TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Miguel Romero from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk to Las Vegas, retroactive to Sept. 7.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RH Randy Arozarena on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Josh Lowe from Durham. Designated RHP David hess for assignment. Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Julian Merryweather from the 60-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game. Optioned RHP Bryan Baker to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the reserve/COVID-19 IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Seth Frankoff.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East) and signed him to a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Colton Welker and RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the paternity list. Optioned INF Joshua Fuentes to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Jesus Aguilar on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 2B Jordy Mercer to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Tyler Cook, Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson, and Gs Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. Released P Dom Maggio from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Trenton Cannon. Placed RB Justice Hill on injured reserve. Released S Jordan Richards. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell and DT Reginald Mckenzie to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Treyvon Hester from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DTs Margus Hunt and Damion Squard to the practice squad. Released DT Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Noah Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed K Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. Signed WR Danny Amendola. Released LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick to the practice squad. Released K/P Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released LS Cole Mazza from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Placed T Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RT Brian O’Neill to a multi-year contract extension. Released OG Dru Samia from injured reserve with a injury settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Nate Ebner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain III.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nate Gerry to the practice squad. Released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Tanner Muse to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Bradley McDougald, C Corey Levin and DB Chris Jones to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.