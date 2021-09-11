The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 11, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Miguel Del Pozo on the reserve/COVID IL. Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo Triple-A East).

    National League

    CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Adam Morgan on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Iowa (Triple-A East).

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Paul Millsap.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Latavius Murray and RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. Placed CB Marcus Peters, TE Nick Boyle and RB Gus Edwards on injured reserve.

    DETROIT LIONS — Named Don Mulbach special assistant to the executive vice president, general manager and head coach.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released OL Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve.

