Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Washington
|10
|18
|.357
|12
|Atlanta
|7
|21
|.250
|15
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Minnesota
|18
|10
|.643
|2½
|Dallas
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Connecticut at Los Angeles, late
Today
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
