Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA LEADERS
Rushing
|car.
|yds
|TD
|Hoover, Central Noble
|69
|653
|11
|Brown, Snider
|67
|622
|7
|Rogers, Heritage
|70
|436
|5
|LDavis, Eastside
|69
|427
|6
|Nelson, Wayne
|70
|404
|4
|Hale, Luers
|70
|389
|6
|Carico, East Noble
|32
|359
|5
|Sievers, Columbia City
|53
|354
|2
|Graft, Norwell
|26
|314
|5
|Colbert, Norwell
|37
|311
|4
|Koskie, Garrett
|78
|302
|3
|Lambert, North Side
|56
|274
|2
|Crawford, Leo
|11
|270
|6
|Holman, Eastside
|34
|260
|2
|Leavell, Snider
|26
|232
|1
|Summersett, S. Adams
|38
|232
|3
|Becker, Carroll
|19
|228
|2
Passing
|C-A-I
|yds
|TD
|Clark, Luers
|62-94-2
|950
|10
|Mattox, Concordia
|48-84-4
|594
|6
|Irk, DeKalb
|46-113-5
|512
|5
|Hunt, Bluffton
|32-47-1
|505
|4
|Slaven, Homestead
|36-55-2
|491
|6
|Norfleet III, Northrop
|34-57-1
|459
|3
|LDavis, Eastside
|26-39-1
|434
|7
|OWanner, S3 Adams
|19-30-0
|420
|5
|Ulman, Bellmont
|26-51-4
|396
|2
|Lytle, Garrett
|34-54-2
|384
|2
|Brazel, East Noble
|15-25-2
|323
|4
|Becker, Carroll
|26-48-2
|321
|5
Receiving
|catches
|yards
|Glenn, Luers
|21
|425
|Sparrow, Homestead
|18
|219
|Johnson, Concordia
|17
|259
|Reiff, Bluffton
|17
|249
|Hess, Garrett
|17
|148
|Coverstone, Carroll
|16
|379
|Schoch, South Adams
|14
|301
|Lake, Luers
|14
|230
|Montoya, DeKalb
|14
|151
|Johnson, North Side
|13
|134
|Anderson, Homestead
|12
|223
|Hill, Luers
|12
|127
|Billingsley, Snider
|12
|128
|Lenegar, Bellmont
|11
|207
|Young, DeKalb
|10
|127
|Collins, Wayne
|10
|72
|Davis, Northrop
|9
|233
|Schmenk, Northrop
|9
|100
|Juarez, Snider
|9
|86
|Baker, Bellmont
|9
|74
Scoring
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Ttl
|Hoover, Central Noble
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Brown, Snider
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Hale, Luers
|6
|0
|0
|36
|LDavis, Eastside
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Crawford, Leo
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Rogers, Heritage
|5
|0
|4
|34
|Carico, East Noble
|5
|0
|2
|32
|Sheron, Leo
|5
|0
|2
|32
|Lytle, Garrett
|5
|0
|1
|31
|Coverstone, Carroll
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Steele, Dwenger
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Black, Adams Central
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Graft, Norwell
|5
|0
|0
|30
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|4
|0
|2
|26
|Nelson, Wayne
|4
|0
|2
|26
|Smith Jr., Homestead
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Fuchs, Homestead
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jarrett, Homestead
|0
|2
|18
|24
|Glenn, Luers
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Collins, Wayne
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Arntz, Columbia City
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Colbert, Norwell
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Schoch, South Adams
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Buroff, Churubusco
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Wallace, Eastside
|4
|0
|0
|24
Sacks
|Total
|Christmon, Homestead
|4.5
|JTippmann, Dwenger
|4
|Rinker, Churubusco
|3.5
|Young, Wayne
|3
|Charles, East Noble
|3
|Bianski, Churubusco
|3
|Carey, Dwenger
|2.5
|Daring, Luers
|2.5
|Blake, Churubusco
|2.5
Interceptions
|Total
|Bennett, Carroll
|3
|Hacker, Huntington North
|3
|Clopton, New Haven
|3
|Diffendarfer, Central Noble
|3
|Rusher, Concordia
|2
|Vance, Dwenger
|2
|Boone, Northrop
|2
|Arntz, Columbia City
|2
|Ringger, Norwell
|2
|Nondorf, Churubusco
|2
|Munsey, Eastside
|2
Fumble recoveries
|Total
|Smith, Carroll
|2
|Rusher, Concordia
|2
|Uher, Columbia City
|2
|Stewart, Columbia City
|2
|Dunlap, Central Noble
|2
|BDavis, Eastside
|2
|Veach, Whitko
|2
Golf
CARROLL 176, DEKALB 198
At Autumn Ridge
Carroll: GeRue 40, Straley 49, Neal 43, Carr 44, Harris 69
DeKalb: Vone 41, Pfister 48, Traylor 54, Cox 55, Fordyce 69-
COLUMBIA CITY 180, LEO 199
At Bridgewater
Columbia City: Pequignot 46, McCammon 45, Fowler 43, Bell 46, Hall 50
Leo: M. Freeman 44, T. Freeman 52, Houtz 59, Miller 46, Cain 57
WESTVIEW 212, CHURUBUSCO 288
At Eel River
Westview: Haarer 43, Brown 54, Eash 59, Yoder 56
Churubusco: Tonkel 53, walters 52, Stroder 62, Baker 55
Soccer
BOYS
WEST NOBLE 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
|Bethany Christian
|1
|0
|—
|1
|West Noble
|0
|2
|—
|2
Bethany Christian Individual statistics not available
G—Diaz, Torres. A—Macias 2.
NORTH SIDE 2, HERITAGE 1
|North Side
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Heritage
|1
|0
|—
|1
North Side Individual statistics not available
G—Lomow. A—Reece.
Tennis
BISHOP DWENGER 3, CONCORDIA 2
Gerig (C) d. Sarrazine 6-0, 6-0; Miller (BD) d. N/A 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; McArdle (BD) d. Ely 6-2, 7-6; Rooney/harris (BD) d. Hoggins/N/A 7-5, 6-4; Stemm/N/A (C) d. Bogle/O’Brien 6-1, 7-5.
SNIDER 4, NORTRHOP 1
Geisleman (S) d. Schmuelca 6-0, 6-0; Fenn (S) d. Mon 6-0, 6-1; Springer (S) d. Wannell 6-0, 6-0; Mburu/Lewis (N) d. Perkins/Hein 6-1, 7-6; Hildebrand/McLaughlin d. Clark/Houk 6-4, 6-1.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 5, NEW HAVEN 0
Kitchen d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Daugherty d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Mickley d. Yoquelet 6-0, 6-0; Weill/Eckert d. Exner/McNeil 6-0, 6-0; Fusselman/Zahn d. Smith/Turner 6-0, 6-0.
WEST NOBLE 5, ANGOLA 0
Miller d. Pontorno 6-1, 6-1; N. Shaw d. Koch 6-4, 6-1; Schermerhorn d. Warren 6-2, 6-1; Bohde/Phares d. Miller/Libey 6-3, 6-4; Jacobs/W. Shaw d. Bruick/Aldred 7-5, 6-1.
BLUFFTON 3, JAY COUNTY 2
Schwartz (B) d. Heniser 6-3, 6-2; A. Dirksen (JC) d. Pressler 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; S. Dirksen (JC) d. Moser 6-4, 6-1; King/Stoppenhagen (B) d. Myers/Myers 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Daugherty/Reifsteck (B) d. Simmons/Muhlenkamp 6-3, 6-3.
WAYNE 4, SOUTH SIDE 1
Cox (SS) d. Keirns 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Bruce (W) d. Johns 6-4, 6-0; Aung (W) d. Pancake 6-1, 6-0; C. Dantzer/L. Dantzer (W) d. Robbins/Hicks 6-1, 6-2; Griggs/Zwick (W) d. Plumb/Aung Oo 6-0, 7-5.
BISHOP LUERS 5, NORTH SIDE 0
Calderon d. Jordan 6-0, 6-0; Kiracofe d. Graves 6-0, 6-1; Fink won by forfeit; McComb/Carrillo d. Oliva/Serratos 6-2, 6-3; Plascencia/Nelson d. Cox/Espinosa 6-1, 6-3.
DEKALB 3, COLUMBIA CITY 2
Rongos (CC) d. Holwerda 6-4, 7-6; Krider (CC) d. Kr. Nagel 6-4, 6-2; Derrow (D) d. Finefrock 6-1, 6-2; Ehmke/Ki. Nagel (D) d. Kuhmichael/Crawford 6-2, 6-3; Fetter/Stuckey (D) d. Wilson/Pope 6-3, 7-5.
CARROLL 5, ADAMS CENTRAL 0
Martin d. Hildebrand 6-0, 6-1; Koeneman d. Maldeney 6-2, 6-3; Mason d. Gerber 6-1, 6-3; Kosnik/Gibson d. Hawkins/Brown 6-1, 6-2; Jamison/Saylor d. Christner/Andrews 6-0, 6-0.
Volleyball
HOMESTEAD 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0
Homestead 25-25-25: Aces—Biedenbach 4. Assists—Biedenbach 16. Digs—Krahn 13. Kills—Carrico 8.
Columbia City 22-16-21: Individual statistics not available
BISHOP DWENGER 3, CARROLL 0
Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—Bobay 2. Assists—Lyons 38. Digs—Zimmerman 12. Kills—E. Hudson 24.
Carroll 20-22-19: Aces—Gisslen, Ginder 1. Assists—Matney, Gisslen 15. Digs—Ginder 13. Kills—Frey 13.
NORWELL 3, BLACKFORD 1
Norwell 20-25-25-25: Aces—Toliver 4. Assists—Wenger 11. Digs—Bauermeister 17. Kills—Mitchell 9.
Blackford 25-21-20-19: Individual statistics not available
SOUTH ADAMS 3, BLUFFTON 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton 17-18-9: Aces—Reiff 4. Assists—Baumgartner 18. Digs—Reiff 12. Kills—Nusbaumer 6.
ADAMS CENTRAL 3, NEW HAVEN 0
Adams Central 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
New Haven 21-22-22: Aces—Brant 5. Assists—Casey 23. Digs—Brant, Villa 5. Kills—Koepke 11.
