The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 1 0 38 21
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 0 45 31
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 14
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 1 61 59
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 21
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 0 1 31 45
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

    Today

    Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, noon

    Indiana St. at Northwestern, noon

    Oregon at Ohio St., noon

    Youngstown St. at Michigan St., noon

    Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

    Purdue at UConn, 3 p.m.

    Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7
    Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 60
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 14
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 49
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 29

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 21
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 34
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47

    Today

    VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, noon

    Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

    Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

    Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

    Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

    Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

    Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story