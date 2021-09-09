Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-190
|at St. Louis
|+160
|N.Y. Mets
|-156
|at Miami
|+141
|at Philadelphia
|-180
|Colorado
|+160
|at Atlanta
|-210
|Washington
|+183
American League
|at Oakland
|-130
|Chicago WS
|+115
|at Cleveland
|-135
|Minnesota
|+120
|at Baltimore
|-127
|Kansas City
|+112
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-115
|Toronto
|+100
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Virginia
|10
|10
|(55)
|Illinois
|at Minnesota
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Miami (OH)
|at Mich. St.
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Y’town St.
|at N’western
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Indiana St.
|at Ohio St.
|14
|14½
|(63½)
|Oregon
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|3½
|(57)
|at Tenn.
|at Okla. St.
|12½
|13½
|(52½)
|Tulsa
|Florida
|29
|28
|(58)
|at S. Florida
|at Virg. Tech
|19
|19
|(54)
|Mid. Tenn.
|Rutgers
|1½
|2
|(52)
|at Syracuse
|at Notre Dame
|18½
|16½
|(55)
|Toledo
|Purdue
|32½
|33½
|(57½)
|at UConn
|at Nebraska
|12
|13½
|(54½)
|Buffalo
|at Georgia
|27½
|25½
|(46)
|UAB
|at Penn St.
|22½
|22
|(57½)
|Ball St.
|Texas A&M
|17
|17
|(50½)
|at Colorado
|at Iowa St.
|3½
|4½
|(46)
|Iowa
|Houston
|9½
|8
|(54)
|at Rice
|at Wisconsin
|24
|26
|(52)
|E. Michigan
|Texas
|6
|6½
|(57)
|at Arkansas
|at Miami
|7½
|8
|(54½)
|App. St.
|NC State
|2
|2½
|(55)
|at Miss. St.
|at Kentucky
|5
|5
|(56)
|Missouri
|at N. Carolina
|25½
|25½
|(66)
|Georgia St.
|at Michigan
|5½
|6½
|(49)
|Washington
|at Arizona
|1
|1½
|(47½)
|S. Diego St.
|Utah
|7
|7
|(48)
|at BYU
|at Arizona St.
|33
|32
|(53)
|UNLV
|at USC
|17½
|17
|(51½)
|Stanford
|at Oregon St.
|11½
|11
|(63½)
|Hawaii
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Tampa Bay
|6½
|8
|(52)
|Dallas
Sunday
|Jacksonville
|2½
|2½
|(44½)
|at Houston
|Minnesota
|3½
|3
|(48)
|at Cincinnati
|Seattle
|2
|2½
|(49½)
|at Indpls.
|at Tennessee
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Arizona
|at Buffalo
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|7½
|7½
|(45)
|at Detroit
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|(44½)
|at Wash.
|at Carolina
|4
|5
|(45)
|N.Y. Jets
|at Atlanta
|3½
|3½
|(48½)
|Philadelphia
|at Kansas City
|5½
|6½
|(54½)
|Cleveland
|Green Bay
|2
|4
|(50)
|at N. Orleans
|at N. England
|1½
|3
|(43½)
|Miami
|Denver
|1
|2½
|(41½)
|at N.Y. Giants
|at L.A. Rams
|7
|7½
|(46)
|Chicago
Monday
|Baltimore
|5
|4½
|(51)
|at Las Vegas
