    Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 22 6 .786
    x-Chicago 15 14 .517
    New York 11 18 .379 11½
    Washington 10 18 .357 12
    Atlanta 7 21 .250 15
    Indiana 6 21 .222 15½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
    x-Seattle 20 10 .667
    x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2
    x-Minnesota 18 10 .643
    Dallas 12 17 .414 9
    Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Thursday

    Connecticut at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

