Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|0
|45
|31
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|14
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|1
|61
|59
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|21
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|0
|1
|31
|45
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|0
|1
|22
|30
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|0
|1
|10
|16
Today
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, noon
Indiana St. at Northwestern, noon
Oregon at Ohio St., noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., noon
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Purdue at UConn, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|7
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|60
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|14
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|49
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|29
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|15
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|47
Today
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, noon
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
