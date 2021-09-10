The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 88 52 .629
    Boston 80 62 .563 9
    New York 78 62 .557 10
    Toronto 77 62 .554 10½
    Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 80 60 .571
    Cleveland 69 69 .500 10
    Detroit 66 75 .468 14½
    Kansas City 63 77 .450 17
    Minnesota 62 78 .443 18

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 81 58 .583
    Oakland 76 64 .543
    Seattle 76 64 .543
    Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½
    Texas 51 88 .367 30

    Today

    Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

    Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

    Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

    Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

    Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

    Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

    Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

    Saturday

    Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

    Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., gm1

    Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., gm2

    Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

    Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

    Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

    Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 73 65 .529
    Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3
    New York 70 71 .496
    Miami 59 81 .421 15
    Washington 58 81 .417 15½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Milwaukee 86 55 .610
    Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12
    St. Louis 71 68 .511 14
    Chicago 65 76 .461 21
    Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    San Francisco 90 50 .643
    Los Angeles 88 53 .624
    San Diego 74 65 .532 15½
    Colorado 64 77 .454 26½
    Arizona 45 95 .321 45

    Today

    San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

    Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

    Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

    Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

    Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

    Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

    Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

    Washington at Atlanta, late

    Saturday

    San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

    Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

    Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

    Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

    San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    OAKLAND 3,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1

    Chicago Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
    Robert cf 4 0 2 0 Marte cf 4 1 2 0
    Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
    Grandal dh-c 3 0 0 0 Chapmn 3b 2 0 0 1
    Vaughn rf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0
    Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 Canha rf 2 0 0 0
    Hamilton lf 4 0 1 0 Kemp lf 3 0 1 1
    Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
    Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
    Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
    Tepera p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 28 3 6 2

    Chicago 001 000 000—1 Oakland 012 000 00x—3

    E—López (2). DP—Chicago 0, Oakland 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Oakland 5. 2B—Hernandez (18), Gonzalez (1), Lowrie (26). 3B—Hamilton (3), Kemp (3). SB—Marte (22). SF—Chapman (9).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    López L,3-2 5 6 3 1 3 2
    Burr 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Oakland

    Manaea W,9-9 7 5 1 1 1 9
    Romo H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Chafin S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ron Kulpa. T—2:41. A—5,078 (46,847).

    CLEVELAND 4,

    MINNESOTA 1

    Minnesota Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 1 1 0
    Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0
    Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1
    Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
    Sanó 1b 2 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0
    Rooker lf 3 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 0 2 0
    Gordon cf-ss 2 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0
    Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
    Jeffers ph-c 1 0 1 0 Mercado rf 3 1 1 1
    Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
    Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0
    Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 9 4

    Minnesota 010 000 000—1 Cleveland 002 100 10x—4

    DP—Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B—Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR—Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Albers L,1-2 4 6 3 3 4 2
    Farrell 2 1 0 0 1 2
    Garza Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Coulombe 1 1 0 0 1 1

    Cleveland

    Quantrl W,5-3 7 2/3 4 1 1 2 5
    Parker H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Clase S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:46. A—11,846 (34,788).

    LATE WEDNESDAY

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    OAKLAND 5,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1

    Chicago Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Harrisn 2b 4 0 1 0
    Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 0
    Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1
    Grandal c 4 0 2 0 Chapmn 3b 4 1 1 1
    Sheets dh 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 1 2 0
    Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 2 1
    García ss 3 1 1 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
    Goodwin rf 4 0 2 0 Pinder rf 4 1 1 1
    Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 1 1
    Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 1
    Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 33 5 10 5
    Chicago 000 010 000—1
    Oakland 010 112 00x—5

    E—Olson (6). DP—Chicago 0, Oakland 3. LOB—Chicago 7, Oakland 6. 2B—Grandal (6), García (18), Marte (11), Canha (21). 3B—Pinder (1). HR—Chapman (25).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Keuchl L,8-9 5 2/3 8 5 5 1 3
    Ruiz 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Wright 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Oakland

    Montas W,12-9 7 6 1 1 2 7
    Chafin 2 2 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Keuchel (Gomes). WP—Montas. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—2:50. A—8,147 (46,847).

    TORONTO 6,

    N.Y. YANKEES 3

    Toronto New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 1 1 3
    Grichk ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
    Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
    GuerreroJr 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 0
    Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 LMhieu 2b 4 0 1 0
    Hrnándz rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0
    Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
    Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 0 0
    Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0
    Lamb 3b 3 1 0 1 Vlzquez ss 2 0 0 0
    Jansen c 2 1 0 0 Tors ph-ss 1 0 0 0
    Totals 32 6 7 5 Totals 33 3 7 3
    Toronto 000 300 111—6
    New York 000 030 000—3

    E—Velazquez (3). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B—Gurriel Jr. (2). HR—Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB—Hernández (11). SF—Lamb (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Toronto

    Manoah 5 2/3 5 3 3 3 4
    Rchrds W,6-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Cimber H,6 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 3
    Romano S,16 1 0 0 0 0 1

    New York

    Gil 3 1/3 1 3 3 7 6
    Luetge 1 2/3 1 0 0 2 1
    Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Holmes L,3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
    Green 1 2 1 1 0 2
    Chapman 2/3 1 1 1 2 1
    Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. WP—Gil, Luetge, Chapman. Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:54. A—25,873 (47,309).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 60 50 .545
    Lake County (Cleve.) 60 51 .541 ½
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 57 54 .514
    West Michigan (Det.) 54 56 .491 6
    Lansing (Oakand) 53 58 .477
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 52 59 .468

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 71 37 .657
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 61 50 .550 11½
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 53 57 .482 19
    Beloit (Miami) 51 59 .464 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 48 61 .440 23½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 41 69 .373 31

    Thursday

    Lansing 7, TINCAPS 4

    Lake County 9, Dayton 8

    West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5

    Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4

    Peoria at Quad Cities, late

    South Bend at Beloit, late

    Today

    Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.

    LUGNUTS 7, TINCAPS 4

    Lansing Fort Wayne
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Selman dh 5 0 0 0 Hassell III cf 4 1 2 1
    Beck cf 5 0 0 0 Givin 2b 5 0 0 0
    Simoneit c 5 1 2 2 Angeles ss 2 0 0 0
    Vance 3b 3 2 1 0 Ornelas rf 4 1 1 0
    Butler rf 4 1 0 1 Lopez dh 4 0 0 0
    Harris 2b 3 0 1 1 Mathis 3b 3 0 1 0
    Swift ss 4 0 0 0 Solarte lf 4 1 2 0
    McColl 1b 3 2 1 1 Alarcon 1b 3 0 0 0
    Butler lf 1 1 1 1 Duarte c 4 1 2 1
    Totals 33 7 6 6 Totals 33 4 8 2

    Lansing 032 200 000—7 Fort Wayne 010 000 012—4

    LOB—Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 7. 2B—Simoneit. SB—Vance 2, Simoneit, Swift. E—Vance.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Lansing

    Brlngmr W,4-9 7 4 1 1 3 5
    Pineda 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Mora 1 3 2 2 0 1

    Fort Wayne

    Moser L,4-7 2 3 3 3 1 4
    Morales 3 3 4 4 3 5
    Schlichtholz 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Walter 2 0 0 0 1 4
    Perez 1 0 0 0 1 2

    WP—Moser, Morales, Pineda 2. HBP—Harris (by Walter); Angels (by Birlingmair). Umpires—Home, Jennifer Pawol; First, Thomas O’Neil. T—3:22. A—4,534.

