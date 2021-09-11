AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 10,

TAMPA BAY 4

Tampa Bay Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Margot rf 5 0 1 0 Bddoo lf-cf 4 2 2 0 Franco ss 1 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 5 1 2 4 Wendle pr-ss 3 0 1 1 Grsmn rf-lf 4 1 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 1 2 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0 Haase c 3 2 1 1 Luplow 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodrm ss 3 2 1 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 3 W.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 1 1 3 J.Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 35 10 11 10 Tampa Bay 000 010 300—4 Detroit 000 012 43x—10

E—Armstrong (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B—Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B—Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR—Haase (21), Schoop (20), Reyes (5). SB—Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Wacha 5 3 1 1 0 6 Feyereisen 2/3 2 2 2 1 2 Conley 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbnks L,3-6 1/3 2 3 3 1 1 Ktrdge BS,6-7 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 Armstrong 1 3 3 3 2 2

Detroit

Alexander 4 1/3 5 1 1 2 4 Funkhouser 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cisnero W,4-4 1 2 3 3 2 1 Fulmer H,8 1 2 0 0 0 1 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:26. A—18,321 (41,083).

INTERLEAGUE

N.Y. METS 10, N.Y. YANKEES 3

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 Lindor ss 3 2 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 Conforto rf 4 2 2 0 Wade rf 0 0 0 0 Almora cf 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Báez 2b 4 1 3 2 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 McNeil lf 3 2 2 1 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 2 Montgomry p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 King p 0 0 0 0 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 1 0 Abreu p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 10 11 8 New York (A) 110 000 001—3 New York (N) 105 200 20x—10

E—Urshela (10), Torres (17). DP—New York (A) 0, New York (N) 1. LOB—New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B—Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B—Gardner (4). HR—Gallo (32), Rizzo (6), Lindor (14). SF—Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A)

Mtgmry L,5-6 3 1/3 7 7 5 3 6 Rodríguez 2/3 2 1 1 0 0 King 3 2 2 1 0 2 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York (N)

Megill W,3-4 7 4 2 2 1 10 Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 0 Y.Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP—King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP—Montgomery, King. Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi. T—3:23. A—37,288 (41,922).

This Date In Baseball

1918 — The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Carl Mays to win the World Series in six games. This was Boston’s third championship in a four-year stretch — 1915, 1916 and this season.

1949 — The New York Yankees sent 18 men to the plate in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Washington. In the 50-minute half-inning the Senators walked a major-league record 11 batters as the Yankees went on to a 20-5 win. New York won the second game 2-1 in one hour and 22 minutes.

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 88 53 .624 — — 5-5 L-2 45-26 43-27 Boston 80 62 .563 8½ — 5-5 W-1 44-29 36-33 New York 78 63 .553 10 — 2-8 L-7 40-31 38-32 Toronto 77 63 .550 10½ ½ 8-2 L-1 39-30 38-33 Baltimore 46 94 .329 41½ 31½ 6-4 W-1 22-46 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 80 60 .571 — — 5-5 L-2 46-24 34-36 Cleveland 69 70 .496 10½ 8 4-6 L-1 36-34 33-36 Detroit 67 75 .472 14 11½ 5-5 W-2 36-35 31-40 Kansas City 63 77 .450 17 14½ 4-6 W-1 34-35 29-42 Minnesota 62 78 .443 18 15½ 5-5 L-1 32-36 30-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 81 58 .583 — — 4-6 L-1 43-26 38-32 Oakland 76 64 .543 5½ 1½ 5-5 W-2 39-32 37-32 Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ 1½ 7-3 W-1 40-29 36-35 Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ 8½ 6-4 L-1 37-34 32-37 Texas 51 88 .367 30 26 7-3 W-4 31-37 20-51

Today

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Boston at Chicago White Sox, late

Kansas City at Minnesota, late

L.A. Angels at Houston, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Arizona at Seattle, late

Sunday

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 75 65 .536 — — 5-5 W-2 36-33 39-32 Philadelphia 71 70 .504 4½ 4 4-6 L-4 39-30 32-40 New York 71 71 .500 5 4½ 6-4 W-1 42-27 29-44 Miami 59 82 .418 16½ 16 4-6 L-1 38-34 21-48 Washington 58 83 .411 17½ 17 3-7 L-2 33-39 25-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 87 55 .613 — — 7-3 W-3 40-31 47-24 Cincinnati 75 67 .528 12 ½ 4-6 W-1 38-33 37-34 St. Louis 71 69 .507 15 3½ 4-6 L-1 37-33 34-36 Chicago 65 77 .458 22 10½ 8-2 L-1 39-34 26-43 Pittsburgh 51 90 .362 35½ 24 3-7 W-1 31-39 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 91 50 .645 — — 7-3 W-5 45-23 46-27 Los Angeles 88 53 .624 3 — 6-4 L-2 46-23 42-30 San Diego 74 65 .532 16 — 6-4 W-1 44-31 30-34 Colorado 65 77 .458 26½ 10½ 5-5 W-2 45-27 20-50 Arizona 45 95 .321 45½ 29½ 1-9 L-5 28-43 17-52

Today

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona at Seattle, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO 6,

CHICAGO CUBS 1

San Francisco Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi La Stella 2b 5 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 2 2 2 Schwindl 1b 3 1 2 1 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 Cntreras c 3 0 0 0 Bryant lf 3 1 0 0 Wisdm 3b 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Hyward rf 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 3 Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 Ystrzmski cf 4 1 1 0 Alcántra ss 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hndricks p 0 0 0 0 Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Littell p 1 0 1 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Chirnos ph 1 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0 Duggar ph 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Dubón ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 25 1 2 1 San Francisco 000 001 410—6 Chicago 000 100 000—1

DP—San Francisco 3, Chicago 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B—Belt (11). HR—Longoria (11), Belt (22), Schwindel (11). SF—Longoria (1). S—Hendricks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Leone 2 0 0 0 0 2 García 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 Littell 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 Álvarez 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 Doval W,2-1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago

Hendricks 6 4 1 1 2 4 Megill L,1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 Rucker 2 2 2 2 1 2 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1

Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP—Rogers (Heyward). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:04. A—29,439 (41,649).

LATE THURSDAY

ATLANTA 7,

WASHINGTON 6, 10 INN