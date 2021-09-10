The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA LEADERS

    Rushing

    car. yds TD
    Hoover, Central Noble 69 653 11
    Brown, Snider 67 622 7
    Rogers, Heritage 70 436 5
    LDavis, Eastside 69 427 6
    Nelson, Wayne 70 404 4
    Hale, Luers 70 389 6
    Carico, East Noble 32 359 5
    Sievers, Columbia City 53 354 2
    Graft, Norwell 26 314 5
    Colbert, Norwell 37 311 4
    Koskie, Garrett 78 302 3
    Lambert, North Side 56 274 2
    Crawford, Leo 11 270 6
    Holman, Eastside 34 260 2
    Leavell, Snider 26 232 1
    Summersett, S. Adams 38 232 3
    Becker, Carroll 19 228 2

    Passing

    C-A-I yds TD
    Clark, Luers 62-94-2 950 10
    Mattox, Concordia 48-84-4 594 6
    Irk, DeKalb 46-113-5 512 5
    Hunt, Bluffton 32-47-1 505 4
    Slaven, Homestead 36-55-2 491 6
    Norfleet III, Northrop 34-57-1 459 3
    LDavis, Eastside 26-39-1 434 7
    OWanner, S3 Adams 19-30-0 420 5
    Ulman, Bellmont 26-51-4 396 2
    Lytle, Garrett 34-54-2 384 2
    Brazel, East Noble 15-25-2 323 4
    Becker, Carroll 26-48-2 321 5

    Receiving

    catches yards
    Glenn, Luers 21 425
    Sparrow, Homestead 18 219
    Johnson, Concordia 17 259
    Reiff, Bluffton 17 249
    Hess, Garrett 17 148
    Coverstone, Carroll 16 379
    Schoch, South Adams 14 301
    Lake, Luers 14 230
    Montoya, DeKalb 14 151
    Johnson, North Side 13 134
    Anderson, Homestead 12 223
    Hill, Luers 12 127
    Billingsley, Snider 12 128
    Lenegar, Bellmont 11 207
    Young, DeKalb 10 127
    Collins, Wayne 10 72
    Davis, Northrop 9 233
    Schmenk, Northrop 9 100
    Juarez, Snider 9 86
    Baker, Bellmont 9 74

    Scoring

    TD FG PAT Ttl
    Hoover, Central Noble 11 0 0 66
    Brown, Snider 7 0 0 42
    Hale, Luers 6 0 0 36
    LDavis, Eastside 6 0 0 36
    Crawford, Leo 6 0 0 36
    Rogers, Heritage 5 0 4 34
    Carico, East Noble 5 0 2 32
    Sheron, Leo 5 0 2 32
    Lytle, Garrett 5 0 1 31
    Coverstone, Carroll 5 0 0 30
    Steele, Dwenger 5 0 0 30
    Black, Adams Central 5 0 0 30
    Graft, Norwell 5 0 0 30
    KTippmann, Dwenger 4 0 2 26
    Nelson, Wayne 4 0 2 26
    Smith Jr., Homestead 4 0 0 24
    Fuchs, Homestead 4 0 0 24
    Jarrett, Homestead 0 2 18 24
    Glenn, Luers 4 0 0 24
    Collins, Wayne 4 0 0 24
    Arntz, Columbia City 4 0 0 24
    Colbert, Norwell 4 0 0 24
    Schoch, South Adams 4 0 0 24
    Buroff, Churubusco 4 0 0 24
    Wallace, Eastside 4 0 0 24

    Sacks

    Total
    Christmon, Homestead 4.5
    JTippmann, Dwenger 4
    Rinker, Churubusco 3.5
    Young, Wayne 3
    Charles, East Noble 3
    Bianski, Churubusco 3
    Carey, Dwenger 2.5
    Daring, Luers 2.5
    Blake, Churubusco 2.5

    Interceptions

    Total
    Bennett, Carroll 3
    Hacker, Huntington North 3
    Clopton, New Haven 3
    Diffendarfer, Central Noble 3
    Rusher, Concordia 2
    Vance, Dwenger 2
    Boone, Northrop 2
    Arntz, Columbia City 2
    Ringger, Norwell 2
    Nondorf, Churubusco 2
    Munsey, Eastside 2

    Fumble recoveries

    Total
    Smith, Carroll 2
    Rusher, Concordia 2
    Uher, Columbia City 2
    Stewart, Columbia City 2
    Dunlap, Central Noble 2
    BDavis, Eastside 2
    Veach, Whitko 2

    Golf

    CARROLL 176, DEKALB 198

    At Autumn Ridge

    Carroll: GeRue 40, Straley 49, Neal 43, Carr 44, Harris 69

    DeKalb: Vone 41, Pfister 48, Traylor 54, Cox 55, Fordyce 69-

    COLUMBIA CITY 180, LEO 199

    At Bridgewater

    Columbia City: Pequignot 46, McCammon 45, Fowler 43, Bell 46, Hall 50

    Leo: M. Freeman 44, T. Freeman 52, Houtz 59, Miller 46, Cain 57

    WESTVIEW 212, CHURUBUSCO 288

    At Eel River

    Westview: Haarer 43, Brown 54, Eash 59, Yoder 56

    Churubusco: Tonkel 53, walters 52, Stroder 62, Baker 55

    Soccer

    BOYS

    WEST NOBLE 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1

    Bethany Christian 1 0 1
    West Noble 0 2 2

    Bethany Christian Individual statistics not available

    G—Diaz, Torres. A—Macias 2.

    NORTH SIDE 2, HERITAGE 1

    North Side 0 2 2
    Heritage 1 0 1

    North Side Individual statistics not available

    G—Lomow. A—Reece.

    Tennis

    BISHOP DWENGER 3, CONCORDIA 2

    Gerig (C) d. Sarrazine 6-0, 6-0; Miller (BD) d. N/A 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; McArdle (BD) d. Ely 6-2, 7-6; Rooney/harris (BD) d. Hoggins/N/A 7-5, 6-4; Stemm/N/A (C) d. Bogle/O’Brien 6-1, 7-5.

    SNIDER 4, NORTRHOP 1

    Geisleman (S) d. Schmuelca 6-0, 6-0; Fenn (S) d. Mon 6-0, 6-1; Springer (S) d. Wannell 6-0, 6-0; Mburu/Lewis (N) d. Perkins/Hein 6-1, 7-6; Hildebrand/McLaughlin d. Clark/Houk 6-4, 6-1.

    HUNTINGTON NORTH 5, NEW HAVEN 0

    Kitchen d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Daugherty d. Eagleson 6-0, 6-0; Mickley d. Yoquelet 6-0, 6-0; Weill/Eckert d. Exner/McNeil 6-0, 6-0; Fusselman/Zahn d. Smith/Turner 6-0, 6-0.

    WEST NOBLE 5, ANGOLA 0

    Miller d. Pontorno 6-1, 6-1; N. Shaw d. Koch 6-4, 6-1; Schermerhorn d. Warren 6-2, 6-1; Bohde/Phares d. Miller/Libey 6-3, 6-4; Jacobs/W. Shaw d. Bruick/Aldred 7-5, 6-1.

    BLUFFTON 3, JAY COUNTY 2

    Schwartz (B) d. Heniser 6-3, 6-2; A. Dirksen (JC) d. Pressler 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; S. Dirksen (JC) d. Moser 6-4, 6-1; King/Stoppenhagen (B) d. Myers/Myers 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Daugherty/Reifsteck (B) d. Simmons/Muhlenkamp 6-3, 6-3.

    WAYNE 4, SOUTH SIDE 1

    Cox (SS) d. Keirns 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Bruce (W) d. Johns 6-4, 6-0; Aung (W) d. Pancake 6-1, 6-0; C. Dantzer/L. Dantzer (W) d. Robbins/Hicks 6-1, 6-2; Griggs/Zwick (W) d. Plumb/Aung Oo 6-0, 7-5.

    BISHOP LUERS 5, NORTH SIDE 0

    Calderon d. Jordan 6-0, 6-0; Kiracofe d. Graves 6-0, 6-1; Fink won by forfeit; McComb/Carrillo d. Oliva/Serratos 6-2, 6-3; Plascencia/Nelson d. Cox/Espinosa 6-1, 6-3.

    DEKALB 3, COLUMBIA CITY 2

    Rongos (CC) d. Holwerda 6-4, 7-6; Krider (CC) d. Kr. Nagel 6-4, 6-2; Derrow (D) d. Finefrock 6-1, 6-2; Ehmke/Ki. Nagel (D) d. Kuhmichael/Crawford 6-2, 6-3; Fetter/Stuckey (D) d. Wilson/Pope 6-3, 7-5.

    CARROLL 5, ADAMS CENTRAL 0

    Martin d. Hildebrand 6-0, 6-1; Koeneman d. Maldeney 6-2, 6-3; Mason d. Gerber 6-1, 6-3; Kosnik/Gibson d. Hawkins/Brown 6-1, 6-2; Jamison/Saylor d. Christner/Andrews 6-0, 6-0.

    Volleyball

    HOMESTEAD 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0

    Homestead 25-25-25: Aces—Biedenbach 4. Assists—Biedenbach 16. Digs—Krahn 13. Kills—Carrico 8.

    Columbia City 22-16-21: Individual statistics not available

    BISHOP DWENGER 3, CARROLL 0

    Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—Bobay 2. Assists—Lyons 38. Digs—Zimmerman 12. Kills—E. Hudson 24.

    Carroll 20-22-19: Aces—Gisslen, Ginder 1. Assists—Matney, Gisslen 15. Digs—Ginder 13. Kills—Frey 13.

    NORWELL 3, BLACKFORD 1

    Norwell 20-25-25-25: Aces—Toliver 4. Assists—Wenger 11. Digs—Bauermeister 17. Kills—Mitchell 9.

    Blackford 25-21-20-19: Individual statistics not available

    SOUTH ADAMS 3, BLUFFTON 0

    South Adams 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Bluffton 17-18-9: Aces—Reiff 4. Assists—Baumgartner 18. Digs—Reiff 12. Kills—Nusbaumer 6.

    ADAMS CENTRAL 3, NEW HAVEN 0

    Adams Central 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    New Haven 21-22-22: Aces—Brant 5. Assists—Casey 23. Digs—Brant, Villa 5. Kills—Koepke 11.

