Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|—
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|New York
|78
|62
|.557
|10
|Toronto
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|Baltimore
|45
|94
|.324
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|14½
|Kansas City
|63
|77
|.450
|17
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|—
|Oakland
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
Today
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Saturday
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., gm1
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., gm2
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|65
|.529
|—
|Philadelphia
|71
|69
|.507
|3
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|4½
|Miami
|59
|81
|.421
|15
|Washington
|58
|81
|.417
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|—
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|12
|St. Louis
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|Chicago
|65
|76
|.461
|21
|Pittsburgh
|50
|90
|.357
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|90
|50
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|15½
|Colorado
|64
|77
|.454
|26½
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45
Today
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3
Washington at Atlanta, late
Saturday
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
OAKLAND 3,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1
|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapmn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|2
Chicago
E—López (2). DP—Chicago 0, Oakland 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Oakland 5. 2B—Hernandez (18), Gonzalez (1), Lowrie (26). 3B—Hamilton (3), Kemp (3). SB—Marte (22). SF—Chapman (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|López L,3-2
|5
|6
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Burr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oakland
|Manaea W,9-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Romo H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin S,3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ron Kulpa. T—2:41. A—5,078 (46,847).
CLEVELAND 4,
MINNESOTA 1
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gordon cf-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
Minnesota
DP—Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B—Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR—Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Albers L,1-2
|4
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Farrell
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garza Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Cleveland
|Quantrl W,5-3
|7 2/3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Parker H,3
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase S,22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:46. A—11,846 (34,788).
LATE WEDNESDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
OAKLAND 5,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1
|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrisn 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chapmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sheets dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|García ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|Oakland
|010
|112
|00x—5
E—Olson (6). DP—Chicago 0, Oakland 3. LOB—Chicago 7, Oakland 6. 2B—Grandal (6), García (18), Marte (11), Canha (21). 3B—Pinder (1). HR—Chapman (25).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Keuchl L,8-9
|5 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Oakland
|Montas W,12-9
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Chafin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Keuchel (Gomes). WP—Montas. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—2:50. A—8,147 (46,847).
TORONTO 6,
N.Y. YANKEES 3
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Grichk ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|GuerreroJr 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMhieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnándz rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tors ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Toronto
|000
|300
|111—6
|New York
|000
|030
|000—3
E—Velazquez (3). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B—Gurriel Jr. (2). HR—Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB—Hernández (11). SF—Lamb (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Manoah
|5 2/3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Rchrds W,6-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cimber H,6
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romano S,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Gil
|3 1/3
|1
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Luetge
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes L,3-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chapman
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Peralta
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. WP—Gil, Luetge, Chapman. Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:54. A—25,873 (47,309).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|60
|50
|.545
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|60
|51
|.541
|½
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|57
|54
|.514
|3½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|54
|56
|.491
|6
|Lansing (Oakand)
|53
|58
|.477
|7½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|52
|59
|.468
|8½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|71
|37
|.657
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|61
|50
|.550
|11½
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|53
|57
|.482
|19
|Beloit (Miami)
|51
|59
|.464
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|48
|61
|.440
|23½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|41
|69
|.373
|31
Thursday
Lansing 7, TINCAPS 4
Lake County 9, Dayton 8
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5
Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4
Peoria at Quad Cities, late
South Bend at Beloit, late
Today
Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.
LUGNUTS 7, TINCAPS 4
|Lansing
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Selman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hassell III cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Beck cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Givin 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simoneit c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Angeles ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vance 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ornelas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Butler rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Lopez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mathis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swift ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McColl 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Alarcon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butler lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Duarte c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|6
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|2
Lansing
LOB—Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 7. 2B—Simoneit. SB—Vance 2, Simoneit, Swift. E—Vance.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Lansing
|Brlngmr W,4-9
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Pineda
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mora
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Fort Wayne
|Moser L,4-7
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Morales
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Schlichtholz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Walter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP—Moser, Morales, Pineda 2. HBP—Harris (by Walter); Angels (by Birlingmair). Umpires—Home, Jennifer Pawol; First, Thomas O’Neil. T—3:22. A—4,534.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story