Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 10,
TAMPA BAY 4
|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bddoo lf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Wendle pr-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grsmn rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Haase c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrm ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|W.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.Lowe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
Tampa Bay
E—Armstrong (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B—Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B—Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR—Haase (21), Schoop (20), Reyes (5). SB—Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|Wacha
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Feyereisen
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Conley
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbnks L,3-6
|1/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Ktrdge BS,6-7
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
Detroit
|Alexander
|4 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Funkhouser
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero W,4-4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Fulmer H,8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:26. A—18,321 (41,083).
INTERLEAGUE
N.Y. METS 10, N.Y. YANKEES 3
|New York (A)
|New York (N)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wade rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Montgomry p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|King p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|8
New York (A)
E—Urshela (10), Torres (17). DP—New York (A) 0, New York (N) 1. LOB—New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B—Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B—Gardner (4). HR—Gallo (32), Rizzo (6), Lindor (14). SF—Pillar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York (A)
|Mtgmry L,5-6
|3 1/3
|7
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Rodríguez
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|King
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
New York (N)
|Megill W,3-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Hembree
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP—Montgomery, King. Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi. T—3:23. A—37,288 (41,922).
This Date In Baseball
1918 — The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Carl Mays to win the World Series in six games. This was Boston’s third championship in a four-year stretch — 1915, 1916 and this season.
1949 — The New York Yankees sent 18 men to the plate in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Washington. In the 50-minute half-inning the Senators walked a major-league record 11 batters as the Yankees went on to a 20-5 win. New York won the second game 2-1 in one hour and 22 minutes.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|.624
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|45-26
|43-27
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|8½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|44-29
|36-33
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|—
|2-8
|L-7
|40-31
|38-32
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|10½
|½
|8-2
|L-1
|39-30
|38-33
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|.329
|41½
|31½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-46
|24-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|46-24
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|10½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|36-34
|33-36
|Detroit
|67
|75
|.472
|14
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|36-35
|31-40
|Kansas City
|63
|77
|.450
|17
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-35
|29-42
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18
|15½
|5-5
|L-1
|32-36
|30-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|43-26
|38-32
|Oakland
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|39-32
|37-32
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|40-29
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|37-34
|32-37
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
|26
|7-3
|W-4
|31-37
|20-51
Today
Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
Friday
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Boston at Chicago White Sox, late
Kansas City at Minnesota, late
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Texas at Oakland, late
Arizona at Seattle, late
Sunday
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|65
|.536
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|36-33
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|4
|4-6
|L-4
|39-30
|32-40
|New York
|71
|71
|.500
|5
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|42-27
|29-44
|Miami
|59
|82
|.418
|16½
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|38-34
|21-48
|Washington
|58
|83
|.411
|17½
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|33-39
|25-44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|40-31
|47-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-33
|37-34
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-33
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|77
|.458
|22
|10½
|8-2
|L-1
|39-34
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|35½
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|31-39
|20-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|91
|50
|.645
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|45-23
|46-27
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|3
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|46-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|16
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|44-31
|30-34
|Colorado
|65
|77
|.458
|26½
|10½
|5-5
|W-2
|45-27
|20-50
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45½
|29½
|1-9
|L-5
|28-43
|17-52
Today
San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona at Seattle, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
SAN FRANCISCO 6,
CHICAGO CUBS 1
|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Schwindl 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cntreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wisdm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzmski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alcántra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hndricks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirnos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
San Francisco
DP—San Francisco 3, Chicago 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B—Belt (11). HR—Longoria (11), Belt (22), Schwindel (11). SF—Longoria (1). S—Hendricks (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Francisco
|Leone
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Littell
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Álvarez
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Doval W,2-1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Chicago
|Hendricks
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Megill L,1-1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rucker
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Nance
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP—Rogers (Heyward). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:04. A—29,439 (41,649).
LATE THURSDAY
ATLANTA 7,
WASHINGTON 6, 10 INN
|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Thomas cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Freemn 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bell 1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pedersn cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swansn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|d’Arnaud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ynoa p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmrmn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
Washington
E—Albies 2 (7). DP—Washington 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Washington 9, Atlanta 7. 2B—Bell (20), García (13), Freeman (21), Riley (26). 3B—Thomas (2). HR—García (4), Vogt 2 (7), Soler (10), Freeman (29), Duvall (34). SB—Escobar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|Fedde
|6
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Clay
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Suero L,2-3
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Atlanta
|Ynoa
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Minter H,22
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chavez BS,0-1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksn BS,0-4
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Matzek
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smth BS,31-36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Webb W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP—Suero (Riley). WP—Jackson.
Umpires—Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale. T—3:47. A—23,657 (41,084).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|61
|51
|.545
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|60
|52
|.536
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|58
|54
|.518
|3
|West Michigan (Det.)
|55
|57
|.491
|6
|Lansing (Oakand)
|54
|58
|.482
|7
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|52
|60
|.464
|9
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Quad Cities (K.C.)
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|61
|50
|.550
|10½
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|53
|57
|.482
|18
|Beloit (Miami)
|52
|60
|.464
|20
|South Bend (Cubs)
|49
|62
|.441
|22½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|43
|69
|.384
|29
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Lansing 7, TINCAPS 4
Lake County 9, Dayton 8
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5
Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 5
South Bend 5, Beloit 2
Friday
Dayton 4, Lake County 1
Great Lakes 6, West Michigan 4
Lansing 2, TINCAPS 0
Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6
Beloit 6, South Bend 5
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, late
Today
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
LUGNUTS 2, TINCAPS 0
|Lansing
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Swift ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hassll III cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harris 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mathis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simoneit c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Angeles ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Butler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Valnzuela c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Madden lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Homza dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Butler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almanzar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ornelas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McColl 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Givin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Armnteros dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
Lansing
2B—Harris, Armenteros. LOB—Lansing 10, Fort Wayne 6. SB—Armenteros, Hassell III, Ilarraza. E—Valenzuela.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Lansing
|Leal
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Tomioka W,6-7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Acton S,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fort Wayne
|Denz L,0-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Keating
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sung
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP—Denz, Smith. HBP—Reyes (by Tomioka). Umpires—Home, Thomas O’Neil; First, Jennifer Pawol. T—3:14. A—5,141.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story