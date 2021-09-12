The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 23 6 .793
    x-Chicago 15 14 .517 8
    Washington 11 18 .379 12
    New York 11 19 .367 12½
    Atlanta 7 22 .241 16
    Indiana 6 22 .214 16½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
    x-Seattle 20 10 .667
    x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2
    x-Minnesota 19 10 .655 2
    Dallas 13 17 .433
    Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    Dallas 77, New York 76

    Connecticut at Phoenix, late

    Today

    Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.

    Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

    Monday

    Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story