) Ball St.
    Texas A&M 17 17 (50½) at Colorado
    at Iowa St. (46) Iowa
    Houston 8 (54) at Rice
    at Wisconsin 24 26 (52) E. Michigan
    Texas 6 (57) at Arkansas
    at Miami 8 (54½) App. St.
    NC State 2 (55) at Miss. St.
    at Kentucky 5 5 (56) Missouri
    at N. Carolina 25½ 25½ (66) Georgia St.
    at Michigan (49) Washington
    at Arizona 1 (47½) S. Diego St.
    Utah 7 7 (48) at BYU
    at Arizona St. 33 32 (53) UNLV
    at USC 17½ 17 (51½) Stanford
    at Oregon St. 11½ 11 (63½) Hawaii

    NFL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Tampa Bay 8 (52) Dallas

    Sunday

    Jacksonville (44½) at Houston
    Minnesota 3 (48) at Cincinnati
    Seattle 2 (49½) at Indpls.
    at Tennessee 3 3 (52½) Arizona
    at Buffalo (48½) Pittsburgh
    San Francisco (45) at Detroit
    L.A. Chargers 1 1 (44½) at Wash.
    at Carolina 4 5 (45) N.Y. Jets
    at Atlanta (48½) Philadelphia
    at Kansas City (54½) Cleveland
    Green Bay 2 4 (50) at N. Orleans
    at N. England 3 (43½) Miami
    Denver 1 (41½) at N.Y. Giants
    at L.A. Rams 7 (46) Chicago

    Monday

    Baltimore 5 (51) at Las Vegas

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story