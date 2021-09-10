Toronto New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 1 1 3 Grichk ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 GuerreroJr 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 LMhieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Hrnándz rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0 Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 1 0 1 Vlzquez ss 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 2 1 0 0 Tors ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 6 7 5 Totals 33 3 7 3 Toronto 000 300 111—6 New York 000 030 000—3

E—Velazquez (3). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B—Gurriel Jr. (2). HR—Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB—Hernández (11). SF—Lamb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Manoah 5 2/3 5 3 3 3 4 Rchrds W,6-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cimber H,6 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 3 Romano S,16 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York

Gil 3 1/3 1 3 3 7 6 Luetge 1 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holmes L,3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Green 1 2 1 1 0 2 Chapman 2/3 1 1 1 2 1 Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. WP—Gil, Luetge, Chapman. Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:54. A—25,873 (47,309).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 60 50 .545 — Lake County (Cleve.) 60 51 .541 ½ Dayton (Cincinnati) 57 54 .514 3½ West Michigan (Det.) 54 56 .491 6 Lansing (Oakand) 53 58 .477 7½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 52 59 .468 8½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 71 37 .657 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 61 50 .550 11½ Wisconsin (Milw.) 53 57 .482 19 Beloit (Miami) 51 59 .464 21 South Bend (Cubs) 48 61 .440 23½ Peoria (St. Louis) 41 69 .373 31

Thursday

Lansing 7, TINCAPS 4

Lake County 9, Dayton 8

West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5

Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4

Peoria at Quad Cities, late

South Bend at Beloit, late

Today

Dayton at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Lansing at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 8 p.m.

LUGNUTS 7, TINCAPS 4

Lansing Fort Wayne ab r h bi ab r h bi Selman dh 5 0 0 0 Hassell III cf 4 1 2 1 Beck cf 5 0 0 0 Givin 2b 5 0 0 0 Simoneit c 5 1 2 2 Angeles ss 2 0 0 0 Vance 3b 3 2 1 0 Ornelas rf 4 1 1 0 Butler rf 4 1 0 1 Lopez dh 4 0 0 0 Harris 2b 3 0 1 1 Mathis 3b 3 0 1 0 Swift ss 4 0 0 0 Solarte lf 4 1 2 0 McColl 1b 3 2 1 1 Alarcon 1b 3 0 0 0 Butler lf 1 1 1 1 Duarte c 4 1 2 1 Totals 33 7 6 6 Totals 33 4 8 2 Lansing 032 200 000—7 Fort Wayne 010 000 012—4

LOB—Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 7. 2B—Simoneit. SB—Vance 2, Simoneit, Swift. E—Vance.

IP H R ER BB SO

Lansing

Brlngmr W,4-9 7 4 1 1 3 5 Pineda 1 1 1 1 1 1 Mora 1 3 2 2 0 1

Fort Wayne

Moser L,4-7 2 3 3 3 1 4 Morales 3 3 4 4 3 5 Schlichtholz 1 0 0 0 1 2 Walter 2 0 0 0 1 4 Perez 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP—Moser, Morales, Pineda 2. HBP—Harris (by Walter); Angels (by Birlingmair). Umpires—Home, Jennifer Pawol; First, Thomas O’Neil. T—3:22. A—4,534.

Share this article Email story